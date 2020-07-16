The company has no debt and low expenses, but will still need to raise capital within two to three quarters.

The results were ahead of October guidance; probably the reason investors bid the price up so high.

INmune Bio (INMB) recently reported data concerning its Alzheimer's Drug XPro1595 far earlier than October, which the company had guided for, resulting in its share price soaring in response to the company's press release.

Results from its Phase 1b study showed that "[T]reatment with the next-generation tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor demonstrating decreased neuroinflammation in AD patients via a decrease in white matter water, a biomarker of brain inflammation measured by MRI scan."

In this article I'll give a general overview of the company, and why I think it's possible the new drug data could provide a higher price support level for the company, once the market settles down and looks closer at INmune Bio.

Latest earnings

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, INmune Bio had a net loss of $2.1 million, against the $1.9 million loss in the same reporting period of 2019.

Costs associated with research and development came in at $0.8 million, up from the $0.6 million in R&D expenses year-over-year.

As for general and administrative expenses, that was the same as last year in the same quarter, reaching $1.3 million.

At the end of the quarter INmune Bio had cash and cash equivalents of about $5.9 million. The company was also carrying no debt at the end of the reporting period.

The company has 10.75 million shares outstanding, with a float of 4.56 million shares, according to Finviz. With over 44 million shares exchanging hands on July 14 as I write, the low float resulted in the share count turning over more than 9 times; part of the reason behind its big upward move because demand far exceeded supply.

Even with no debt and modest expenditures, the company will have to raise more capital in the not-too-distant future to fund growth.

XPro1595

One of the interesting things concerning XPro1595 in the last earnings report of INmune Bio, was that it was commented on very little, other than being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, and data concerning its program should be available by October 2020.

Other potential catalysts include Quellor for the prevention of pulmonary complications of COVID-19 infection; "the Phase 2 INB03 program targeting trastuzumab resistant HER2+ breast cancer using INB03 as part of combination therapy"; Phase II LIVNate for NASH; and Phase I INKmune in High Risk MDS cancer.

The latter three are expected to have first patient enrollment for the studies by the middle of 2021.

After the news of XPro1595 being found to have reduced neuroinflammation in AD patients, its share price rocketed to a 52-week high of $24.42. A couple of days later it closed at $12.00.

While that's not surprising, it should be understood that YTD the share price had moved in a range of approximately $4.50 to slightly over $6.00 per share before the positive outcome.

My thesis in this article is that it's likely to remain higher going forward, based solely on the results from XPro1595. With separate studies going on in different segments, it's highly probable that the market will price in more potential good news in the future. That suggests a higher bottom and top than before press release.

With several more drug studies and trials advancing, as more data is released, it should provide further support for the company's share price.

The good news to me is XPro1595 surprised the market concerning the positive results at an earlier time than expected.

Conclusion

It'll take a little time to see where the support level for INmune Bio will end up being after its share price settles down. When that manifests itself, investors will be able to get a clearer picture of where good entry points are, based upon expectations more goods news is coming down the road; not only good news about XPro1595, but good news concerning some of its other drugs in its development pipeline.

For now the share price of INmune will remain volatile, and someone looking for an entry point should wait until the hype concerning the stock declines and traders exit the trade. Until that happens, it's going to bounce quite a bit.

As for trading the stock, it has been a good company to trade because of the unexpected news that drove its share price so high, and the accompanying positive sentiment that there may be more to come. Again, that should provide a higher bottom and top from before the results were published, and should continue to provide some volatility favorable to those wanting to move quickly in and out of the stock.

Those investors looking at the longer term need to be cautious and somewhat dubious of INmune. It definitely is going to perform higher than it has in 2020 before the press release, but measuring sentiment after the traders abandon the play is important.

For now long-term investors shouldn't believe in this stock in the sense that it has locked in inevitable success, but should look at it as a play that has the potential to surprise to the upside over the next twelve to eighteen months.

That's why those interested in taking a longer term position should be patient for a good entry point in order to keep from wanting to quickly sell the stock if the share price takes a temporary hit, which is a certainty.

Traders should look put mid-2021 on their calendars in order to be prepared to take a position because of what appears to be a series of press releases on the enrollment of new patients in its other drugs will unfold in that time frame.

Concerning XPro1595, if further positive results are released, it's going to provide an even higher bottom than under current circumstances. There's a sense that this could be the case because of the favorable report and the early date it was released.

A lot could still go wrong with INmune. For example, further testing could find XPro1595 to not perform as well as the current results suggest. Its other drugs could easily underwhelm under more rigorous testing as well.

For now though, as the company stands today, it is going to enjoy a higher top and bottom. Patient investors could do well with a good entry point and more good news from the several drugs in the company's pipeline.

Finally, the major catalyst in the short term will probably be the raising of more capital to fund its ongoing research and development. When that news hits, it will drive up the share price much further. How much capital is raised and the terms of the deal will determine the level of support it offers the company's share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.