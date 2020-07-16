With shares trading at our fair value estimate, and with its dividend payment at risk, we don’t find a compelling investment case in DKS.

Source

With shares almost trading at pre-COVID-19 levels, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is looking to make a comeback.

DKS announced in a surprising press release the reinstatement of its quarterly dividend payout at a $0.31 per share, currently yielding 3.13%. Management decided to reinstate its dividend payout as it saw strong early sales once the economy re-opened and also with the assumption of having 100% of stores re-opened by the end of June. The company's bullishness didn't stop there, as it "may resume opportunistic share repurchases under its current authorization".

As of this writing, the number of COVID-19 infections is increasing. The state of California just issued a mandate restricting again all indoor dining and closing bars, gyms, hair salons, churches, malls, and other businesses. In its last annual report, DKS disclosed having 66 stores in California (7.8% of total stores). Our guess is that the company might be forced to shut down stores to comply with California's state mandate. That would put in danger its dividend payment, as a condition to reinstate it in the first place was the "assumption of having 100% of stores re-opened". The situation in Texas and Florida also paints a very uncertain picture as those states are also being hit with rising number of cases.

At this point, investors looking for yield should not rely on DKS. The company is also trading at our fair value multiple of 0.8x based on an EV/Sales ratio, capping any potential upside counting on multiple expansion.

The Big Picture

Source: Company filings

Top-line growth at DKS has been consistent, even with the threat of e-commerce (especially Amazon (AMZN)) eating up brick-and-mortar sports retailers. Between 2010 and 2019, the company has been able to grow revenues from $4.9B to $8.8B, or a nine-year CAGR of 7%; not bad for a brick-and-mortar store.

Helping revenue growth has been the expansion of its store footprint. In 2010, DKS operated 525 stores. That number increased to 850 stores by 2019. Store count growth was positive from 2010 to 2018, reaching a peak of 858 stores. In 2019, the company decided to put a halt on expanding its footprint, and it was the first year with eight net store closures.

Recently announced was the opening of two new concept stores called OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods and DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse, both store concepts aiming towards the clearance and outlet retail markets.

The move to open outlet stores is interesting, as DKS average days sales inventory has been in an upward trend since 2011:

Source: TIKR.com

Increasing the number of outlets and clearance stores could help move out old inventory faster, increasing DKS's efficiency in managing its working capital. It would also help address its cash conversion cycle, which has seen an increase from 51 days in 2011 to 67 in 2019.

Moving out old inventory through its own outlet channels can also help DKS to sustain its gross margins and bring new products that resonate with current trends. That said, management is still looking to find a balance between too little and too much inventory at its stores. During Q3 of 2019, the company had a strong quarter (up 6% from the prior-year period), with management stating that better inventory management was the cause of strong results:

We have been very focused on what we would call executing the basics, and step 1 of that is getting our inventory to the right level. We were a little too lean for the past several years, and that was creating out-of-stock situations. We were assuming people would shop online and make that up. And in fact, what we have found is that we need to lean into our stores and make sure that they have the right level of investment, the right level of service. - Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

If we look at DKS's gross profit line growth, we see that since 2017, it has outpaced revenue growth by a few percentage points. DKS's increasing COGS shares many characteristics with other brick-and-mortar retailers, such as increased competition leading to a more promotional environment and higher fulfillment expenses due to increased e-commerce penetration. In fact, the company transitioned to an in-sourced e-commerce platform in 2017. Higher COGS in the subsequent years were explained in its respective 10-Ks as follow:

Gross profit decreased 2.1% to $2,437.8 million in fiscal 2018 from $2,489.1 million in fiscal 2017 and decreased as a percentage of net sales by seven basis points compared to fiscal 2017. Merchandise margins increased 94 basis points, primarily driven by fewer promotions and favorable merchandise mix as our hunt, outdoor equipment and electronics categories have significantly lower merchandise margin rates compared to other categories. This increase was partially offset by higher eCommerce shipping and fulfillment costs, higher freight as well as occupancy deleverage. - 2018 10-K Gross profit increased 4.8% to $2,554.6 million in the current year from $2,437.8 million in the prior year and increased as a percentage of net sales by 29 basis points due primarily to occupancy leverage, which was partially offset by an increase in eCommerce shipping and fulfillment costs. - 2019 10-K

E-commerce has grown from 5% of total sales in 2012 to approximately 16% of total sales in 2019. As its online business continues to grow, we expect DKS's gross margin profile to change. So far, gross profit as a percent of total sales has fluctuated between 28.9% and 31.5%.

Below the gross profit line, operating income margins have been under pressure as G&A expenses have been increasing as a percent of total sales. To a lesser degree, marketing costs have also added pressure to operating income margins, as growth in e-commerce increases competition and chips away any competitive advantage that brick-and-mortar stores used to have. A higher marketing budget is therefore needed to stay relevant in a constantly changing environment. This has resulted in operating income margins to decrease from 6.6% in 2010 to a recent 5.1%.

Highly uncertain future

DKS's business model, in our view, is going to be tested in the coming years. We don't think the threat comes from the idea of "Amazon taking over the world", but mostly from big brands developing a direct-to-consumer approach.

DKS is the middleman. The direct-to-consumer business model essentially eliminates the middleman, as companies want to take control of their product marketing and image. As big brands (like Nike (NYSE:NKE)) start expanding on this idea by developing their own e-commerce channel or opening up their own retail stores, we believe their relationship with DKS would become weak, forcing it back at the negotiation table with less bargaining power. That said, DKS is still the largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. with more than 800 stores. That number of stores still represent a good distribution channel for brands to build consumer awareness. It would only depend on DKS's ability to sustain its store traffic to remain relevant in an evolving retail landscape.

The Bottom Line

Source: company filings

DKS is currently trading at a forward EV/sales multiple of 0.7x, in line with its 10-year average of 0.73x. Our fair value multiple based on sales is 0.8x. We arrive at that sales multiple by assuming EBITDA margins of 7%, a reinvestment rate of 15%, and a return on capital of 12%, giving us an intrinsic growth rate of 2.1%. We also use a cost of capital of 8%.

Applying a sales multiple of 0.8x to analysts' sales expectations for 2021 of $8.1B, we get at a fair value for DKS of $42 per share. At a recent price of $38, we believe DKS is trading within our estimate of intrinsic value.

While the company has reinstated its dividend payment, we believe such action might be short-lived. Increasing COVID-19 cases in California has shut down the state again, and things don't look great in Florida and Texas. The sustainability of the dividend payment was dependent upon having 100% of stores re-opened.

With shares trading at our fair value estimate, and with its dividend payment at risk, we don't find a compelling investment case in DKS. We remain neutral.

