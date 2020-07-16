The rights appear to be mispriced as it implies an underlying common share price of $4.80, well below the actual current price of $10.32.

This SPAC has both tradable rights and warrants, both could have decent upside upon a deal announcement over the next three months.

With the impact from the COVID 19 outbreak, this SPAC hopefully could create exposure to a target with a viable business model for the new normal in LATAM.

Investment Thesis

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) (NASDAQ:ANDAW) is a LATAM focused SPAC that completed its IPO in January 2019 and originally set the business combination deadline for July 31, 2020. The company announced at the end of June that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a prospective target and will hold a shareholder vote on July 29, 2020 to extend the deadline to October 31, 2020. Though there is still uncertainty, it is fair to say that the SPAC now has a well-defined catalyst of a potential deal announcement over the next 3 months.

ANDA is the third LATAM-focused SPAC by this management team over the past six years. They are ostensibly very experienced and well-connected, however the performance of the last two SPACs has been mixed and this could be an overhang for ANDA, especially its warrant price. That said, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the severe stock market selloff in LATAM may create a great opportunity for ANDA to source and identify a potential target with a more reasonable valuation and viable business model that can survive and thrive in this pandemic new normal environment. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) has not recovered from the COVID-19 selloff, and is down 30% year to date. However, LATAM ecommerce and fintech companies like MercadoLibre (MELI), PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) and StoneCo (STNE) have all bounced back and are up for the year. Hopefully ANDA can work its magic and pick a target similar to these three.

Price Chart of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF

Source: Bloomberg.

ANDA has both tradable rights and warrants. The current price of ANDA rights (ANDAR) implies an underlying common stock price less than $5.00 per share upon deal completion, representing a better risk reward profile than warrants if the announced deal receives a muted market response like ANDA I and II. However, if the deal is well received by the market, then ANDA warrants (ANDAW) will have the most upside.

Rights and Warrants Analysis

Unlike most of the SPACs, ANDA have four tradable securities, units (ANDAU which includes one common share, one right and one warrant), common shares (ANDA), warrants (ANDAW) and rights (ANDAR).

Table of ANDA Tradable Securities

Ticker Price as of July 15, 2020 ANDAU $11.85 ANDA $10.32 ANDAW $0.75 ANDAR $0.48

Source: Bloomberg and company filings.

What stands out to us is that ANDAR is apparently mispriced at current levels. The ANDAR holder is entitled to one tenth share of ANDA common stock upon completion of the business combination without any additional payment. ANDAR’s current price is $0.48, implying a full subscription price of ANDA at $4.80 ($0.48*10) while ANDA’s market price is $10.32. This discount is likely caused by investor concern about a potential failed merger. If ANDA is unable to complete a business combination by the deadline, it will get liquidated, in which case the rights will expire worthless. The concern is legitimate, however, the current rights price implies more than 50% of odds that ANDA will be liquidated which seems too high given the experienced sponsor team and the existence of a letter of intent. ANDAR potentially could rise to at least $1.00 per share by October 31, 2020 upon any deal announcement.

Historically ANDAR traded at a premium (by approximately 10 cents) to ANDAW until the severe market selloff in March (see chart below). The premium is justified as ANDAR holders essentially have a much lower strike price than warrant holders and do not need to pay any additional consideration while warrant holders need to pay $11.50 in order to exercise the warrant. Now the warrants trade at 1.5x the price of the rights which is not sustainable.

Historic Price Chart ANDAR vs. ANDAW

Source: Bloomberg.

The table below further illustrates the potential profit and loss for the rights and warrants vs their respective current market prices under two hypothetical price scenarios upon the deal completion. Based on this comparison, if the announced deal receives a muted market response, ANDAR will have more downside protection. If the deal is well received by the market, ANDAW will have much better upside.

ANDAR ANDAW Current Price $0.48 $0.75 Liquidation Scenario Value $0 $0 Strike Price $4.80 (implied) $11.50 If stock closes @ $5.00 upon deal completion Implied right price $0.50, i.e. breakeven vs. current price Implied price is $0, i.e. a loss of $0.75 If stock closes $20 upon deal completion Implied price $2, i.e. a gain of $1.52 Implied price is $8.5, i.e. a gain of $7.75

Below is a Bloomberg Black-Scholes spreadsheet for ANDAW. As illustrated, with the underlying at $10.32, a $11.50 strike price, expiration of 3/6/24 and the warrant at $0.75, the implied volatility is about 15%, which suggests the warrant is cheap (typical range for SPAC warrants is 20-30%).

Relative to comparable SPAC warrants with liquidation deadlines by the end of March 2021, both ANDAW and ANDAR appear cheap (see chart below). If the investor is worried about the muted market reaction to ANDA’s potential deal announcement based on its track record, ANDAR might be a good choice as its structure provides more cushion on the downside. If the investor believes that the Third Time’s a Charm, ANDAW will provide more upside, potentially 3x-5x upon deal announcement and completion.

Relative Value Chart vs. Comparable SPAC Warrants

Source: Bloomberg.

ANDA Profile

ANDA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focusing on acquisitions in Latin America, primarily Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. It raised $108 million in its initial public offering in January 2019 with a business combination deadline of July 31, 2020. ANDA will hold a special shareholders meeting on July 29, 2020 to extend this business combination deadline to October 31, 2020 (closing of December 31, 2020 if ANDA has executed a definitive agreement for a business combination by October 31, 2020). The company indicated in its filing that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a prospective target, but it has not yet executed a definitive agreement for a merger.

The key executives in the management team also sponsored and managed two LATAM-focused SPACs before, ANDA I and ANDA II. CEO Julio A. Torres who served the same role in those two SPACs has very solid finance background both in private and public side. He has worked at Nexus Capital Partners and JP Morgan as well as the Colombian Ministry of Finance. His education credentials are equally impressive, an MBA from Northwestern University and an MPA from Harvard University. Chairman of the Board, B. Luke Weil has served as CEO, Board Director in both ADNA I & II while his father, A. Lorne Weil, was Chairman of ADNA I. His father also is Executive Chairman of another SPAC, Leisure Acquisition Corp (LACQ) which is in the process of merging with Gateway Casino.

ANDA has both tradable rights and warrants. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a common share upon consummation of a business combination while each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The warrants also have the Crescent Term with a trigger price of $8.50 per share while the strike price adjustment is 115%. If ANDA is unable to complete the merger by the business combination deadline, it will be liquidated and both the rights and warrants will expire worthless.

Performance of ANDA I and ANDA II

ANDA is the third SPAC sponsored and managed by the same team of executives with the previous two Andina I and Andina II. Andina I merged with Tecnoglass Inc in December 2013 and changed the ticker to TGLS while Andina II completed its merger with Lazydays Holdings Inc in March 2018 and changed the ticker to LAZY.

Price Chart TGLS

Source: Bloomberg.

Price Chart LAZY and LAZYW

Source: Bloomberg.

Key Risks

1) If ANDA is not able to complete a business combination by the deadline, the SPAC will be liquidated and its rights and warrants will be worthless.

2) SPAC rights and warrants are often not as liquid as underlying common shares, the right and warrant investors could be exposed to liquidity risk, especially in the volatile market environment.

3) The common shareholders can redeem their shares in the upcoming shareholder vote on July 29, 2020 which could reduce the amount of capital in the trust account and the SPAC may potentially require additional financing to close the deal.

Conclusion

ANDA is a LATAM focused SPAC with its business combination deadline likely to be extended to October 31, 2020. ANDA has tradable rights and warrants. While both are cheap on a relative value basis, the rights appear mispriced at the current level as they imply a price for the underlying common stock below $5.00 per share upon deal completion, well below the current actual price of $10.32.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANDAR, ANDAW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.