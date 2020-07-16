With analysts estimating 2021 revenues of $5B and applying a sales multiple of 1.5x, we get a fair value estimate for RL of $89 per share.

Shares in Ralph Lauren are still trading near their March lows, even after the broad market has recuperated all losses.

Source

Shares in Ralph Lauren (RL) are still trading near their March lows, even after the broad market has recuperated all losses. The weak performance in RL is not unexpected, as the consumer retail market, in general, has been severely beaten up due to state-mandated shutdowns to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Since RL's financial year ends in March, the company reported year-over-year declining sales of just 2.4%. That said, the true impact of COVID-19 government-mandated shutdowns are going to be felt throughout the year. For now, analysts are expecting a decline in revenues for their FY 2021 of 19.3% compared to the prior-year period.

Working in the company's favor was the implementation of a reorganizational plan almost 4 years ago. The company has since then, reduced its inventory, and decreased its exposure to department stores through its wholesale segment while increasing its direct-to-consumer efforts. These actions were starting to bear fruit as seen by increasing gross margins. However, like every other retailer, COVID-19 threw a curveball and now management is forced to put their turnaround plan on hold. That said, we believe RL has enough resources to weather the storm.

With shares trading at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.24x, the market is presenting investors with an opportunity to start a small position. RL's 10-year average EV/Sales multiple stands at 1.5x. However, this recommendation is solely based on valuation. With so much uncertainty right now, such as increasing COVID-19 cases in states like California, Texas, and Florida, a cheap company can become even cheaper. Volatility should be in every investor's mind. Therefore, investing in shares of RL requires a strong stomach and only to enterprising investors. With the suspension of dividend payments and share repurchases, investors would only rely on price appreciation to generate returns.

The Big Picture

Source: company filings

RL's top-line growth peaked in 2015 when revenues reached $7.6B. Since then, sales have been in a downtrend, reaching a recent $6.9B in 2020. RL reports operating results under three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing.

At peak revenues, the company was operating approximately 1,000 stores (466 freestanding stores, 546 concession shops). Their retail segment accounted for 52% of total sales, while wholesale accounted for 46%, with licensing revenues accounting for the rest. The company measures its wholesale exposure by "number of doors". In 2015, RL's number of doors in its wholesale segment was 12,747. Also, Macy's (M) was their largest wholesale customer, at 26% of total wholesale sales and 12% of total consolidated sales. Their three largest wholesale customers, including Macy's, accounted for 24% of total consolidated net sales.

As part of its global reorganization turnaround, the company has been shifting its strategy to diversify efforts into the direct-to-consumer channel. In contrast to 2015, the company has reduced its exposure to its wholesale segment by shrinking its numbers of doors metric to 11,163. RL's wholesale segment now accounts for 36.5% of total sales, with their three largest wholesale customers accounting for 18% of total sales.

The impact of shifting its strategy towards a direct-to-consumer channel has positively impacted gross margins. From 2015 to 2020, gross profit margins have increased from 57.5% to 61.9%. By depending less on its wholesale segment (mainly department stores), RL has greater control over promotional activities. We believe increased competition and lower foot traffic at malls resulted in higher markdowns to drive store traffic, which negatively impacted RL. Also, a high promotional activity can negatively impact brand equity, as it loses the premium appeal within consumers. Cost reduction initiatives within their restructuring program have also contributed to higher gross margins.

Below the gross profit line, total operating expenses have been growing at a faster pace than gross profits. As a result, operating income margins have been under severe pressure, going from 15.1% in 2011 to 9.8% in 2020. In dollar terms, the company was generating $853M in operating income from $5.6M in sales. Today, RL generates $600M in operating income from $6.1B in revenues. The biggest contributor to the rise of operating expenses has been the increase in selling and marketing activities, which has more than doubled in a 9-year period. To us, that indicates a challenging retail landscape as competition increases. To stay relevant in the marketplace, the company needs constant investment in their selling and marketing efforts to keep up with changing consumer tastes. Offsetting the increase in selling expenses has been a reduction of G&A costs from $3B in 2015 to $2.7B in 2020.

International growth could boost margins

We believe the path to better profitability relies on the expansion of RL's international markets. Currently, sales in their North American region accounts for 50% of total sales, while Europe and Asia account for 26% and 16% of total sales, respectively. If we put aside the impact of COVID-19 on the business and focus on a "normalized" operating environment, RL has been able to get better margins out of its European market. We also believe that once the company reaches scale in Asia, that region margin profile can be like their European counterpart:

Source: company filings

The higher operating income margin out of Europe caught our attention. We could interpret higher margins as the company having greater brand equity abroad than in North America, meaning they could keep the product at a premium pricing. Also, their North American market is already a mature one, so more efforts in marketing need to be made to sustain demand. As the company grows its international operations, a better product mix can cause margins to expand. Expanding operating margins would be accretive to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Source: tikr.com

At a recent price of $69, shares in RL are trading at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.24x, slightly below its 10-year average sales multiple of 1.5x. We believe paying 1.5x sales for RL to be a fair multiple to pay based on the assumptions that the company can sustain EBITDA margins of 15.7%, can reinvest 20% of operating profits back into the business, and achieve returns on capital of 12%. In doing so, we can calculate an intrinsic growth rate of 2.6%. We use a cost of capital of 9%.

With analysts estimating 2021 revenues of $5B and applying a sales multiple of 1.5x, we get a fair value estimate for RL of $89 per share. That gives us an upside potential of 28%.

Our fair value estimate is not far from analyst price targets:

Source: tikr.com

Like we said at the beginning of the article, an investment in RL is only for investors willing to accept high volatility. With no end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with an increasing number of cases, there is a high degree of uncertainty.

Still, RL is selling at cheap sales multiple. Because we can't time the market, a small investment can be made based on valuation alone. Good position sizing is also key.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.