It's good to use VIX to decide whether or not the spread should be hedged.

In my last article, I wrote about VIX futures spread trading. The main outcome of the article was that trading VIX futures spreads when VIX futures turn from contango to backwardation can be profitable strategy, but it also bears substantial risks which are dangerous especially for small accounts. I also mentioned that I use strategies with volatility ETPs to hedge these risks. Today I'd like to describe the strategies I use to hedge exposure to VIX futures spreads. I'll also use the backtest from my last article and I'll add performance of the strategy with hedge.

At first I want to show the performance of the unhedged strategy.

Source: Own proceeding of Quandl data

As you can see from the chart, the main weakness of this strategy are huge spikes in volatility like the one that happened in March. However, the fact is the strategy has relatively high win ratio. Therefore, I want to add hedge to protect the strategy against these black swan events.

I'll keep the same rules as in my previous article:

Buy the spread if futures turn to backwardation. Close the position if the value of the spread overcomes 0.2. No more than one open position at the same time (one contract position). Time-based stop-loss: Three months.

In addition I'll set one more rule:

Every time the spread position with VIX futures is opened, I hedge it against big volatility spike with VXX.

Hedge No. 1: Buying OTM (out of the money) VXX call options

The first hedge I'll try is buying OTM call option. To hedge the exposure to VIX futures, I'll buy 20% OTM call option with three months to expiration. (the price will be given as an average price between bid and ask).

P/L hedged and unhedged:

Source: Own proceeding of Quandl data

As you can see from the P/L chart, hedging with VXX call option can protect the portfolio in times of huge volatility spikes. The problem is the losses from call options mostly eat up all the profits caused by the VIX futures spreads. It's the reason why the strategy is unprofitable for the most of the time. The hedge is just too expensive and unnecessary in many situations.

Therefore, I suggest adding simple filter which will help us decide if it's necessary to hedge the position or not.

Hedge No. 2: Buying OTM VXX call options, filtered by VIX level

To decide about the hedge I'll use value of VIX. If VIX is higher than 25 points at the time of opening VIX futures spread position, I will hedge the position with 20% OTM VXX call option with three months to expiration.

P/L hedged and unhedged:

Source: Own proceeding of Quandl data

If you look at the chart, it's clear that using VIX filter to choose which trades should be hedged is much better approach than hedging the positions every time. This type of hedge would have effectively protected the strategy against volatility spikes in March. It would also be interesting to try options more OTM because with option 20% OTM the profit from option overcame the loss from VIX futures spread.

Hedge No. 3: VXX call bull spread, filtered by VIX level

As the last type of hedge, I'd like to show call bull spread. For the purpose of backtest, I'll use 5-point wide spread which will be 20% OTM and its expiration should be as close to three months as possible. To hedge one VIX futures spread, I'll buy five option spreads. I'll again hedge the position only if VIX is higher than 25 points at the time of opening VIX futures spread.

P/L hedged and unhedged:

Source: Own proceeding of Quandl data

As you can see, this hedging type would have been less effective than the previous one, but it would have partially compensated the loss. Specifically, the trade in March without the hedge would have lost $3,480 and with hedge would have lost $2,195. Another interesting thing is that the strategy with hedge would have been more profitable than unhedged strategy at the end.

Conclusion

In this article, I wanted to show that it's possible to trade VIX futures spreads with limited risk. I historically simulated three types of hedging to show what is or isn't good way to hedge the risks. It came out from backtesting that hedging all the trades is unnecessary and costly. Therefore, I used simple filter to decide if it's necessary to hedge or not.

At the end, I'd like to say these are only few possible hedging styles. There are also many other, and it's up to each of you which suits you the best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.