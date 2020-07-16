U.S. Bancorp had one of the relatively better net interest income results seen so far, but overall revenue growth was still lackluster and the bank's core operations remain pressured.

As seen in the first bank earnings of the reporting season, core banking operations are struggling, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) is no exception. While U.S. Bancorp does have a sizable collection of fee-generating businesses, most of those businesses are tied closely to economic activity (as opposed, say, to Truist’s (TFC) insurance operations or the trading operations of Bank of America (BAC), Citi (C), and JPMorgan (JPM)), and don’t do much to offset the core weakness that the banking sector is seeing now.

I thought U.S. Bancorp was undervalued three months ago, but also a somewhat lackluster near-term prospect, and the share price performance has been basically inline to slightly below its peer group, with Citi and Truist doing noticeably better. While I think U.S. Bancorp has made the right decision in accelerating its reserve-building, the bank’s heavier skew toward consumer banking could still be a relative headwind for sentiment. The shares offer above-average long-term potential, but I would underline the “long-term” part of that statement.

A Beat On Mortgages And Cost Control

With core operating revenue growth that hovered around flat on both an annual and sequential comparison, U.S. Bancorp’s second quarter performance wasn’t great, but it was still a fair bit better than expected, as that revenue figure beat expectations by about 5%.

Net interest income declined about 3% yoy and 1% qoq, but that was good for a slight beat relative to expectations – a very rare occurrence among banks that have reported so far. While U.S. Bancorp saw a worse erosion in NIM than expected (down 51bp yoy and 29bp qoq), it was “less worse” than other banks relative to expectations (a smaller miss). Like almost all other banks, U.S. Bancorp saw its balance sheet balloon, with average earning asset growth of 16% yoy and 10% qoq.

Fee income rose 1% yoy and 2% qoq on an adjusted basis (not all analysts or investors make the same adjustments to items like securities gains; an alternative approach would lead to growth more on the order of 5% and 4%), which was good for a high single-digit percentage beat relative to the sell-side (again, depending upon your preferred adjustments). Fee-generating business that are sensitive to economic activity like cards and merchant processing got hammered, down 22% and 34%, but trust income rose 5% and mortgage banking income soared, generating virtually all of the upside this quarter. As analysts are often willing to dismiss mortgage banking-driven misses, referring to it as a “volatile business” (which it is), I would argue that a mortgage banking-driven beat ought to at least get an asterisk.

Like other banks that have reported, U.S. Bancorp did well on expenses, holding costs flat on a sequential basis and bringing in the expense ratio about two points below expectations. Core pre-provision profits fell by about 9% yoy and were up slightly on a sequential basis, good for a beat of roughly 5%, or about $0.06/share. Tangible book value per share also ticked up this quarter, rising 2% yoy and 1% qoq.

A Bigger Swing At Reserve-Building

I criticized U.S. Bancorp for potentially taking an overly optimistic review of reserving in the first quarter, and the company added another $1.3 billion to reserves this quarter – about $300M more than the Street expected. This has been another trend so far in the earnings cycle, with banks apparently choosing to make bigger additions to reserves sooner than previously expected. While I do believe provisions over the next few quarters will still be elevated relative to the norms of the last few years, I don’t think we’ll see another reserve build like this unless the U.S. macro outlook deteriorates significantly from here.

U.S. Bancorp has now built its reserves to a little more than 2.5% of loans versus a company-run 5.1% loss estimate under a severely-adverse scenario (the Fed’s number is 5.8%). For a bank that is leveraged more to consumer lending and with a pretty conservative underwriting history, I think U.S. Bancorp is in okay shape, though I wouldn’t really be surprised if reserving moved closer to 3% before peaking.

Credit is otherwise still okay. Non-performing loans are growing rapidly (up 33% yoy this quarter), but the non-performing asset ratio is reasonably stable (0.38%, up 5bp yoy and 8bp qoq) and the charge-off ratio of 0.55% (up 7bp yoy and 2bp qoq) is still well below the systemwide average of just over 0.9% from Q1’20.

Managing The Balance Sheet Is A Near-Term Challenge

Banks are currently faced with the challenge of managing exceptional volatility in balance sheet flows and doing so in a low-rate environment. Deposit costs have plunged – U.S. Bancorp’s total deposit costs declined 69bp yoy and 39bp qoq this quarter – but loan yields have as well, and deposits have surged – up 11% qoq on an average basis and 5% qoq on an end-of-period basis.

U.S. Bancorp saw average loan balances swell (up 7% qoq, with 21% growth in C&I lending), but decline 3% qoq as credit line drawdowns were repaid. All told, U.S. Bancorp’s loan growth performance was almost exactly in line with the averages for large banks this quarter, with some slight outperformance in mortgages. Given U.S. Bancorp’s greater consumer skew, I could see some relative outperformance later this year if residential housing and consumer spending recover more strongly.

The Outlook

I’d characterize my modeling changes as “tweaking”, with changes to reserving, expected PPP forgiveness, and other drivers leading to only small overall impacts to earnings. I still expect a multiyear process of getting back to 2019 levels of profitability, with minimal core earnings growth over the next five years, but long-term growth closer to 3% and healthy returns of capital to shareholders.

Turning to valuation, U.S. Bancorp has lost the premium valuation it used to enjoy on a ROTCE-driven P/TBV basis, though its ROTCE still remains comparatively strong. The shares don’t look dramatically undervalued on that basis, but quality banks seldom do. The discount to long-term discounted core earnings still looks too large, though, and suggests low-to-mid-teens annualized returns are possible.

The Bottom Line

I still believe that JPMorgan is a better call on a total quality basis and that Citi and Truist are better names if you want to own an underappreciated large bank stock. Likewise, PNC holds appeal if you want a more commercial-focused bank (particularly with some potential M&A drivers). That doesn’t mean I dislike U.S. Bancorp, but I think this name is likely to be more of a “slow and steady wins the race” sort of option.

