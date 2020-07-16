Tesla (TSLA) has already cemented itself as one of the highest-flying stocks in July, rising to a high of almost $1800 intra-day (up 66% from June 30) with only half of the month gone. Tesla's momentum is quite ridiculous, but looks to be driven in part by short sellers, positive Q2 deliveries numbers, and S&P inclusion on the radar. Tesla is on the cusp of eligibility for inclusion in the S&P 500, with it only needing to show positive earnings through 4 consecutive quarters as well as a profitable most recent quarter.

Q2 deliveries announced on July 2 blazed past analyst expectations, even with the Fremont production facility closed for much of the quarter due to California's reopening plan and procedures. Deliveries hit 90,650 vehicles, as analysts only expected 72,000 to be delivered due to the production facility closures. But deliveries aren't indicative of financial performance, and aren't indicative of a profitable quarter.

Outlook for Q2 earnings, released on July 22, is still up for grabs. Analysts are split between Tesla reporting up to a $387 million quarterly loss, or Tesla posting a similarly high quarterly profit. Tesla has already covered the remaining factors for S&P inclusion, so whether earnings show a GAAP profit or loss will be the highly awaited information. Posting a GAAP loss would delay S&P inclusion eligibility, and momentum driven by optimism for a 4th consecutive profitable quarter would be shot. A GAAP profit would check all the boxes Tesla needs for its inclusion.

But inclusion isn't a given, and it isn't immediate. If Tesla manages to eke out a GAAP profit, S&P inclusion could take weeks after earnings are posted. As mentioned above, Tesla posting a GAAP loss would delay inclusion - leaving shorts room to capitalize if the bullish momentum based on S&P eligibility optimism would fade quickly. Yet that's just one scenario that shorts could benefit from.

If inclusion is announced, trading after that announcement and before the inclusion date could spark rallies, but bull momentum has faltered to start the week. High-flying momentum stocks and the NASDAQ have under-performed the broader market to start the week. Tesla's Wednesday close is flat with last Friday's as shares sunk until Tuesday. Short-term capitulation of prices around $1500 per share could unlock $1800+ as a potential post-earnings price target should inclusion fall in the cards under a GAAP profit, forcing shorts out a couple hundred more per share.

Aside from momentum gained from positive Q2 deliveries and optimism for quarterly earnings (aka Musk sending out 'Congratulations Tesla Team' emails to all employees), Tesla's rally is also driven partially by continual short squeezes, as short sellers are covering ever-increasing mark-to-market losses.

Tesla's short interest sits around 8.9% of its float, with an estimated 12.617 million shares still short as of July 15. This puts Tesla nearly at the $20 billion mark for total short interest, the largest of any company. Yet Tesla's short interest is falling, as shorts are covering positions as mark-to-market losses are only getting bigger within the rally.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

Tesla's shares on loan rose from about 21 million in February 2019 to nearly 45 million in July 2020, indicating that many of the original short positions were opened during that time frame - around prices of $200 to $250 per share. That could put some shorts down about $1300 per share, assuming shorts had been opened during that period and not yet covered.

Looking at the data below (again shares on loan are shown in red), exchange reported and estimated short interest follow similar trends, as expected. However, using the estimated short interest, more short positions could have been added when Tesla broke above $400 and $500 at the end of December and January - but keep in mind this is an estimate based on multiple factors like shares on loan. Exchange reported short interest still fell.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

April's plunge back to the $300 range saw more short positions initiated, after over 5 million shares estimated were covered when Tesla plunged from $960 to $670. Exchange reported short interest climbed about 25% from 16.16 million shares to 20.10 million shares from mid-March to mid-April. Since then, Tesla has been on a one-way road higher, forcing shorts to cover almost exclusively at losses.

So the short interest in Tesla is down about two-thirds from last year's levels, as shares are over six times higher. With 2.9 million shares estimated to have been covered from July 9 to July 15, that puts those shorts covered at a loss of around $4.4 billion.

Tesla's short interest is already nearing its estimated low back in February, but is at an exchange reported low. As shares are still powering higher amid increased optimism, short squeezes from rising mark-to-market losses are only going to continue - short interest is falling, signaling that shares are being covered. But financing costs are also adding to the pain of the shorts.

Cost to borrow has risen for 6 weeks straight and now sits at 0.55% annualized. While this is still very small compared to other EV stocks (for example Nikola (NKLA) having a cost to borrow near 600% annualized), it has risen from 0.49% in mid-May. This is one of the first times that Tesla's cost to borrow has risen quite steadily over a longer period of time aside from when the shares on loan doubled - which makes things more interesting.

It's understandable that the cost to borrow increases when amount of shares shorted increases due to the nature of supply and demand, but to see cost of borrow rise as short interest is falling could be signaling that the volatility around the large jumps in share price over the course of the past two weeks is increasing the need for shorts to cover at growing losses.

To recap, Tesla is facing a very interesting upcoming two weeks. Shares have already nearly doubled in a month, so a quick drop or two might still be in the cards. Bull momentum could slow as the pace of the rally could exhaust potential buyers, but shorts are also driving the rally as mark-to-market losses on open shorts rise. Short interest is still down about two-thirds of last year's peak level, but original shorts opened then and held until now could be down $1300 per share or more.

More shorts added during Tesla's March plunge alongside the market are also getting burned, with positions opened potentially down more than $1000 if not yet covered. Cost to borrow is rising, and large short positions could be seeing further losses associated with financing costs to borrow shares, potentially adding to the already-in-progress short squeeze.

Tesla is nearing the brink of eligibility to join the S&P 500, and would be one of the largest companies in the index itself should it post a quarterly GAAP profit and then be included into the index. Should that occur, positivity from Tesla not just posting a quarterly profit and earning eligibility for the S&P, but S&P related index funds like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) now being able to initiate positions in Tesla would add value to shares. The next two weeks have the potential to culminate in a somewhat disastrous end for shorts, with hugely positive events potentially just around the corner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.