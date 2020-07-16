Making Sense Of Wells Fargo Preferreds

The preferreds yield between 5.2% and 6.2%. Investors need to pay attention to call dates and fixed to floating provisions to get the best deal for their needs.

Preferreds Safe Despite Ugly Quarter

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported 2Q 2020 earnings on 7/14. The quarterly loss of $0.66 per share included a staggering $8.4 billion increase in the allowance for credit losses. The increase in loss allowance alone accounted for a $2.05 per share hit to earnings. Wells also cut its quarterly common dividend to $0.10 per share from $0.51, an 80% reduction echoing the 2009 financial crisis when the dividend was cut from $0.34 to $0.05 per share. It took 2 years after the financial crisis for Wells to begin increasing the dividend and 5 years before it reached pre-crisis levels. Nevertheless, the company continued to pay preferred dividends during that time. The good news today for preferred shareholders is that, with at least some dividend being paid on the common stock, the preferred dividends are still intact.

Apart from the allowance for future credit losses, Wells Fargo still has several issues that make it less than attractive as a common stock investment.

Historically low interest rates across the curve will likely keep net interest margin depressed.

Source: Wells Fargo 2Q 2020 Earnings Supplement

Wells has much less trading activity than most of its big bank peers, resulting in less ability to generate non-interest income. This disadvantages the company during volatile periods like 2Q 2020. Wells had $807 million of income from trading activities, only about 10% of total non-interest income.

Wells is currently experiencing high costs to resolve its cross-selling scandal in which the company incentivized employees to open as many accounts as possible for its customers. The resulting extra accruals for "customer remediation" and litigation have caused the bank's efficiency ratio to move higher.

Source: Wells Fargo 2Q 2020 Earnings Supplement

Given these issues along with the common dividend cut, I would avoid WFC common stock as an income investor. The downside may be limited for those who want to speculate on the company resolving these issues and resuming a growth trajectory. At this time, however, I am more interested in moving up the capital structure to the preferred shares which now offer a much better yield.

Now, we come back to the biggest driver of 2Q results, the $9.5 billion provision for credit losses. This includes the $8.4 billion allowance for credit losses plus $1.1 billion of loans actually charged off this quarter. As bad as the loss allowance looks, it is important to remember that it is just a management estimate of loan charge-offs to come in the future. It is based on current and forecasted economic conditions as well as the bank's experience with how loans performed in the past under similar conditions.

Source: Wells Fargo 2Q 2020 Earnings Supplement

The bank's assumptions in the above slide look reasonable, given the current state of affairs with the pandemic. However, there are many aspects of the current situation for which there is no historical precedent. Although economic activity and employment cratered more quickly than ever seen before, the amount of monetary and fiscal mitigation done by the government is also unprecedented. The monetary side includes new types of asset purchases by the Fed such as corporate bonds. The fiscal side includes the Paycheck Protection Program to support small business payrolls, enhanced unemployment benefits, and one-time economic impact payments.

The recovery has continued to surprise to the upside, at least in terms of May and June employment numbers. Given the persistence of the virus, it may be reasonable to expect the improvement to slow to meet Wells Fargo's assumption of 10% unemployment by 4Q. There is room for further improvement though, with virus mitigation steps like increased mask usage, improved treatment protocols, and eventually, an effective vaccine.

The experience so far in the first half has been that actual charge-offs have been far lower than the loss allowance. Non-performing loans, a future indicator of charge-offs, have increased, but nowhere near as much as the loss allowance estimates.

Source: Wells Fargo 2Q 2020 Earnings Supplement

With the loss allowances taken in 1H 2020 more than 5 times the amount of charge-offs, the allowance currently on the books looks sufficient for the remainder of the pandemic. Positive developments with virus mitigation and treatment or a new round of government stimulus would further strengthen this view.

If I am correct, and there are no more multi-billion-dollar additions to the loss allowance, Wells Fargo can generate enough earnings to cover the preferred dividends in full, as well as the common dividend with a payout ratio of 50%. This assumes the loss allowance increase goes back down to the $0.6 billion level. All other performance is conservatively assumed to be in line with 2Q, including charge-offs of $1.1 billion and no improvement in net interest margins or costs.

$ million 2Q pretax income $ (6,249) Loss Allowance decreases to $0.6 bn $ 7,800 Future quarterly pretax income $ 1,551 Tax at company forecasted 26% $ (403) Future quarterly after-tax income $ 1,148 Preferred dividends $ (340) Income available to common $ 808 Common shares outstanding 4,105 Common share quarterly EPS $0.20

The market seems confident that the preferreds are safe as well, with shares trading near par value, despite a short-term shock during the March crash. The Series Y shares (NYSE:WFC.PY) are shown here. The others trade very similarly.

Picking The Right Preferred

Wells Fargo offers at least 11 series of preferreds that are available for trading. There are a few more series listed on their website for which quotes are not available. For information on all of Wells Fargo's preferreds, including their prospectuses, please consult this page.

The preferreds trade with a current yield between 5.16% and 6.26%. The chief differences between them are call date, coupon, and whether the rate stays fixed or becomes floating if not called. Historically, Wells Fargo has generally called their preferreds when they reach the call date or shortly after. Of the tradable series now outstanding, only the Series T (WFC.PT) are past their original call date, and that series was partially redeemed in March 2020.

It remains to be seen if Wells will continue redeeming preferreds regularly in the future. The desire to stay well-capitalized through the current crisis may delay some of the closer redemptions. The bank may also not be able to refinance at lower interest rates if the market is concerned about their credit quality. Also, with the issuance of fixed to floating preferreds like Series Q (WFC.PQ) and R (WFC.PR), a lower floating rate beyond the call date would encourage Wells to leave these preferreds outstanding.

Finally, I should note the one outlier which is the Series L (WFC.PL). That is a convertible preferred inherited from the acquisition of Wachovia during the financial crisis. It has a $1,000 face value and is not callable. It is convertible, but the conversion ratio is 6.3814 shares of WFC. That means that WFC needs to trade above $156.71 for the conversion option to be in the money for the holder. It is also mandatorily convertible if WFC common trades above 130% of the conversion price ($203.72) for 20 out of 30 trading days. Either situation is probably not going to happen for a very long time.

A table of all the tradable preferreds is shown below ranked by current yield. I also calculate the expected income between now and the call date and the yield to call.

The two highest current yielding series are the fixed to floating issues Q and R. I would only buy these if I expected interest rates to be considerably higher by 2023 or 2024. If they are not called on the call date, the coupon will switch to a floating rate indexed to 3-month LIBOR. Unless LIBOR is around 3% at the call date (it is currently at 0.27%), you would see a dividend cut on these securities.

I would not buy the Series T above par as the relatively high 6% coupon could encourage the bank to call the remaining shares at its next pay date in September. Series V (WFC.PV) also has a 6% coupon and has only 2 remaining payments before its call date in December 2020. I would be careful with this one as well, unless I could get it below par.

The other two series callable in September 2020 are P (WFC.PP) and N (WFC.PN) Given their low coupon and their discount to par despite being two months from the call date, I do not believe the bank will call these preferreds. These two could be a buy, and the worst case is you get a very nice annualized return for a two-month holding period if they are called.

The convertible Series L has a decent current yield right in the middle of the range at 5.71% and is not callable. I personally would still avoid it because, in the unlikely event that Wells Fargo is liquidated and there are enough assets left to pay the preferred holders, you would only get the liquidation preference of $1,000, which would represent a 24% loss from the current price of $1,314.

By process of elimination, we are left with the end of the alphabet, Series W, X, Y, and Z (WFC.PX) (WFC.PY) (WFC.PZ). Of these, Series Z has the lowest current yield. It also has the lowest coupon and sells at the biggest discount to par. If it were called in 2025, the capital gain would make up for the lower quarterly income, but its low coupon also makes it the least likely to be called. That leaves W, X, and Y which are close enough in yield that you could buy any of them depending on how far away of a call date you want and how much over par you are comfortable paying.

Risks

Of course, a considerable worsening of the pandemic leading to stricter lockdowns and higher unemployment could lead to Wells further increasing its credit loss allowances. If the Tier 1 Capital Ratio (currently at 10.9%) gets closer to the regulatory minimum of 9%, you could see complete suspension of the common and preferred dividends. It is very important to note that none of Wells Fargo's preferreds is cumulative, meaning any missed dividends do not have to be made up at a later date.

Conclusion

Wells Fargo has had its own issues beyond the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. While the bank can get past the cross-selling scandal and move on with lower costs, I would avoid the common stock for now with its low dividend yield. I consider the bank's large loan loss allowance taken in 1H 2020 to be conservative and do not expect similar increases to this reserve going forward. In that case, Wells would be able to fully cover its preferred dividends.

Of the many series of preferreds available, Series W, X, and Y are the most attractive at this time trading near par with a current yield of 5.50% to 5.65%. This yield is fixed whether the preferreds are called or not. In this low interest rate environment, these preferreds are a good deal for an income investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.PY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.