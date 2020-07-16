Revenues are growing at a decent clip, even during the first quarter despite the cancellation of live streaming events.

The company has more than 655,000 members in 185 countries, which pay $11.99 per month for the subscription service or $299 Live Access annual membership, launched last year.

The company has changed many times over the years and long-time investors would still point to the history of the company to shrug off and ignore the stock.

Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), is a video subscription service.

Netflix, over the years, has shown how the Street fails to value the true power of long-tail business models, where cash expense is front-loaded and benefits are monetized over many years, even though consolidated profitability far outweighs the costs, stocks tend to lie low for a while till the business reaches cash flow profitability.

Gaia is at that point, right now.

The company, with its focus on yoga and wellness video content, is in a unique position with lockdown due to COVID-19 driving strong interest in the company's content leading to improvement across the board - new member count, retention rates, and profitability. The result is that long-term investments of the company are starting to pay off, helping the business achieve positive cash flows since the beginning of this month.

What's holding back the stock? History

The company has changed many times over the years and long-time investors would still point to the history of the company to shrug off and ignore the stock. Yes, the markets are less supportive of the business transition of a publicly-listed company but important to note that the brand has always been focused on an alternative lifestyle, long before such a lifestyle was 'cool'.

Other doubts related to the company are cash burn, recent member churn related to the price increases undertaken, and cancellation of events due to COVID-19 related lockdown, even though events are mostly neutral for profitability and largely impact the sales.

Best way to describe the business today? Deeply discounted quality assets.

The best way to understand the business is to look at the value of three major assets that the company has:

Content

Members

Physical assets like the Boulder campus

Content

With the growing attraction of yoga, meditation, mindfulness, and conspiracy theories, the company's library of more than 8000+ titles, 90% of which is exclusive to Gaia, on the subject is a unique asset.

80% of the views are generated by content produced by the company, mostly using in-house production capabilities, which is why cost per hour of production for Gaia is $20,000 versus $10+ million for Netflix.

As the chart above shows, lifetime gross profit generated by the content is close to 6x the cost to produce the content.

Members

The company has more than 655,000 members in 185 countries, which pay $11.99 per month for the subscription service or $299 Live Access annual membership, launched last year. Almost 28-30% of new sign-ups are opting for an annual plan, improving the cash conversion cycle.

Physical assets

The company owns 155,000 sq. ft., 12 acres campus equipped with 300-person capacity theater, which is valued around $30 million. The facility is also used for hosting events and producing content. Significant given the market is valuing the whole company at $169 million.

A great asset is OK, but how's the business momentum? Even better.

Yes, current demand is accelerated due to COVID-19 driven lockdown, but there is a bigger shift underway towards consumers, especially millennials preferring to spend money on experiences and wellness rather than goods. Wellness is the new affluence and status symbol, enjoyed and flaunted over the social media.

Gaia Inc. 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 48% 29% 16%

Revenues are growing at a decent clip, even during the first quarter despite the cancellation of live streaming events. Membership growth is equally impressive. The company increased prices during the first quarter that resulted in a churn of 20,000 members, but new subscribers to the network more than offset the members lost in 4 weeks. We expect the company to report more than 660,000 members at the end of the second quarter when they report next in early August.

Source: Company presentation

For more than a year, the company talked about generating positive earnings and cash flows beginning July 1, 2020, which they have. What is even more heartening to see the operating expense as a percentage of revenue going down at an accelerated pace, especially the all-important customer acquisition expense.

There is room for further improvement on this front. Customer acquisition costs are going down with increased referrals from existing members and improved conversion rates of people signing up for 7-day free trials, things that are sustainable.

Last quarter, the company didn't spend any money for the last 7 days of March because the target of adjusted EBITDA positive was achieved. As profits improve, the company should be able to step on the gas on the marketing front, further improving the growth.

Valuation gap is startling

Yes, we agree, Gaia doesn't deserve the kind of multiple reserved for Netflix, but the business doesn't deserve to be traded at such a major discount either.

Next Yr. PE P/ Sales Market Cap (M) Gross margins 2019 Sales Growth Next Yr. Gaia Loss 2.8 $162 87% 24% Netflix 81.0 10.7 $233,310 38% 18%

We agree that broad level valuation metrics like gross margins or price to sales may not explain the full extent of difference given Netflix's scale is enormously bigger than Gaia's.

Gaia Netflix Enterprise Value ($M) $169 $232,830 Subscribers 655,000 182,000,000 EV/ Subscriber $258 $1,279 Academic exercise for Purnha's internal use only

Even compared to the number of subscribers each one has, the gap in valuation is no smaller.

DISCLOSURE: This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections. We own stock of Gaia Inc.

