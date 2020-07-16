Investment Thesis

Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) is a viable long-term company if they manage to improve the brand value of Michael Kors. While Versace and Jimmy Choo are both established luxury retailers and provide inventive clothing, Michael Kors is failing to target a certain audience. Michael Kors clothing isn't inherently bad, the clothing is well-suited to a middle-aged audience, but they are failing to capture the excitement of that audience. Michael Kors is currently a forgettable company, and in this environment it is important to stay at the top of consumer's mind in order to be able to succeed. The stock had a 52-week low of $5.42 and the stock is now around $16.97, and while the 52-week high of $39.90 is significantly away from the current price, Michael Kors needs to achieve a significant rebranding and with the current environment there are other more stable retailers.

International Markets

Total revenue in Asia and in EMEA both increased while revenue in the Americas was down for the year. Michael Kors was the only brand that saw revenue declines in every region, while Versace increased dramatically in every region, and Jimmy Choo decreased in the EMEA and Asia but saw an increase in the Americas. Although, the Versace numbers can be taken with a grain of salt as the main growth in Versace was due to the inclusion of the Versace business for the entirety of Fiscal 2020. Jimmy Choo and Versace both have inherent brand value and unique clothing items that make them appeal to many different audiences. In Michael Kors' case they aren't really known for a signature style, however, they accounted for 75% of total revenue.

While Michael Kors offerings are good and fairly priced, they aren't being marketed well as they seem to have no target consumer and have no established brand that attracts people. In order for Michael Kors to increase its global standing they need to have a clear marketing strategy and decide which audience they want to appeal to. The clothing appeals to a wealthy middle-aged audience, but Michael Kors has been seeing very slow revenue growth.

Store Closures

Capri Holdings ended the year with a net loss of $225 million, they could've turned a profit if it weren't for the $750 million in impairment and restructuring charges. As of March 28, 2020 they have closed 143 stores, majority of them being Michael Kors, and Capri Holdings plans to close 170 stores over the next two years (also with most of them being Michael Kors). This mass shutdown of Michael Kors stores, further enforces the idea of a weak Michael Kors brand, and a lack of consumer interest at this period of time. Capri Holdings has also taken on a considerable amount of debt due to their recent acquisition of Versace.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors does not have the same brand value as Versace and Jimmy Choo, and not because it's a mid-price retailer but because the clothing offers nothing unique to consumers. The clothing is nice, but it is not recognizable. Compared to Ralph Lauren who albeit also needs to innovate, Ralph Lauren is significantly more recognizable than Michael Kors. As well as Kate Spade or Tory Burch who are all in a similar price range but have more brand value than Michael Kors. Between 2018 and 2019 year over year revenue growth was only 0.33% for the Michael Kors brand, and from 2017 to 2018 year over year revenue growth was only 0.04%. While Michael Kors isn't necessarily a growth stock, that is still a really low growth rate. And hints at the fact that the reason they went and bought Versace and Jimmy Choo in the first place was due to lack of revenue growth at Michael Kors and the need for brand diversification.

Versace

Versace is a good brand with a strong following, quality collections, and solid brand value. The luxury market is saturated with very few companies such as Burberry, Hermés, and LVMH who own Dior, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton. For Versace, they do not have the diverse range of brands that LVMH does, but they do have a recognizable brand name and signature logos that people recognize. Versace has more brand name power abroad in Asia and Europe than they do in America, based on their numbers. As Versace's greatest market is China, it lends itself to the idea that the Versace brand has more foreign influence rather than American influence as of late.

Jimmy Choo

Both Jimmy Choo and Versace have great collections and merchandise and while they suffered from some sales declines they have a viable long-term proposition. With the variation of different styles at Jimmy Choo and with the launch of the HAWAII sneaker shoes and the DIAMOND collection which have become best-sellers at the company, Jimmy Choo has increased innovation at the company, and has taken risks. Especially at the luxury price point, consumers are looking for unique items and Jimmy Choo has consistently created new designs.

Conclusion

Capri Holdings is a good company in terms of Versace and Jimmy Choo, but Michael Kors has delivered lackluster revenue growth over the last few years and has been unable to market themselves to a target audience. And while I don't believe that Michael Kors brand value is non-existent they aren't really an eye-catching brand, and being forgettable is a dangerous place to be in this retail environment. Therefore, at the moment I would hold off on the brand, until Michael Kors finds itself in a better place as it makes up almost 75% of revenue. And despite the success of Jimmy Choo and Versace, it is simply not enough to compensate for Michael Kors.

