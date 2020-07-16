The outbreak of COVID-19 will accelerate the trend towards e-commerce and Summit Industrial will benefit from this trend.

Investment Thesis

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) [TSX:SMU.UN] delivered another quarter of same-property net operating income growth despite the outbreak of COVID-19. The company’s rent collected in June remains at a high level and has a strong balance sheet to navigate through this health crisis. Its outlook remains favorable as e-commerce sales growth trend continues. The REIT currently pays a 4.7%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver a price return of 19.4% by the end of 2021. Hence, this is a good stock to own for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Summit Industrial reported a solid Q1 2020 despite the outbreak of coronavirus that started towards the end of the first quarter. As can be seen from the table below, the company only saw its occupancy rate declined slightly to 98.4% in Q1 2020 from 99.4% in Q1 2019. Its same-property net operating income increased by 5.3% in Q1 2020. This was higher than last year’s increase of 4.9%. Due to equity issuance, Summit Industrial’s funds from operations per unit remained flat at C$0.155 per share in Q1 2020 from last year.

C$ thousands unless otherwise stated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Occupancy Rate (%) 98.4% 99.4% Revenue from Income Properties $46,514 $33,779 Same Property NOI Growth (%) 5.3% 4.9% Funds from Operations $21,435 $15,569 FFO per Unit (C$) $0.155 $0.155 FFO Payout Ratio (without DRIP) 86.8% 83.4% Weighted Average Units Outstanding (thousands) 137,876 100,702

Source: Created by author

Earnings and Growth Analysis

The impact of coronavirus is manageable

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caught many businesses by surprise. As a result, some of Summit Industrial’s tenants were unable to pay the rent on time. Fortunately, an overwhelmingly majority of its tenants are able to pay their rents since the outbreak. As the table below shows, Summit Industrial was able to collect 90.7% of its June rent by the end of June. Only about 4.8% of its tenants applied for rent deferrals and about 2.9% of its tenants have been granted free rent in exchange for lease extensions at higher monthly rental rates. Management noted in its latest conference call that supply and demand remains favorable on the side of landlords. In fact, the company recently renewed a 100 thousand square feet lease at a 22% increase in monthly rent.

Source: June 30 Press Release

Long-term growth trend remains intact

Despite near-term challenges caused by COVID-19 (some tenants may need to apply for rent deferrals), Summit Industrial should be able to continue to benefit from the rise of e-commerce. In fact, about 80% of its net operating income comes from tenants involved in warehouse and distribution activities. Since there is an increasing need for many e-commerce operators or distributors to establish fulfillment centers near their customers, Summit Industrial’s properties are well-positioned to benefit from this trend as they are located in major urban centers in Canada (e.g. Greater Toronto Area, Greater Montreal Area, etc.). The outbreak of COVID-19 will actually accelerate the trend towards e-commerce as many people avoid shopping in brick-and-mortar retail stores.

A strong balance sheet to weather this storm

Summit Industrial has a healthy balance sheet to weather this storm caused by COVID-19. The company has about C$200 million of total liquidity available and has a new C$300 million unsecured credit line. It also has a well-staggered mortgage maturities profile. As can be seen from the chart below, only a small portion of mortgage will need to be renewed in 2020. Given that the current low rate environment will persist for at least until 2023, Summit Industrial may be able to renew its mortgages at a much lower interest rate than its weighted average interest rate of about 4%.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

We expect Summit Industrial's funds from operations to reach C$0.64 per share in 2020 and C$0.68 per share in 2021. Prior to the health crisis, the company was trading at a P/FFO ratio of about 21x. Using a conservative P/FFO ratio of 20x, we derive our target price of C$13.60 per share by the end of 2021. This is 19.4% higher than its current share price.

4.7%-yielding dividend

Summit Industrial currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.045 per share (or C$0.54 per share annually). This represents a dividend yield of about 4.7%. The company’s dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 86.8% (based on its Q1 2020 FFO).

Risks and Challenges

Risk of multiple waves of pandemic

If the current economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19 continue for a lengthy period of time (e.g. multiple waves of pandemic), many of Summit Industrial’s tenants may not be able to pay their rents in time and will have to ask for rent deferrals. This will impact its revenues negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Summit Industrial should be able to navigate through this headwind caused by COVID-19 in the near-term and even benefit from the acceleration of the growth of e-commerce. Therefore, we think this is a good stock for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.