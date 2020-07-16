BOC Holds Steady, Sees Slow And Uncertain Economic Recovery

Summary
Bank of Canada leaves rates unchanged at 0.25%.
A risk to the BoC's outlook is a big second wave of the virus.
The twin shocks of COVID-19 and oil means the Canadian dollar recovery will lag other currencies.
The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate on hold. It also said the economy continues to face uncertainties because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anthony Okolie speaks with Scott Colbourne, Managing Director, Active Fixed Income, TD Asset Management, about the outlook for the economy.
