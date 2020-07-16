Very recently, I published an article on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), the financial data and software company. In this article, we are looking closer at one of its competitors in the analytics segment - the investment research firm MSCI Inc. (MSCI), which is most famous for its equity and fixed income indexes.

(Source: Pixabay)

In this article we will follow our usual structure of describing the business, looking at the growth potential, the wide economic moat, barriers to enter and try to provide an intrinsic value calculation, but we start with the description of MSCI.

The Business

MSCI, Inc., which was founded in 1969 as Capital International, published indexes covering the global stock market and in 1986, Morgan Stanley (MS) licensed the rights to the indexes from Capital International and branded the indexes as the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) indexes. Finally, the business was spun off from Morgan Stanley in a 2007 IPO and we now have a leading provider of mission critical investment decision supporting tools and services with 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology.

MSCI is a global provider of equity, fixed income, hedge fund stock market indexes and multi-asset portfolio analysis tools. The clients of MSCI are asset owners like pension funds and family offices or asset managers like mutual funds or hedge funds. Its clients also include financial intermediaries like banks, broker-dealers or investment consultants as well as wealth managers (including an increasing number of "robo-advisors"). MSCI has about 3,300 employees in more than 20 countries (about 200 researchers, 1,500 technologists & data scientist and 700 coverage & marketing professionals) with about 60% of employees being located in emerging market centers.

(Source: MSCI Investor Presentation)

MSCI is reporting in three business segments (chart above shows first quarter operating revenue of 2020) - Index, Analytics and All Other (including ESG and Real Estate):

Index : As of December 31, 2019, the Index Run Rate was $955 million (with $559 million in recurring subscriptions and $396 million asset-based fees) reflecting a 17.3% increase compared to one year earlier. In this segment, MSCI is calculating more than 215,500 end-of-day indexes daily and more than 11,500 indexes in real time for a variety of markets and industries (including equity indexes, custom indexes, factor indexes, real asset indexes or thematic indexes). In addition, MSCI uses content generated by the Analytics and ESG segments to help construct some of the equity indexes.

: As of December 31, 2019, the Index Run Rate was $955 million (with $559 million in recurring subscriptions and $396 million asset-based fees) reflecting a 17.3% increase compared to one year earlier. In this segment, MSCI is calculating more than 215,500 end-of-day indexes daily and more than 11,500 indexes in real time for a variety of markets and industries (including equity indexes, custom indexes, factor indexes, real asset indexes or thematic indexes). In addition, MSCI uses content generated by the Analytics and ESG segments to help construct some of the equity indexes. Analytics : As of December 31, 2019, the Analytics Run Rate was $527 million reflecting a 7.1% increase compared to one year earlier. The segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity and counterparty risk across all major asset classes. The content includes models to support factor-based analytics, pricing models, time series-based analytics as well as underlying content that is used as inputs to these models such as interest rates and credit curves.

: As of December 31, 2019, the Analytics Run Rate was $527 million reflecting a 7.1% increase compared to one year earlier. The segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity and counterparty risk across all major asset classes. The content includes models to support factor-based analytics, pricing models, time series-based analytics as well as underlying content that is used as inputs to these models such as interest rates and credit curves. All Other: As of December 31, 2019, the "All Other Run Rate" was $152 million reflecting a 21.9% increase (this includes ESG and Real Estate). MSCI ESG (standing for environmental, social and governance) Research analyzes over 7,800 companies worldwide to help institutional investors understand how environmental, social and governance factors can impact the long-term risk of their investments (this includes offerings like MSCI ESG Ratings or MSCI ESG Business Involvement Screening Research). The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analytics for funds, investors and managers (i.e. offerings like MSCI Enterprise Analytics or MSCI Global Intel, which is a database to enhance the understanding of real estate performance and risk).

The revenue of MSCI stems from two different sources - asset-based fees on the one side and recurring subscriptions on the other side. In the last four quarters, MSCI generated 73% of operating revenue from subscriptions and 24% of operating revenue from asset-based fees. Recurring subscription revenues represent fees earned from clients primarily under renewable contracts or agreements.

(Source: MSCI Investor Presentation)

When looking at the global distribution and the firm-wide subscription run rate, 46% stemmed from America, 37% of EMEA region and 17% from the APAC region. MSCI always had low rates of cancellations and high retention rates, which means a highly sticky client base. In 2018, the retention rate has been 94.1% - the highest number during the last five years.

(Source: MSCI Investor Presentation)

Growth

One of the most important aspects when analyzing a company is the growth potential the industry and especially the business has. In case of MSCI, we can assume, that the business will profit from several trends, which will lead to revenue growth in the coming years. First of all, the trend towards passive investing was a strong tailwind for MSCI in the past few years and it is likely it will also be a tailwind in the years to come. Within the next few years, the share of passive investing AUMs might surpass the market share of active management AUMs and the trend towards passive investing is very stable (especially universities and endowments have been switching more to passive investment solutions). The ETF market is projected to reach $7.6 trillion in 2020 and has been growing with a very high pace during the last decade.

(Source: S&P Global Investor Fact Book)

A second strong trend from which MSCI can profit in the years to come is the increasing popularity of the environmental, social and governance (BATS:ESG) criteria to evaluate companies in which people want to invest. Several asset managers are expecting the share of global assets operating on ESG principles to more than double in the next few years. Morningstar (MORN) is also expecting the environmental, social and governance products to grow at a CAGR of almost 30% over the next few years (and Morningstar is estimating $330 million in revenue for MSCI from that segment). And MSCI reported an organic ESG Run Rate growth of 23.3% in the first quarter of 2020.

(Source: MSCI Investor Presentation)

A third positive trend is the strong interest in private asset investing. MSCI is uniquely positioned in the private asset investing segment as it has built several investment management decision-making tools (mostly in the real estate market), which will help its clients to allocate capital. Over the last few years (and most likely also in the years to come) institutional investors are increasing allocations to private assets to achieve desired returns.

(Source: MSCI Investor Presentation)

Competition

MSCI is not the only company offering indexes and there are also competitors offering indexes in the same categories as MSCI. Although MSCI has wide array of different index categories and is offering the greatest variety of indexes, it is still facing major competitors like FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC (OTCPK:LDNXF) and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC - a joint venture company owned by CME Group, Inc. (CME) and by S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). And these are definitely two competitors MSCI has to take serious with strong brands like S&P or Dow Jones. Additionally, we see growing competition from industry participants like asset managers and investment banks, that tend to create their own indexes to use them as benchmark.

MSCI's Analytics offerings compete with the offerings from a wide range of companies including Axioma Inc., BlackRock Solutions, Bloomberg Financial L.P. and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS). And similar to the indexes business, large broker-dealers are also developing proprietary analytics tools for their clients.

Barriers To Entry

Aside from existing competitors, MSCI also faces the threat of new competitors entering the market - especially if the market offers above average growth rates. When analyzing what it takes to enter the business, we have to admit, that the barriers to enter are rather low as it is not very difficult to create an index or simple analytics products. But strict licensing and legal requirements are making it much more difficult for new competitors to enter the market and sell the products. And even then, it is questionable if anybody will use the indexes or analytics products due to the branding companies like MSCI (or S&P Global) achieved in the past. Economies of scale also play a role as they give MSCI an advantage over smaller, newer competitors. To create similar products as MSCI in a simple form might not be extremely difficult, but to get people in the investing community to use these products is a little more difficult and offering similar quality and differentiation as MSCI is quite a challenge.

Bargaining Power Of Supplier And Buyer

Similar to every other company, MSCI has business relations with buyers and suppliers and it is also important if any side has bargaining power over MSCI as this would lead to price pressures. When looking at the supplying side, MSCI needs data and prices about the securities, but as the differentiation is low (different stock exchanges offer prices) and there are not just a few competitors, these suppliers don't have much bargaining power over MSCI.

On the other hand, MSCI definitely has some bargaining power over its customers (buyers). For the analytics segment we have rather high switching costs due to steep learning curves (see segment below) and this gives MSCI some form of bargaining power. In case of the index business, there are several competitors offering similar products which is undermining any bargaining power MSCI might have. But the product differentiation is quite high and MSCI is offering a huge number of indexes and this high level of differentiation could make it in some cases difficult to find another company offering a similar index, which could result in bargaining power over the customers for MSCI.

Wide Economic Moat

MSCI reported, that about 98% of its revenue was recurring in 2018, which is a very high rate and indicating a stable business. MSCI has a leading competitive position and is a market leader in cross-border index licensing and according to Bloomberg it is number one among index providers in number of equity ETFs. But much more important is a wide economic moat around the business, which will guarantee defensibility against new competitors and stable growth. The economic moat of MSCI is built on two sources - its brand name and switching costs.

The first source of its wide economic moat are the intangible assets the company has - mainly the MSCI-branded indexes, which many asset managers use to benchmark their own performance when displaying results. The MSCI-indexes are used as a benchmark for investment performance especially for markets or sectors where no index like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100 exists. The company did a great job to insert itself as the leader in benchmarking for these markets and the resulting brand name is creating an economic moat around MSCI. The brand name is like a short-cut for the decision, which index to use: The recognizable brand name of MSCI will lead investors, asset managers and other participants in the financial industry to use the MSCI indexes instead those of some other provider. Aside from the brand name, increasing regulations could also add to the wide economic moat as regulations are another competitive advantage. The more difficult it gets for new competitors to enter (as they have to apply to a lot of regulations), the better for MSCI.

While the indexes have a strong brand name, which might be helpful attracting new customers that will choose MSCI instead of some competitor, there are low switching costs for existing customers and the risk of switching to other indexes is a problem (although the high level of product differentiation might lead to stickiness as customers sometimes can't switch as no similar product exists). But the switching costs are high for the other services MSCI offers - mainly the Analytics segment. The company offers different tools where it takes quite some time to learn the whole functionality and clients have to insert a lot of data. Switching to a competitor's product would lead to high switching costs for any company - and especially smaller companies don't have the time or financial resources to duplicate already made investments (financial and temporal). Aside from the brand name, MSCI's moat is therefore based on procedural switching costs - learning costs and setup costs - which companies are trying to avoid.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to estimate what growth rates might be realistic in the years to come, we can take a look at management's own long-term growth model. Over the long run, MSCI is expecting a low double-digit revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA growth rate, which is even in the mid-teens. When looking at the different segments, revenue growth will especially come from ESG (mid-twenties growth rate), Real Estate (Mid-Teens revenue growth rate) and Index (low double-digit growth).

(Source: MSCI Investor Presentation)

Aside from management's expectations about future performance, we can also look at the actual performance of MSCI during the last recession. First of all, MSCI could increase its revenue every single year and only in 2009 revenue growth was a bit slow (2.8% growth), but in 2010 MSCI could increase its revenue almost 50%. When looking at net income, we see a decline of almost 16% in 2008, but in the following years growth was strong again - 19.8% growth in 2009 and 12.7% growth in 2010.

When looking at the long performance since 2003, revenue increased with a CAGR of 19.41% and net income increased even with a CAGR of 27.61% (and this is not including share buybacks). In the recent past, growth slowed down, but during the last decade, revenue still increased with a CAGR of 13.42% and net income increased with a CAGR of 21.29%. In the last five years, revenue CAGR slowed down to even 9.39%, but net income still increased with a CAGR of 22.39% (and this is once again not including share buybacks).

When trying to make assumptions, I would assume free cash flow to stagnate in 2020 and be the same as in 2019 ($656 million in free cash flow). Despite net income growth above 20% in the past, I would be a little more cautious and assume "only" 15% free cash flow growth in 2021 and then assume that growth will slow down over the years and be only 6% for perpetuity. Taking these numbers and a 10% discount rate leads to an intrinsic value of $275.08 for MSCI.

We definitely can argue, that these assumptions are too cautious. Especially, when looking at the index subscription run rate growth, which was extremely stable at 11-12% over many quarters or the organic subscription run rate growth for the "All Other" segment, which increased with a stable trend over the last few years and is now at about 20% growth, the assumption of a growth slowdown seems too pessimistic. About 2-3% growth will also stem from growth buybacks. But I am rather cautious (always have been) and calculating with so exceptional high growth rates (which are possible, but very rare) would make me uneasy.

(Source: MSCI Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

Similar to FactSet, which I covered very recently, MSCI is also overvalued. And even if MSCI is not as extremely overvalued as FactSet, this stock is also not a good investment at this point in time. If you have to choose between FactSet and MSCI, the later one is probably the better choice, but like I said, I won't invest in neither of these companies. It could be the case, that I underestimate the growth potential in the years ahead as MSCI certainly could report very impressive growth rates for a long time and we don't see any signs for a slowdown of this trend. Nevertheless, I am rather cautious and assuming 15% growth for a long time is a dangerous assumption in my opinion as we never know what might happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.