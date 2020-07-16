Many believe that S&P inclusion will greatly increase Tesla’s stock price. Historical studies do not support that view.

A GAAP profit is a virtual certainty in my view. Elon Musk’s next payout depends on the stock cap. S&P 500 inclusion would lock the pay out.

Tesla investors show a great deal of enthusiasm around its possible inclusion in the S&P 500. The only remaining hurdle is a GAAP profit in Q2.

Widespread optimism among Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors that inclusion in the S&P 500 will dramatically increase the share price creates a trading opportunity regardless of one's long-term view of Tesla. On Seeking Alpha, many have predicted a share price surge of 27-35% or to $2,000, should Tesla make a GAAP profit in Q2 and qualify for the S&P 500. That belief should cause a rise in the share price since any price below $2,000 then looks cheap; even investors who do not believe in a major S&P inclusion effect could ride the short-term wave.

In the last month, anyone following the comments on Seeking Alpha has noted the enthusiasm by Tesla longs over possible inclusion in the S&P 500 index. The expectation is that inclusion will force index-linked funds to buy Tesla shares which will drive the price higher. Vanta Black on June 29 predicted on Seeking Alpha this would boost Tesla shares by 27%. Many predict the Tesla share price rapidly reaching $2000 associated with the S&P 500 inclusion.

Tesla needs 4 GAAP profitable quarters to qualify for inclusion. The upcoming earnings report would give the crucial fourth profitable quarter.

At first glance, the GAAP profit would seem difficult. Unit car sales this quarter are down 5,000 from Q2 2019 and the loss in that quarter was a whopping $400 million. However, three factors convince me that a profit is not only likely, but almost certain:

1) The Fiat payments in Europe made Q1 2020 profitable and should make a contribution in Q2.

2) Recognizing income from its self-driving technology offers a great opportunity to increase net income. The money has already been received from customers (and spent) but for book-keeping purposes can now be recognized as income (and pure net profit). All Tesla has to say is that Tesla cars are “very close” to full Level 5 driving and hundreds of millions can magically appear on the income statement. And Elon Musk has been making a lot of noise lately about being close to Level 5.

3) Elon Musk is very close to receiving the second tranche of his massive payout. The key seems to be maintaining Tesla’s market cap. A profitable Q2 and the prestige of the S&P 500 inclusion would guarantee the necessary stock price and thus the market cap. Evidence of the payout’s importance in Tesla decision-making is the shipment of cars through the US East Coast to the European markets at the end of Q2. This was an expensive and irrational move unless the goal was to lock in Fiat credit payments in the second quarter instead of in the third quarter. And that strategy only makes sense if the S&P 500 inclusion and the market cap for Elon Musk’s payout were the driving force.

Will the S&P 500 inclusion directly affect Tesla’s share price? History says “Not much.” Note that index funds can acquire a stock after its inclusion announcement and must acquire it after to match the composition of the fund to the S&P 500.

Academic studies

Anthony Lynch and Richard Mendenhall in the Journal of Business 1997, vol 70 reviewed stocks from March 1990 to April 1995 and found that stock prices gained 3.81% from the day after the inclusion announcement to the inclusion day. But there was a negative return of 2.1% following inclusion.

Maria Kasch and Asani Sarkar in the Fed Reserve Bank of New York Staff Reports 484 (2012) "Is There an S&P 500 Index Effect?" found “our results indicate that – after accounting for the firms’ extraordinary preinclusion performance – index inclusion has no permanent effect on value and comovement.”

I reviewed 61 stocks joining the S&P 500 from 2016 to 2020 and found that:

In the 30 days including the announcement but before actual inclusion, the average stock price rose 2.47%. 37 stocks rose and 24 fell.

In the 30 days after inclusion, the average stock price rose 1.2% and 31 stocks actually fell while 30 rose.

The S&P 500 inclusion effect was not impressive at all.

Tesla is often compared to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). 30 days before Amazon’s S&P 500 inclusion in 2015, its stock price was $823. By the day of inclusion, it had dropped to $761 and in the next 30 days only recovered as far as $809. AMZN has done extremely well since, but index inclusion has nothing to do with it.

While the S&P 500 inclusion is unlikely to have any significant effect on the stock price, I believe that investor enthusiasm about it will. If investors believe that the S&P inclusion will drive the price up 30 percent, they will bid it up themselves.

I have a few 2022 puts on Tesla in the belief that in the long term the market is a weighing machine. I plan to purchase a few Tesla shares for the short term. It is the first time that I will have experimented with the “greater fool” theory, but the irrational exuberance surrounding the likely S&P 500 inclusion makes it irresistible. In my view, no one should be heavily committed to Tesla, long or short, and I can easily afford to lose the principal on both of these investments.

How could I be wrong? 1) Tesla may fail to achieve a GAAP profit. Then there is no S&P inclusion and no price surge based on euphoria about inclusion. 2) Share price optimism based on S&P 500 inclusion may already be priced in; price action this week does feel tepid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TESLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Tesla long term via 2022 puts and long Tesla shares over the next few weeks. Both positions are small.

I have closed out my oil shorts and have no position, long or short in any automotive company.