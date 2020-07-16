However, potential escalation of trade tensions between Australia and China could significantly dampen demand for the Aussie dollar over the longer-term.

Last month, I had remarked that the Aussie dollar had continued to remain resilient in the currency markets, but that pressures could still lie ahead for the currency.

However, the past month has seen the AUD/USD continue to perform strongly, with growth outpacing that of other major currencies.

Source: investing.com

The risks that I had previously pointed out included the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 hitting Australia once again along with rising trade tensions with China.

As to the first point, there have been spikes of COVID-19 once again in Australia, with Victoria State reporting a significant spike in cases and a six-week lockdown having been imposed.

In spite of this, COVID-19 incidences at the time of writing are still seeing a much sharper rise in other countries – with the United States, India and South Africa reporting the highest surge in cases at the time of writing according to Worldometer.

In that regard, COVID-19 does not appear to pose a particularly great risk to the Aussie dollar. In fact, the US dollar appears to have been seeing a significant decline due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, as well as the fact that the United States is not included on a list of approved countries for travel to the European Union.

As far as Australia’s monetary policy is concerned, the central bank has recently decided to keep the case rate at a record low of 0.25%. That said, other central banks around the world have taken similar measures to combat the economic fallout from COVID-19. Therefore, I also do not see this as having a material impact on the Aussie dollar, at least in the short-to-medium term. That said, Aussies have reportedly been told to expect low rates “for years to come”, and this has the potential to place downward pressure on the currency in the longer term.

As it stands, the U.S. dollar appears to be seeing particularly strong downward pressure as a result of COVID-19, and other major currencies are expected to see a broad rise for as long as this trend continues – the Aussie dollar included.

With that being said, tensions between Australia and China do appear to have escalated in the past month. In particular, with Australia having declared that it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong along with allowing Hong Kong students and graduates in Australia to remain, this has particularly inflamed tensions with China and the extent to which trading relations between the two nations will be harmed is still unclear.

It is expected that the situation will become more clear when companies report their financial year results – which conclude in June in Australia. Granted, much of the fallout is expected to be related due to COVID-19. For instance, Chinese investment in property along with Chinese visitor and student numbers are expected to see a strong drop as a result of the associated travel restrictions.

However, Australia is still highly dependent on China as its primary export market and should the drop in trade between the two countries persist after COVID-19, then this would have significant implications for the Aussie dollar, which would likely see a decline due to the associated drop in demand.

To conclude, the Aussie dollar is performing strongly right now, and a significant reason behind this is due to the weakness we have been seeing in the greenback. However, the potential deterioration of the trading relationship between Australia and China poses a significant risk to the currency, and we could see a retreat in the AUD/USD over the longer term, or at least a slowdown in AUD/USD growth when looking at the nearer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.