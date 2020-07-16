July 2020 Dividend Picks - Real Estate, Industrials, Communications And Pharma

Rather than making a collective list, I go sector-by-sector to suit your individual portfolio needs and look at undervalued companies in each.

The time has come for us to look at just what sort of companies may be appealing to invest in during this month.

We continue choosing suitable companies for a July 2020 investment. With coronavirus cases seeming on the rise in certain parts of the world, I'm more and more convinced that we've not yet seen the end of this particular market volatility. While I doubt a retesting of March 2020 lows during this year is in the books in any way, shape, or form, I wouldn't be surprised if we find ourselves in another small 5-7% dip following a partial reclosing of certain parts of countries, states or counties.

However, in the investment timeframe I work with, such momentary distractions mean very little. And so, we continue with our regular investments into safe, dividend-paying companies.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. We'll focus on 1 company per sector, though sometimes I might mention more simply because of how things have changed, or if the situation isn't as clear-cut as we might like - and some investors may be at maximum exposure for certain companies.

This article is of particular interest to those among you who feel they need to increase their exposure to any of the sectors of Industrials, Communications, Pharma, and Real Estate. We'll also include Utilities to see if anything of appeal can be gleaned here.

Let's see what we have.

1. Industrials

Things in the industrial sector are still looking good, and we needn't at all move beyond 1st class, conservative stocks to find good value, and what I consider to be some excellent yield in relation to the safety we're getting.

Unsurprisingly, General Dynamics (GD) is still a prime choice, up to a yield of nearly 3.2% again following a drop across the board for military/industrials. Aside from this, we have Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) as well as Swedish stalwart Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF). I own all three, and I consider all three solid investments. From a valuation perspective, safety perspective, and dividend perspective, given that Alfa Laval has given us some uncertainty recently, the balance still tilts strongly in favor for General Dynamics, however, and that's where we end up.

The business and segment mix of the company coupled with the robust nature of the fundamentals simply make it better than a tool company, or a company that has given indications of wanting to provide uncertain dividend guidance.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I will go so far as to claim that the company is now at a materially more appealing valuation than during my last mentions of GD, with a yield almost 25 bps higher than before, yet with expectations still relatively unchanged in the long term.

The upside has shifted markedly as well. Investing in GD now provides a potential 19.5% annual return upside, based simply on a return to a fair-value earnings multiple - not even the historical premium. While GD has a tendency to during longer times trade at unfavorable metrics due to its business mix, this has never impacted the company's dividend payouts, and given the extremely conservative payout ratio, I highly doubt that any such effect would be forthcoming even if the headwinds caused by COVID-19 become more medium term than expected.

The bottom line is that GD is an A rated stalwart with a 3.2% yield and a fortress-like business which, while somewhat seasonal during certain decades, has been solid over time. Given what's happening in the world, I expect this to continue. The company's wide moat, sub-40% EPS payout, very-safe considered dividend and a chowder number of somewhat above average of 13-14 indicate even at a cursory glance that this company is fundamentally appealing.

A closer look at how the company operates and what is expected, as well as overall business trends, confirm this positive picture by way of a 10% EPS growth in both 2021 and 2022, from analysts which on a 2-year basis have never missed their mark with GD with a 10% margin of error.

To say the near term doesn't hold challenges would be wrong. A single day 4% drop is proof that despite all these positives in the company's fundamentals, there's still some doubt as to how quickly GD will re-appreciate to historical levels. However, my QO-system measures fundamentals and long-term appeal, not short-term value - and this indication points only one way.

I'm buying more GD.

2. Communications

Communications remains a tricky thing. On the one hand, we have nearly 6.8%-yielding telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE:T), which I've recently written an article about and which seems like a long-term safe bet. On the other hand, the company is class 2 and can't in terms of quality measure up (in all ways) to class 1 stocks like Omnicom Group (OMC) and Comcast (CMCSA). Out of all 3, Omnicom has the most undervaluation as I see things, and it's by such a wide margin that I would view it as disingenuous to pick any other communications stock at this time.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Yes, there's a deal of volatility to be seen here, and yes, the volatility seems to persist for multiple years looking forward. The company's long-term appeal, however, is what we're seeing in the valuation in relation to actual earnings potential. Given the company's fundamentals and operations - which you can read more about in my article concerning OMC - I view the company's slump as a temporary issue at best (and I choose to see it as an opportunity, of course).

At current valuation, OMC is more than 53% undervalued from what I consider to be a long-term fair value share price of $80/share. Granted, this includes a bit of positivity even beyond 2022, but consider the business and the clients that the company has and I believe such a target could make sense. Adding to that, it's not as though flat development for years would bring negative returns. Rather, you'd still make around 7-10% if current valuation ranges persist, which is an excellent return all things considered.

OMC remains BBB+ rated, strengthened by its narrow moat, 30-year dividend streak, chowder number of 16, a "Very Safe"-considered dividend, and a mere 42.9% LTM EPS payout. For a media/communications company, this is low, especially on an international scale.

Consider OMC to be my continued Communications sector pick, even for July of 2020. The company remains a "BUY".

3. Healthcare/Pharma

Turning our attention to Healthcare and pharma, we find several undervalued players in the field. Some with high yield, some with high growth, and some sporting a bit of both. It remains one of the only sectors where I advocate class 2 stocks above class 1 stocks. You could of course go for class-1 graded AmerisourceBergen (ABC) at nearly 19% undervaluation and you'd certainly not be wrong. However, the companies Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), CVS Health (CVS), and in part, Cardinal Health (CAH) are far too enticing for me to consider strictly in terms of class here, given that the undervaluation variance is more than 30% between the classes and specific companies.

Picking between Bristol Myers and CVS Health is becoming trickier.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

On one hand, we have a potential annual return of 25.76% at a return to normal valuation. The distinct issue is that this includes an M&A with Celgene which, as we know, may not materialize just as the company expects. I don't think you'll find a lot of people who claim the net result to the company's earnings will be negative - but the question is just how much EPS growth we can expect. Less than 32% as forecasted? Perhaps.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

With CVS on the other hand, we have no M&As or other temporary factors affecting forward results - instead, we have a chronic undervaluation related in no small part to the headwinds faced by the pharmacy business over the past few years. The fact is that CVS has been quite far from fairly valued, indeed disconnected from a standard multiple going on 3-4 years at this point. To simply say that they will rebound eventually begs the question - when is eventually?

My stance is that both companies are undervalued, and clearly so. One for an M&A, one due to fundamentals and fears. Both companies have at least BBB credit rating, with BMY obviously the better with A. CVS has a better yield, and dividend growth rating, giving CVS a chowder rating of 16, with BMY only being at 7 due to a dismal dividend growth rate the past few years. BMY has a safer business, however - there's no question between pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies. While politics are potentially impacting both, BMY doesn't face the risk that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) suddenly starts manufacturing and selling biosimilars (at least I doubt it). Both dividends are considered "safe", and while BMY has a "Wide" moat CVS still has a respectable, "Narrow" one. Both companies sport excellent overall leadership. 23 years of dividend growth history for CVS, with 29 for BMY.

This comparison can be headache-inducing, for both companies are excellent in their own right. Even in terms of the 3-year forward PEG ratio, both are good, but with BMY being the winner at 0.54X versus over 1.3X for CVS.

My QO-scoring shows a clear winner - 3.3 for CVS, 3.0 for BMY. However, the reason for this is readily apparent when we consider that the dividend growth rate is a key indicator in the measurement - as I want it to be. Asked to characterize the two, I would say that CVS can be expected to grow the dividends more, while BMY can be expected to grow earnings more, as a result of the M&A.

I do consider BMY to be the safer bet, simply due to its fundamental business - but I want to make it clear that I own both, and intend to continue to own both. I may well invest in CVS as well.

Both companies are most definitely "BUY"s and investors should consider their choice with care.

4. Real Estate

And so we come to real estate and REITs. In most of the opportunities, prices have moved very little since the last review. Class 1 stocks like AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) still claim the first spots in this list, where I consider Class 1 to be crucial to investing even if I consider Class 3 stocks like Simon Property Group (SPG) to still be an acceptable second choice. Realty Income Corporation (O) has thinned in terms of its discount and currently stands at barely appealing valuation at what I consider to be a 4% discount to fair value. For O, this might still be good from a historical perspective, but we need to view this next to these other companies - where I now find the others to offer better opportunities.

My choice this month is the Federal Realty Investment Trust on the simple basis of the degree of valuation. I don't view the company as in any way long-term materially impacted, and even during crisis times, the company collected nearly/around half its rent, with many of the company's businesses never even really closing down.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

It's a good thing the company trades even below a fair value FFO multiple - as I don't see a return to the high premiums of 2015-2016 happening all that soon, if ever. However, on the basis of simply trading along, or close to fair value, the company still has a potential annual return of 6-11%. If we allow that the premium for this A-rated dividend king is warranted even in the future, these potential returns increase to upwards of 25-26%, some truly insane numbers for what's being offered here.

In the current state of the world, especially with things being as COVID-19-affected in the US as they are, it's understandable if some people are leery of the real estate sector at this time. However, I ask you to remember the long-term perspective here. Even if things take time to return to normal, they eventually will, and as this happens, the already-recovering traffic to locations owned by FRT will likely continue to grow.

Currently, the company trades as though this won't be happening and as though there's some fundamental doubt as to the values of FRT's properties in the long term. Again, I can see the bearish case against mall operators in the short term - but long term, I believe that even out-of-favor operators like Macerich (MAC) may, in the end, revert to some sort of normal valuation.

Thus, my bullish thesis on FRT at this valuation - at over a 5% yield, despite being a dividend king with no sign of slowing the dividend. Despite an A credit rating, and despite exemplary management, even despite a chowder number of 10, which for a company of this caliber isn't only good, it's actually quite rare - even marginally higher than Realty Income.

So you won't find me despairing if these companies drop more - you'll find me cracking open what capital reserves are left to me at this stage, and you'll find me putting them to use. I'm still only at a roughly 15% real estate/REIT exposure in my portfolio, and I think I can take as much as 18-19% without wanting to balance things the other way.

So, FRT, AVB, and O are still "BUY"s, but my choice at this time is FRT - as I believe, should yours be.

Let's wrap up.

Wrapping up

We're still in chaos, as things stand now. In a year or so, I'll likely look back on these articles with a fond sort of remembrance as I contemplate the sort of opportunities that were available today, and likely the opportunities that I decided not to take - such as higher yield opportunities. However, my goal isn't to invest in higher yields at this time, nor I believe should you.

Instead, I believe you want to make sure that you invest in conservative, appealing opportunities that have the very best potential to yield returns that not only match the market but exceed it. That remains the objective of these monthly articles.

I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow, to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out. My ambition is to use the aforementioned capital to provide conservative, monetary safety in the form of dividends, while preferably outpacing the general development of the overall market.

You may notice the distinct lack of two sectors - namely Utilities and Energy. Let me touch upon them for a moment. Looking at utilities, I don't consider any of the companies that I follow particularly appealing in relation to the undervaluation opportunities mentioned here.

Energy, I stay away from due to the ridiculous current oversupply and lack of storage space, together with the politicking around OPEC+. The sort of contango we saw during earlier periods showed me that I'd rather invest in other segments of the market at this time. So while I keep my current energy holdings, I'm not adding more to the list at this time.

This concludes the overall monthly dividend picking for July - I hope it added some value to your own thoughts and gave you some ideas as to go about things this month.

