Paycom (PAYC) has been a great success story. With its compelling portfolio of products in the ever-growing HR SaaS space, the company has rewarded shareholders generously. Since its IPO, the stock has returned a cumulative return of around 1890% in just about six years. Many investors came to know Paycom with its inclusion to the S&P 500, back in January, continuing its excellent growth traction.

As with the entire market, shares took a nosedive from March until April, as a result of the coronavirus selloff. However, following on the tech rally, Paycom has mostly made a full recovery, trading near all-time highs. While shares have nearly doubled from April's bottom at around $163, it is worthwhile to examine whether there is more fuel for appreciation and assess if the company still presents a viable investment case.

In this article, we will:

Examine Paycom's future growth and profitability

Model 2 different scenarios of potential shareholder returns

Highlight some risks

Conclude on why the stock is a great buy, especially at lower price levels.

Future growth and profitability

There are many hyper-growth tech stocks in the market. However, few can both grow their top line at a rapid pace while delivering solid profitability. Paycom has a 5-year revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 35.8%. Last year's revenue growth was reported at 27.4%, amid a naturally progressive slowdown, but the figure remains impressive, nonetheless.

With a swift growth in sales, the company has been achieving economies of scale, which has resulted in consistently better profitability margins.

The combination of revenue growth and expanding margins has led to stunning EPS growth, with a 5-year CAGR of 75.3%. Analysts expect FY2020 EPS of $3.57, suggesting a slowdown, amid the coronavirus shutdown.

As you can see, expectations for the company's future profitability have been humbled, as the company itself withdrew its guidance.

We are now going to model two different scenarios. In the first one, Paycom delivers according to the reduced estimates. In the second one, the company achieves its pre-COVID-19 expectations. We are going to take a prudent approach and make sure we don't exaggerate our EPS projections.

Keep in mind that over the past two years, Paycom has beaten expectations 8/8 times. Therefore, these figures could very easily be outgrown as well.

The goal is to project the different potential returns in order to assess whether the stock is worth buying at its current price levels.

Scenario 1

Adopting the reduced consensus estimates through 2020, and then assuming a further reduced 18% growth rate from 2023 to 2025, we get the following EPS projections.

The company has no intention to pay any dividends as it expects to use retained earnings to grow further. We can calculate shareholder returns based only on the future valuation multiple attached to the stock.

According to the current share price of Paycom at $290.25, as well as four different medium-term potential valuation multiples, we get the following CAGR return possibilities.

These estimates can reveal some material information. For starters, even with reduced expectations and a low (sector-wise) valuation of 35X earnings, the returns remain positive. In other words, despite the stock's massive rally, prudent growth estimates, a below sector-average valuation, investors are still expected to make (more like not lose) money.

Moving into more optimistic valuation multiples, and admittedly more realistic ones, the potential returns become increasingly attractive. We consider the possibility of a 2025 P/E of 55 very likely since it is in-line with currently many other highly profitable mature companies. As I mentioned in my latest CRM article, some of these companies include:

Therefore, despite the latest rally, a medium-term double-digit return potential is not out of the question. That is, assuming a 2025 P/E ratio north of 50.

Scenario 2

Now let's consider the potential returns based on the pre-coronavirus consensus projections. We consider that these increased estimates are not farfetched, on the grounds that the company has been consistently beating such predictions. Moreover, despite the company withdrawing its guidance for prudency reasons, amid the coronavirus, its results may as well not be negatively affected. It is unlikely that companies would cancel Paycom, even if they had to lay off some of their workers. Workforce management is still needed, even with a temporarily reduced workforce.

Between 2023 and 2025, an 18% annual growth rate is assumed again.

Below are the relevant projections:

Again, if one was to buy at Paycom's current price, the following CAGR returns should follow, based on different future valuation multiples.

As expected, the potential returns come out more substantial this time. Keep in mind that even in the most optimistic scenario that predicts CAGR returns of 20.3%, the results are not unusual. A progressive series of Paycom's "beat-and-raise" results, combined with the current levels of rich valuations, could result in such juicy returns. Should the market keep getting backed by the Fed, with an affluent supply of money, and the lack of yield in other instruments such as bonds, even the 2025 P/E of 65 seems "reasonable." Again, current stock examples confirm such a scenario, as mentioned earlier.

We have tried to remain prudent and not magnify the projected EPS mentioned to get reasonable return estimates. For perspective, since its IPO, the stock has achieved CAGR returns of 57.8%. In other words, a $10,000 would have turned into a whopping $172,625.

As a result, we consider that both averages in valuation estimations in both scenarios - which result in CAGR returns of 11%-13% - are quite fair. In the meantime, even with a slowdown in revenue growth, sales are still growing at a faster pace. Considering that profitability is likely to increase quicker than sales (as a result of improving margins, and other efficiencies), actual results may turn out to be even better. However, we have avoided assuming such optimistic numbers, keeping our projections grounded.

Risks

Despite Paycom having the potential to deliver double-digit returns in the medium term, there are some risks that investors need to consider.

The most significant one is the sector's massive competition. With an easy barrier to entry, there have been many firms to come out offering similar products. A few examples include Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY), ADP's Workforce (NASDAQ:ADP), Workday's HCM (NASDAQ:WDAY), privately-owned Paycor, and several others. While the sector is flourishing as a whole, with most of the firms enjoying great growth, it is likely that in the future, few of these firms will dominate. Paycom will have to keep innovating and expanding its portfolio of services, in order to come out the other side as a long-term winner.

As management warned investors in the company's latest 10-K, some of its principal competitors offer their products or services at a lower price and different billing terms, which has resulted in pricing pressures. If this remains the case in a prolonged period, it is more than likely that Paycom may begin losing market share.

Another risk we would like to highlight is that the company employs third-party licensed software that is integrated into its applications. If the company is unable to maintain these licenses in the future, its operations will be adversely affected. Moreover, if the costs of such licenses increase, its business results will also be altered negatively.

Conclusion

Paycom has been a consistent winner in terms of delivering shareholder returns. The stock swiftly rebounded to its current highs, which has proven that the company presents a much-desired investable opportunity. Despite undergoing such a massive rally, future EPS projections indicate that the stock still has the potential to deliver attractive returns. While some risks remain, we believe that the company is a great buy below $300/share. Should scenario 1 occur, investors should have a good shot in achieving double-digit returns in the medium term, at this price.

To add another margin of safety layer, considering that the market has been parabolically hitting all-time highs, we will wait for a lower point before hitting the buy button. While we don't often try to time the market, a lower price point is what feels more comfortable at the moment.

