The average P/E ratio of the fund's holdings is 27.5. Far from cheap, but may leave some room to the upside still.

Introduction

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is a pure-play on tech companies. The fund hasn't outperformed some of its peers ETFs like IGV or QQQ, but charges a much lower fee of just 0.08% compared to 0.20% on QQQ, or a very substantial 0.46% on IGV. FTEC is also somewhat differentiated from IGV, which holds more software-oriented companies, rather than more general technology companies like FTEC does. FTEC also trades at a lower valuation than IGV, and could continue to be a great way to get low fee exposure to technology.

Data by YCharts

Information Technology Growth

Most technology subsectors are projected to continue growing at greater rates than the overall economy as technology continues to see more disruption and adoption across many industries. In fact, software is expected to grow double digits in 2020 and again in 2021. IT services also have substantial growth.

Source: Gartner

Gartner is projecting total global IT spending to reach $4 trillion in 2021, a number so large it's difficult to comprehend. Many companies that will be beneficiaries of this growth are US technology companies. Companies like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) have operations around the world, so while FTEC holds US companies only, these companies will still benefit greatly from global growth. If you do want international companies as well, consider checking out my recent article on IXN.

Portfolio Construction

FTEC holds mostly software and IT services companies, with over 50% of the fund in this technology subsector alone. Computers and phones as well as semiconductors also make up significant portions of the portfolio with 19.6% and 17.4% of the fund in these sectors respectively. The next few subsectors really drop off with less than 5% of the fund in any remaining subsector.

Source: ETF.com FTEC Overview

Source: ETF.com FTEC Overview

The actual equity holdings of the fund aren't much of a surprise, but what may be surprising are the massive positions in just two companies; Microsoft, and Apple. Together, these two holdings make up almost 40% of the entire fund's holdings. The next largest holding, Visa (V), is just 4% of the fund. The fund will be highly reliant on the performance of these two companies going forward.

Valuation

FTEC's holdings have an average p/e ratio of 27.5. This isn't quite as high as some other software and technology funds but is still above what would traditionally be considered "cheap". In this market, p/e ratios well above 30 are not rare though, especially on growth technology stocks, so perhaps there's still room for multiple expansion in some of FTEC's holdings.

Risks

As with any investment, ETFs have risk. Here are some of the main ones I've identified for FTEC:

Concentration risk. Nearly 40% of the fund is in two stocks. A 50% decline in one of these company's share price would translate roughly to a 10% decline in this fund.

Trade deals. Because this fund invests in only US companies, it may be susceptible to certain trade deals that the US negotiates with other countries. This especially applies to some of the hardware-oriented companies held by the fund like Apple and Nvidia (NVDA) that perhaps manufacture or source parts in other countries. A global fund would have less risk here.

Valuations. High flying technology stocks are great when they're going up, but can also fall harder and faster than other sectors.

Conclusion

FTEC and its very low fee of 0.08% make it one of the best ways to get exposure to technology overall. The fund is concentrated in a couple of holdings though, so investors need to be aware of this. Nonetheless, the fund's holdings should continue to benefit from technology playing more important roles in people's lives than ever before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.