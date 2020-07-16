Five overriding caveats keep me fearful about United Natural Foods so I do not recommend retail value investors buy shares at this time.

Food Is Essential But Not UNFI

I am again writing about a company in the essential food industry. I recommend retail value investors do NOT BUY shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) at the present time. No one is able to predict the economic tide with prescience in this crisis-bound economy. Front and center, I am fearful of the company's outsize debt, and doubt margins will improve enough to make UNFI profitable anytime soon.

UNFI sells more than 110,000 natural and organic brand name and private label

Groceries

Produce and perishables

Frozen foods

Vitamins and herbal supplements

Personal care items

Bulk food services including heavy reliance on sales to Whole Foods

Strengths In This Market

I previously wrote that food is an essential industry to have in one's portfolio in a period of crisis management investing. Food and beverage stocks are healthy especially stronger since the onset of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, the sector of natural and organic foods continues double-digit growth in 2020 over its 2019 banner year. One headline claims that Albertson's (ACI) Co-Chair believes, "Organic is 'screaming' hot right now, no signs of slowing."

United is making the right move into beverages expanding a partnership with Alkaline Water (WTER), "a healthy lifestyle product brand." Beverage sales are a rapid growth sector of the food industry and the gross profit margins tend to be about 55%.

UNFI is being cosseted by the financial media with headlines like it had "blown past" expectations, as Market Watch put it in June. UNFI has momentum going for it. UNFI is assigned a number 1 Quant Rating by Seeking Alpha among their Top Stocks in Food Distributors:

The company is a darling right now, as reflected in the share price up 96.88% over one year ago. The price was up ~156% for the year and 33.7% higher in about the last four weeks on good news. Q'3 net income topped $88M compared to $57.1M in 2019. Sales were $6.6B, up from almost $6B and beat analysts' predictions. Zacks ranks UNFI a strong buy with a value score of A. Insiders have been buying shares over the last 12 months. Yet, the company loses money, is loaded down with debt, and, suffers softening margins.

It's Not The Right Economy To Buy UNFI

The fourth caveat I point to is from the company's management. In Q'3 gains were off-set by customer bankruptcies. For example, Earth Fare filed in Feb '20, owing to its largest creditor, UNFI, roughly $9.6M. Across America, corporate bankruptcies are growing daily especially in the food service and entertainment industry that will potentially blowback on UNFI, I fear. Florida, California, and Texas are locking down again as I write this article; they account for 30% of total U.S. GDP.

United's debt may be covered by its operating cash flow (24.4%) but since it is unprofitable interest payments are not covered by earnings. The debt to equity ratio has been climbing to a mountain high of 231.3%. This is an increase of +40% in five years. Management probably figured the last five years were boon times that were going to continue inspired by low-interest rates and a good run in the stock market; so, borrowing to make acquisitions and build equity seemed a good bet.

However, in July '20, banks are preparing loan loss reserves for an onslaught of defaults. Suppliers, landlords, and lenders are tightening their belts the result possibly being demands faster payments on payables and debt; this remains is a possible threat to UNFI's share price and capitalization because free cash flow is not adequate to meet the demands lurking in the shadows.

UNFI lost about $5.85 per share. The gross margin tightened in the last report 37 basis points to 12.85%. But in June, management issued revised future sales numbers upwards when states began re-opening. This added to hype of the stock. It seems more lockdowns are inevitable that will be an anchor again on corporate gross margins and earnings inflicting higher operating costs. The food industry is still worrying about disruptions to inventory supply and deliveries, which the company also partially blamed for some of the losses.

The fifth caveat has to do with United's reliance on purchases from Whole Foods. If there is a sputter, "it would negatively impact our financial results" claims the CEO. Whole Foods accounts for one-third of United's sales. There were rumors in the past about this relationship but it appears the two are going steady at the moment. Whole Foods itself remains unprofitable and Bezos might not care, or he might act if it's not taking him to the next level. In a related matter, UNFI is so far unsuccessful selling Cub Foods and some 30 Shoppers Food stores possibly using the proceeds to pay down debt.

Liabilities Outweigh Cash & Receivables

Here's the overriding concern about buying UNFI stock in the current environment:

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $56.4 million, near -term receivables of more than $1B, but long-term debt of $2,541.7 million and total shareholders' equity of roughly $1,168 million.

Short term assets of $3.7B top liabilities of $2.5B, but UNFI's long-term assets of $3.7B are inadequate to satisfy its long-term liabilities of $4.1B. If things get tight again, if the economy falters, if unemployment shoots back up, people have less money to spend on higher-priced natural and organic foods and personal items capping UNFI's potential to turn a profit.

UNFI Is Simmering So Move It To The Back Burner

United Foods is too risky for retail value investors. The natural and organic food sector is cooking but put United on the back burner for now. There are too many overriding caveats to make UNFI a stock I am able to recommend. The U.S. is heading back into time with conditions closer to March '20 than July '19, and it's no time to expect an unprofitable company to overcome the caveats described above. Mark Twain said, "Worrying is like paying a debt you don't owe." Who needs something else to worry about when we are hoping to stay out of the hospital or die? UNFI is simply too risky and worrisome a play for retail investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.