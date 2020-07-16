The stock trades for just 5x trailing free cash flows -- not too much needs to go right here for this to work out.

Dropbox's balance sheet is one of the best in the space, with no debt and $1 billion of cash and equivalents.

Investment Thesis

Dropbox (DBX) is one of the few SaaS players that trades for just 5x trailing sales -- making it absurdly cheap.

Even though it is not a fast-growth investment opportunity, what it lacks in top line growth more than makes up for it in free cash flow. Dropbox has a 2024 free cash flow target of $1 billion, putting the stock trading for just 8 times its 2024 free cash flow target.

Given Dropbox's strong insider ownership and rock-solid balance sheet, investors' downside is protected to a certain extent.

Will Dropbox's Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize?

It has been a while since Dropbox has been a high growth opportunity for some time. Indeed, looking back to 2019, even then, Dropbox was not growing all that fast. Indeed at the time, Dropbox was barely growing its top line at 20%.

What's more, given the overnight push towards working from home and the need for off-prem storage, I would have assumed that Dropbox would have been a strong beneficiary.

However, according to its own guidance for 2020, that doesn't appear to be the case. Dropbox declares that its own guidance points towards 14% revenue growth rates for 2020.

Furthermore, given that Dropbox's ARR and total revenue closely match, you can see that this backs up management's narrative about customers' self-service onboarding tools. Put another way, there's no need for a sales team to reach potential customers.

Accordingly, having a smaller sales team implies better profit margins. Thus, this is part of the bullish thesis -- Dropbox is a very profitable company.

High Profit Margins -- Attractive Opportunity

Dropbox's most recent quarter (Q1 2020) reported non-GAAP profit margins of 78%, while its GAAP profit margins reached just under 6%.

What's more, how many cloud players are there presently reporting actual GAAP profit margins?

I follow many tech players and I see very few peers reporting profits if we include stock-based compensation.

Why do many tech companies fail to report GAAP earnings? It's due to excessive compensation to retain talented executives.

On the other hand, if you align yourself with a company with strong insider ownership led by a co-founder, such as is the case with Dropbox, while founder and CEO Andrew Houston will pay as much as possible for top talent, he won't be overly lavish with his company's stock dilution:

In fact, we can see that Houston not only has significant skin in the game, but he actually purchased $10 million worth of stock late in 2019 at roughly this price -- firmly aligning himself with shareholders' returns.

Similarly, given Houston's strong incentives for attractive returns, you can see that unlike many companies that have been active in the debt market these past few years, Dropbox's balance sheet is not only very flexible, but it actually holds approximately $1 billion of net cash (with no debt).

Meanwhile, given the slowing growth rates for Dropbox, as it starts to mature, Dropbox will shift its focus towards maximizing its profit margins.

Attractive Long-Term Targets

Noted below are Dropbox's 2024 long-term targets:

Dropbox is steadfast on growing its free cash flow to $1 billion by 2024, this is a 20% CAGR to its bottom line. Even though for now the market is obsessed with unprofitable revenue growth opportunities, this is unlikely to be the case forever. At some point, the revenue is vanity cash is reality motto will return.

During the recent earnings call, Dropbox notes that since mid-March 'daily trial starts to our Plus individual plan increased over 25% over the same periods':

These customer trials would not have made a significant difference to Dropbox's Q1 2020 results, but if there's a 25% increase in users trialing remaining with the 'paying' storage option, then this could be very beneficial to Dropbox's 2020 prospects.

Valuation -- Why Dropbox is Cheaply Valued

A one-second glance at Box's (BOX) financials and one glaring issue surfaces: Box is not even close to breaking even on a GAAP basis. Another second and you'll see that Box carries some debt on its balance sheet.

As a comparison, Box trades on a P/Sales ratio of 4x -- despite having less cash than Dropbox and some debt, as well as still being far from breaking even on the bottom line.

On the other hand, not only does Dropbox have higher profit margins and better balance sheet, but its valuation is largely the same as that of Box's:

When it comes to work-from-home investment opportunities, there are not many companies trading for less than 15x trailing sales.

While Dropbox for its part still trades for just 5x trailing sales.

The Bottom Line

The market has overlooked this investment opportunity. Very strong insider management, with an executive, determined to balance growth with profits. The stock trades very cheaply, not only compared with its peer Box but compared to practically any other SaaS player. This stock is worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.