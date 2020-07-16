Core net profit is expected to grow by +65% YoY in 1H2020; market consensus still sees a -37% YoY decline in its core earnings per share for FY2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Bearish rating on Hong Kong-listed rail operator and property company MTR Corporation Limited (OTCPK:MTRJF) (OTCPK:MTCPY) [66:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on MTR Corporation published on March 26, 2020. MTR Corporation's share price has declined by -4% from HK$40.40 as of March 25, 2020, to HK$38.85 as of July 15, 2020, since my initiation. MTR Corporation's share price has traded as low as HK$36.85 on May 28, 2020, in the past three and a half months. MTR Corporation trades at 35.7 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E and 1.28 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.2%.

MTR Corporation expects to report a net loss of HK$0.4 billion in 1H2020, largely due to a HK$6.0 billion property revaluation loss. Core net profit is expected to grow by +65% YoY in 1H2020; market consensus still sees a -37% YoY decline in its core earnings per share for FY2020, which suggests a bleak outlook for the company in 2H2020. The recovery in the company's ridership numbers in May and June 2020 might not be sustainable, considering a tightening of social distancing measures in Hong Kong recently. The property development business is the sole bright spot for MTR Corporation, with strong revenue recognition from past projects and decent sales figures for new projects launched this year.

I retain my Bearish rating for the stock, as MTR Corporation's consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 P/E multiples of 35.7 times and 22.2 times, respectively, seem too rich considering the near-term headwinds for its rail and property rental businesses.

Readers have the option of trading in MTR Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the tickers MTRJF and MTCPY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 66:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million, and market capitalization is above $30 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own MTR Corporation shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, Norges Bank Investment Management, State Street Global Advisors, and Geode Capital Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Profit Warning For 1H2020

On July 7, 2020, MTR Corporation announced a profit warning for 1H2020. The company estimates that it will register a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately HK$0.4 billion in 1H2020, as compared to a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$5.5 billion for 1H2019.

More specifically, MTR Corporation expects a HK$6.0 billion revaluation loss on its investment property portfolio in 1H2020, as opposed to a HK$2.1 billion revaluation gain recognized in 1H2019. The company also sees earnings for its recurrent businesses, referring to its rail transport and property rental & management businesses, dropping by -85% YoY from HK$2.6 billion in 1H2019 to HK$0.4 billion in 1H2020. Notably, MTR Corporation's estimated net loss of HK$0.4 billion in 1H2020 financial results does not include a HK$1.37 billion provision for additional project management costs relating to the Shatin To Central Link rail project, whose timing of recognition is uncertain at this point in time.

The bright spot for the company is its property development business, whose earnings are expected to jump from HK$0.8 billion in 1H2019 to HK$5.2 billion in 1H2020. Also, MTR Corporation noted in the profit warning announcement that "the overall financial position of the Group remains sound." As a point of reference, net gearing was a relatively comfortable 15.4% as of December 31, 2019. More importantly, core net profit, excluding property revaluation gains and losses, is estimated to be HK$5.6 billion in 1H2020, which implies a +65% YoY increase as compared to 1H2019 core net profit of HK$3.4 billion.

Market consensus expects core earnings per share to decrease by -37% YoY from HK$1.72 in FY2019 to HK$1.09 in FY2020. Sell-side analysts see the headline earnings per share dropping by a larger -59% YoY to HK$0.80 this year, which includes property revaluation losses.

Recovery In Ridership Numbers For Rail Business Might Not Be Sustainable

MTR Corporation's ridership numbers (referred to as patronage by the company) fell -37.7% from 1,022.4 million in 1H2019 to 637.2 million in 1H2020, which largely explains why earnings for the recurrent businesses decreased -85% YoY from HK$2.6 billion to HK$0.4 billion over the same period. This is not a surprise, given that Hong Kong has implemented various lockdown and social distancing measures to tackle Covid-19, similar to what many other cities in the world have done.

On the positive side of things, ridership numbers have seen a slight recovery since May 2020. MTR Corporation's ridership numbers declined by -37.3% and -25.4% YoY in May and June 2020, respectively, as compared to YoY declines in excess of -45% for the months of February, March and April 2020. In other words, the company's ridership numbers grew +29.4% and +25.0% QoQ to 110.1 million and 125.1 million in May and June 2020, respectively.

Unfortunately, Hong Kong has tightened social distancing measures again, with a rise in the number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19. There were 52 and 48 daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported on July 13 and July 14, 2020, respectively. In contrast, daily confirmed cases have been in the single-digit for May and June 2020. Examples of new social distancing measures put in place in the city recently included the closure of various entertainment facilities such as theme parks, pubs and karaoke lounges; the limiting of dine-in at food & beverage establishments from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm every day; and the reduction in the maximum size of public gatherings from 50 to four. This suggests that MTR Corporation's ridership numbers could drop again in July.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19 In Hong Kong

Source: Worldometer

MTR Corporation also rents out space at its station kiosks and shopping malls, and property rental income is expected to decline significantly in FY2020. This is validated by the fact that the company expects to recognize a HK$6.0 billion loss on its investment properties (valued at HK$91.7 billion as of December 31, 2019) in 1H2020, which is a reflection of expectations of lower retail rents.

The company has disclosed that it offered 0.5 months of rental concessions to its small- to medium-sized tenants in March and April 2020, and rental concessions continued to be provided to selected tenants on a case-by-case basis in May 2020. In addition, MTR Corporation noted that "pre-leasing has been slower than expected" for its new retail mall LOHAS, which is planned for opening in August 2020.

Property Development Business Is The Sole Bright Spot

MTR Corporation's property development is the sole bright spot in 1H2020. Segment earnings are expected to increase from HK$0.8 billion in 1H2019 to HK$5.2 billion in 1H2020, largely due to revenue to be recognized for the company's 2,392-unit (136,970 sq m) LOHAS Park Package 6 residential property development project.

Sales for MTR Corporation's new property development projects have been decent this year. As of end-June 2020, the company has sold 650 of the 1,422-unit LOHAS Park Package 8 project (also known as Sea to Sky) and 390 of the 503-unit LOHAS Park Package 9c project (also known as Ocean Marini). Looking ahead, MTR Corporation also targets to launch the 3,090-unit Tai Wai station project and the 893-unit LOHAS Park Package 10 project later this year.

Valuation And Dividends

MTR Corporation trades at 20.0 times trailing 12 months' P/E and 35.7 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E based on its share price of HK$38.85 as of July 15, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 24.5 times and 21.5 times, respectively.

The stock is valued by the market at 1.28 times P/B versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 1.53 times and 1.39 times, respectively.

MTR Corporation offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 3.1% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.2%. The company has an impressive track record of dividend payments, having increased its dividends per share in absolute terms every year for 12 consecutive years since FY2007.

MTR Corporation's dividends per share for full-year FY2019 were HK$1.23, which represented a +2.5% YoY increase in absolute terms. Market consensus expects MTR Corporation to increase its dividends marginally to HK$1.24 in FY2020. At the company's annual general meeting on May 22, 2020, MTR Corporation guided that it "still plans to maintain that (progressive dividend) policy."

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for MTR Corporation are a larger-than-expected fall in domestic ridership for its rail business, an increase in vacancy and negative rent reversions for its property rental business, weaker-than-expected sales for its property development business, and a cut in the dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in MTR Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

