International companies can often benefit from significant economies of scale, but playing on the global stage can also have its downsides. Regional differences can make business inconsistent across the firms that do have a presence across several countries. Not only that, addressing issues in some parts of the world can distract from other parts where operations can be optimized. One company that has come to feel this way, it seems, is O-I Glass Inc. (OI). O-I Glass, in an effort to refocus its efforts on where it sees the greatest prospects long term, elected to divest most of what is currently its Asia-Pacific segment, with the goal also of reducing its debt. Although the price the firm sold these assets for is not particularly great, the ability to refocus its efforts and reduce debt should not be understated.

A disclosure

The prices used for these transactions are actually in Australian dollars, not US dollars. For the purpose of this article, I will refer to US dollars and assume that the exchange rate disclosed by management remains unchanged in perpetuity. A change in the exchange rate could affect the ultimate dollar-equivalent proceeds of the transactions embarked on by management.

Two sales, not one

Though O-I Glass presents its sale of its ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) assets almost as if it were one single sale, it's really two. The first is for a bulk of the assets to Visy Industries, a privately-owned packaging and resource recovery company. This particular sale is in exchange for about $505 million and it's a sale outright. 95% of these proceeds are expected to be due at close, with the remaining 5% paid off over a period of less than 12 months following the sale's completion. The other deal is with Charter Hall, which involves the leasing back of its assets (in what is known as a sale-leaseback) under undisclosed terms but for a price of $147 million. In all, this brings gross proceeds for the deal to $652 million. Net of transaction costs, and around $10 million in 'tax leakage', the firm should receive proceeds of around $620 million as things stand.

The assets involved in this sale consist of the majority of O-I Glass' Asia-Pacific business. This includes five different manufacturing facilities and a recycled glass processing plant in the region. It does not, however, include two other plants located in Asia, nor does it include the company's JV (joint venture) interests in some operations in the region. Following the completion of this sale, O-I Glass has said that its Asia-Pacific segment will discontinue and the rest of these assets under it will move to the 'Other' set of the company's operations.

It should also be mentioned that this sale does not affect the company's tactical divestiture program. This is still underway and by the end of 2021 it calls for the firm to sell off assets in exchange for between $400 million and $500 million. As of this writing, around $200 million worth of sales have been completed, so if all goes according to plan, investors should expect another $200 million to $300 million in miscellaneous sales generated by management over the next 18 months.

At first glance, the deal looks pretty decent and this holds up under stricter scrutiny as well. According to management, the assets being sold off generated revenue last year of $534 million. EBITDA came out to $86 million, while operating income was about $44 million. This works out to a price/EBITDA multiple of around 7.6 on a gross basis and 7.2 on a net basis. Its price/operating multiple, meanwhile, is considerably higher at 14.8 and 14.1, respectively.

Another reason behind the sale relates to performance. While we cannot know all of the financial figures associated with these assets sold over time, we do know they account for the vast majority of the firm's Asia-Pacific segment. We also know that in recent years the Asia-Pacific segment has not fared well for the firm, with revenue between 2017 and 2019 falling 11.2%. By comparison, the company's far-larger Americas and Europe segments have done significantly better. Europe's revenue has been approximately flat during this period, while the Americas segment saw revenue decline by just 2.4%. In 2019, the operating margin of the company's ANZ assets was just 8.2%. In Europe, it was 13.3%, while in Americas it totaled 13.7%.

*Taken from O-I Glass

Selling off its ANZ assets allows management to focus more on its Americas and Europe assets, as well as what interests it is retaining in Asia. In addition to that, though, it will allow the company the ability to focus on debt reduction. As the image above illustrates, the company is interested in paying off the rest of its 2021, 2022, and some of its 2024 debts. We cannot know how O-I Glass will allocate its proceeds at this time, but if we assume that it prioritizes earlier maturities first, then the firm should be able to cut its annual interest expense by around $16.3 million. This on its own is a little disappointing when you consider the $86 million in pre-tax cash flows that investors are saying goodbye too. However, the reduction in debt of $620 million, combined with the ability of management to focus their efforts on other things should not be understated.

A note on recent performance

Alongside its announcement of this set of transactions, the management team at O-I Glass revealed how well the firm is doing during this time of international pandemic. Previously, management had disclosed that sales volumes for April and May, which represented the height of the economic slowdown globally, were down 18% year-over-year. In June, however, the picture improved markedly, with sales volumes down just 3% year-over-year and bringing total second quarter results down 15% compared to the same quarter last year. Management has been vague otherwise, but they did say that they expect adjusted earnings to be more or less breakeven for the quarter and that cash flow should be positive despite the second quarter usually being a period of seasonal weakness.

Takeaway

On the whole, investors should feel pretty decent about O-I Glass' decision to sell off its ANZ business unit. This simplifies the corporation, gives management the ability to focus where operations are strongest, and it serves to help the company reduce leverage. It's sad that because of the low interest rates involved in the debts its prioritizing, that cash flow will take a net hit as a result, but while that is painful, the rest could outweigh this. In all, I see this move, at least for now, as a positive for the business, but it's far from being a clear win. If anything, it's a successful punt, not a home run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.