I provide Boeing as an example of how to create high yield while managing risk with deep downside protection and limited exposure time to market risk.

Engineering high yield rates with deep downside protection and defined short-term exposure to market risk is the key to prosperity in any market. All the more so now.

Did you predict the timing of the bear market crash? The recovery? What will happen next? The wise man invests in ways that do not need to predict the future.

Everyone knows that Boeing Co. (BA) has had more than its share of trouble of late. I have written on the subject with investor trade ideas in the past. You will also find excellent ongoing coverage with less trade idea specifics from Seeking Alpha's Dhierin Bechai for all the latest updated news analysis on Boeing's fight to fly again.

Boeing's troubles are not over by any means, but recent news has reported some bright spots. The company has secured $54 billion in debt to provide liquidity as it wrestles its way back from the SuperMax grounding, hard-hit global airline depression arising from the COVID-19 virus shutdowns. A new $23 billion order from US defense spending has been inked. The final stages of SuperMax re-certification test flights have been completed, and the final stages of return to flight are now in progress. These factors suggest that the immediate crisis for Boeing is abating. Nonetheless, it will be a long hard road through to recovery, one that is not without continuing risk.

I have maintained that BA is too strategic to fail. I have argued that BA is a key national asset both as 1 of the 2 major commercial airliner producers in the world, a producer of key military aircraft and parts, as a giant employer in the US and global jobs market, and as a major presence in the equity and bond markets, whose disappearance would be shocking and disruptive.

Boeing remains a special situation with macroeconomic headwinds from the virus pandemic, internal pressures from SuperMax re-certification, airline customer failures and defaults, order cancellations, shift of leadership towards Airbus, and massive debt load that will take years of careful management to restore full economic well-being.

Deeper overall damage to the airline industry, more new unexpected delays in re-certification of the SuperMax, delays stretching out the recovery path for the global economy, or even just for Boeing, could stress cash flows beyond the ability of BA to service its debt.

All this couples with the recent stock market crash into a bear market and currently what may yet prove to be the largest dead cat bounce in history for a bear market.

For all these reasons, it is advisable to take a conservative approach in the current market, managing risk to create high yield rates with deep downside protection while, at the same time, limiting exposure to risk to defined discrete periods. This is especially true with BA.

Covered Option Writing Opportunity

Consider the 127-day cash secured puts for 11/20/20 $150.00 @ $13.05 premium. These provide a 27.39% annualized yield rate on net covering cash with a $136.95 breakeven point and $50.99 (27.13%) deep downside protection with only 4 months exposure to risk.

For deeper downside protection, consider the 127-day cash secured puts for 11/20/20 $130.00 @ $7.12 premium. This gives a break-even of $122.88 with $65.06 (34.62%) deep downside protection. The annualized yield rate on net covering cash is 16.65%.

Numbers like these in a hostile market with deep downside protection and room to participate in a large intrinsic rebound, all coupled with excellent locked in double-digit annualized yield rates, are a rare find indeed.

