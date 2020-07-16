Top 5 Comparison Charts Investors Can Track

They also can help you choose whether to trade indices or stocks.

The five comparison charts mentioned in this post can help you analyze and understand the near-term market trend.

Fed chiefs may have read economic data wrong in the past, but you can do it right using street-smart logic to predict melt-ups and melt-downs.

While monetary policy can contribute to growth by supporting a durable expansion in a context of price stability, it cannot reliably affect the long-run sustainable level of the economy's growth. - Jerome Powell

Alan Greenspan got it wrong. Ben Bernanke got it wrong. More recently, Jeremy Powell read the leading and lagging economic indicators wrong.

These folks in high places made crazy mistakes despite having brains, access to rich data, and sophisticated algorithms at their disposal.

Where does that leave mere mortals like us?

Well, at many times a manual and simple chart reading can help investors gauge the stock market trend. This post lists the top 5 comparison charts and shows how a simple interpretation can help you figure out if a melt-up or a melt-down is coming.

1. Lumber vs. Gold

I regularly track the movement of these two commodities because they are so diametrically opposite. Lumber is linked to housing, which is a key leading economic indicator, while gold is a safe-haven asset that people buy when the stock market becomes stressed out.

Image Source: Investing.com

From the chart above, lumber’s prices started spiking from the first week of April. That, along with the Fed’s rate slash, led me to the conclusion that what was coming was much more than a melt-up – it was a COVID-19 bubble. I posted about my prediction in The Lead-Lag Report and tweeted it out as well.

Image Source: Twitter

We are now caught in a unique situation wherein the prices of both commodities are rising. However, note that lumber prices have started zipping up while gold prices are climbing steadily. Gold prices are rising because many investors are spooked by the COVID-19 disruption and are parking money in the yellow metal. Lumber’s prices are raging because interest rates are extremely low, and mortgages are available at cheap rates.

If the disruption pain increases, it's possible that lumber prices may taper off while gold may keep steadily marching upward. If lumber prices fall, it will imply a risk-off signal in my opinion.

2. Manufacturing Activity vs. Consumer Confidence vs. Inventory Levels

Manufacturers typically boost production when they foresee a higher demand. If the demand situation plays out per their expectations, manufacturing activity receives a boost. If it doesn’t, inventory levels rise. Let’s see what’s up currently:

Image Source: Trading Economics

In June 2020, the Manufacturing PMI shot to 49.80 from 39.80 a month ago, reflecting manufacturers’ confidence in the economy and consumption. The Consumer Confidence Index too spurted from 85.9 in May 2020 to 98.1 in June.

As per the last available data for April 2020, inventories declined by 1.3%. However, these are April numbers when the shutdowns were playing out, and manufacturers may have been focused on getting rid of the existing stocks. The April Manufacturing PMI (see the chart above) supports this assertion.

Image Source: Census.gov

From June 2020 data we can conclude that manufacturing activity is at a high and consumer confidence is increasing. Now, this is where we need to reconcile the situation with the current events.

We have been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in July 2020, and that's going to hurt businesses. It will be reasonable to estimate that consumer confidence and manufacturing activity will be hurt in July.

3. Retail Sales (vs. Consumer Confidence vs. Inventory Levels)

The retail sales number reflects many things – consumer confidence, inventory levels, and the economic mood of the nation. Rising retail sales help lift the GDP and generate employment. While rising retail numbers are a bullish indicator, there's a dark side to it: If the purchases are financed by debt, which already is bubbling over, it could spell trouble ahead.

Image Source: Trading Economics

The latest data available to us is for May 2020, in which retail sales spiked to 17.70 from a negative value of −14.70 in April 2020. The spikes happened because of the shutdown in April and the reopening in May.

June 2020 also should be good but the jury is still out on July 2020 and thereafter because COVID-19 cases have surged and people may be scared to venture out. E-commerce sales, as all of us can guess, are likely to do very well.

(Note: I have not compared the inventory and consumer confidence indices because that would be a repetition of No. 2 above.)

4. Dow vs. Russell 2000 Index

The Dow (DJI) tracks the prices of 30 large companies, while the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) tracks the price performance of 2000 small-cap companies. Tracking these indices clues investors on to the direction the market is headed.

Image Source: Investing.com

The latest month-period chart suggests that DJI is rising while RUT is falling. It implies that investors are focused on large-cap stocks and the market is rising because the heavyweights are smartly moving up. No one cares about the poor small caps at the moment.

5. 10-Year Treasury Bonds Yield vs. 2-Year Treasury Bonds Yield

When the two-year Treasury Bond Yield quotes above the 10-year Treasury Bond Yield, it implies that there is a recession ahead.

Image Source: Investing.com

The current yields as of July 13, 2020, are 0.636% for 10-year Treasury Bonds and 0.151% for 2-year Treasury Bonds. Investors can consider tracking these yield charts when the market is passing through a business as usual phase and watch for any inversion as an alert sign of an upcoming recession. However, the current situation is anything but business as usual, due to the COVID-19 disruption. Therefore, the chances of a yield curve inversion and recession occurring now are remote because of the continuous Fed interventions.

Summing Up

All the comparison charts posted above point to a bullish trend. The DJI looks particularly hot in the near term.

However, there’s COVID-19 prancing around and things are not normal. Until a vaccine is found, we will continue witnessing crazy times with data turning positive or negative depending on states reopening or shutting down. We just have to reconcile with the new reality.

Investors can track the comparison charts mentioned above to figure out near-term trends (the operative word is “near-term”). After forming an opinion, an investor must reconcile his judgment with the latest on-ground situation before making trading or investing decisions. That’s all there is to it.

