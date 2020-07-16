GSL is focused on the "high reefer" containership niche. These are used to ship refrigerated cargo such as groceries.

The pandemic has reminded investors of the importance of essential businesses. People need groceries. The grocery stores stay open even when movie theaters, office buildings, hotels and all sorts of other non-essential businesses are closed. Many high-yield investors who own Global Ship Lease, Inc. 8% SR NT 24 (GSLD) or Global Ship Lease, Inc. DEP SH SER-B (GSL.PB) may not realize that Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) containerships are optimized for delivering refrigerated items such as groceries around the globe. This makes GSL more resilient to the COVID-19 pandemic than most shipping peers.

Even though GSL has continued to be profitable, GSLD is on sale. The price has dropped substantially since my 2/11/2020 article. GSLD now trades at a 17% discount to par and offers an attractive 13.5% yield to maturity. This positive article reviews the top ten reasons why income investors should consider GSLD and also highlights the major risks. GSL.PB and the GSL 2022 notes are also profiled for comparison purposes.

What is GSLD?

GSLD is a par $25 unsecured baby bond with an 8% coupon maturing on 12/31/2024. Quarterly interest payments of 50 cents are paid on the last day of February, May, August, and November. See the prospectus for additional details.

At a recent price of $20.80, GSLD is trading at a yield to maturity (calculated from my Panick High Yield Report Excel model) of 13.5%. The simple cash yield is 9.6%. The higher yield to maturity takes into account that GSLD is trading at a large discount to its par $25 face value. GSLD may be redeemed at $25 anytime after 12/31/2023. Since GSLD is trading at a discount to par, an early redemption would result in a higher yield to call. GSLD is a smaller issue with 2.4 million shares outstanding. It typically trades only about 5K shares daily. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

What is GSL.PB?

GSL.PB is a par $25 perpetual cumulative preferred issue with an 8.75% coupon. Interest is paid quarterly and GSL.PB now yields 10.8% at a recent price of $20.32. Dividends are qualified for tax purposes. GSL is structured as a corporation so that a K-1 is NOT issued to GSL.PB holders. See the prospectus for additional details. GSL.PB is a very small issue with 1.6 million shares outstanding. It typically trades only about 3K shares daily. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

The 2022 Secured Notes

The GSL 9.875% secured notes maturing on 11/15/2022 (CUSIP Y27183AA3 and CUSIP 37953TAB1) were issued on 10/23/2017 when GSL was a struggling company. The distressed condition of GSL at that time is reflected by the high 9.875% coupon for this secured bond issue. The GSL notes were issued as a 144A issue such that trading was restricted to institutional investors only. Some of the restricted 144A issue was later swapped for a substantially identical unrestricted issue. This is why two CUSIP numbers are listed above.

Unfortunately, the 2022 notes are extremely difficult for most retail investors to trade. Most brokerages refuse to trade them at all. Those who do allow trading typically require that a round lot of $100,000 par value of the bonds be traded. The 2022 notes may only trade a few times over the course of a month. For those that can trade them, the 2022 secured notes are quite a bargain at a recent price of 95 with a 12.4% yield to maturity.

GSL is eager to replace these high-yield bonds with lower interest rate bank loans. GSL has already made substantial progress in reducing the size of this issue including several tender offers, partial calls and open market buybacks. This was originally a $360 million issue and it has been reduced in size to only $267.6 million as of Q1 2020. GSL is well on its way to refinancing this issue with a lower interest rate secured bank loan. In a 7/8/2020 article in Tradewinds, Clarksons Platou Securities analysts discuss improving prospects for refinancing the 2022 notes early in 2021.

1. The high reefer containership niche

High reefer containerships are optimized for transporting a high number of reefer (refrigerated) containers. GSL owns predominantly small and medium-sized containerships that are focused on this high reefer niche. As illustrated on page #5 of GSL's May 2020 Investor Presentation, GSL owns containerships that are optimized for handling above-average (typically more than twice as many) refrigerated containers as standard containerships. These refrigerated containers require specialized infrastructure such as high-voltage electrical plugs that are powered by the ship's engines. High reefer containerships have become a growing niche in the containership market and command premium leasing rates.

2. Excellent Liquidity

Strong liquidity is especially important during these turbulent economic times. GSL had cash and restricted cash of $92 million as of 3/31/2020. They also have 5 unmortgaged ships.

3. Interest coverage of 2.3X

GSL generated $39.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2020. Adjusted interest and other finance expenses were $17.3 million. Note that I excluded a $2.3 million premium that was paid on $46 million of 2022 notes that were redeemed above par. Therefore, interest coverage was 39.6 / 17.3 = 2.3X.

4. Refinancing the 2022 notes will improve interest coverage

GSL still has excessive interest costs due to its high interest rate secured 2022 notes which carry a hefty 9.875% coupon. The 2022 notes were sold when GSL was a smaller struggling company. GSL is now a much larger and stronger company due to the Poseidon merger (see item #9), the recent capital raise (see item #10) and continued profitability (see item #6).

The 2022 notes have already been cut down from the $360 million original offering size to only $267.6 million as of Q1 2020. Refinancing the 2022 notes with a lower interest rate secured bank loan in 2021 seems likely. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) provides a good recent example of how such a transaction would look. Replacing the remaining $267.6 million of 9.875% notes with a 3.5% secured bank loan would generate quarterly interest savings of about $4.3 million. This would improve interest coverage to about 39.6 / 12.9 = 3.1X

5. 89% of 2020 revenues are already locked in

Containership leasing rates have taken a short-term hit from COVID-19. Fortunately, GSL relies very heavily on long-term leases. Approximately 89% of their revenues are already locked in for 2020 and 67% are already locked in for 2021. See page #5 of the May 2020 Investor Presentation.

6. Continued profitability in 2020 and 2021

GSL was profitable in Q1 2020 with normalized income of $10.5 million excluding one-time charges. As per the Q1 earnings report:

"Reported net income(2) of $0.6 million for the first quarter 2020 after a non-cash impairment charge of $7.6 million and $2.3 million premium paid following the redemption of $46.0 million of our 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (“2022 Notes); resulting in a normalized net income(3) of $10.5 million"

Analyst earnings estimates show estimated earnings of $1.15 per share in 2020 and $3.00 per share in 2021.

7. Counterparty risk has diminished

French shipping giant CMA CGM is the parent company of GSL. CMA CGM remains a major shareholder with a 17.4% stake (see page #88 of the annual report). Even with increased diversification due to the Poseidon merger, CMA CGM remains a major counterparty for GSL. 17 of the 45 GSL ships are currently leased to CMA CGM. This includes some favorable long-term leases.

A default by CMA CGM would disrupt GSLD operations and could result in some ships being rechartered on less favorable terms. There was speculation that CMA CGM could default as the pandemic reduced global trade. Fortunately, CGA CGM was bailed out by the French government in May 2020. This has reduced GSL's counterparty risk.

8. Containership rates are rebounding

The Harpex Index is used to measure containership rates. While still depressed, the Harpex index has rebounded to 445 after bottoming at 412 in May. At this rate of recovery, containership rates should be back near normal levels by 2021. With 89% of revenues already locked in for 2020 (see item #5), GSL is well prepared to navigate through this period of weakness.

9. The Poseidon merger strengthened GSL

GSL merged with privately held Poseidon Containers on 11/15/2018. The transaction doubled the size of the GSL fleet and made it a stronger company. Net asset value per share increased by 52% as the balance sheet was strengthened.

10. Capital was raised before the crash

GSL raised $55.2 million in a 10/1/2019 equity offering at $7.25 per share. Much of this cash was subsequently used to repay a portion of the 2022 secured notes. In retrospect, this capital raise was a very smart move. Raising equity capital today would be a much more difficult task with GSL trading at just $4.22

What are the major risks?

See pages S-18 to S-21 of the GSLD prospectus for a detailed listing of risk factors. I have briefly highlighted some of the major risk factors here. Even with an average remaining lease term of over 2 years, GSL would eventually be vulnerable to a severe and extended downturn in the containership market. Counterparty risk has diminished (see item #7) but could still be a consideration if things worsened at CMA CGM. GSL appears almost ready to refinance the 2022 notes on very favorable terms (see item #4), but those efforts would become more challenging if credit markets unexpectedly tightened or containership values declined.

Conclusions

My Panick High Yield Report members are always looking for high-yielding baby bonds with short maturities and moderate credit risk such as GSLD. GSLD is on sale even though GSL's business remains profitable and has taken only a minor hit due to the pandemic.

