It's selling at a -7.6% discount to NAV, vs. its one-, three-, and five-year average discounts of -1.2% to -4%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible And Income Fund (CCD) is a closed-end fund which "can invest in convertibles and other fixed income securities with the aim of generating a high level of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and income. To help generate income and attempt to achieve a more favorable reward/risk profile, the fund's investment team also has the flexibility to sell options." (CCD site)

We covered a similar convertible bond-based CEF from Calamos in one of our recent articles: The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund, CHY.

CCD differs from CHY in its asset and credit quality allocations, in its use of some options, and the fact that it has a termination date. It's also a newer fund, with an inception date of 3/27/2015. Like CHY, CCD also pays monthly, and uses similar leverage, 29.96%, vs. 32% for CHY.

CCD's debt coverage ratio is 4.56X, vs. 4.25X for CHY, and its holdings number 518, vs. 514 for CHY. CCD's 1.88% expense ratio is slightly higher than CHY's, which is 1.73%.

Holdings:

CCD's top 10 holdings form ~20% of its portfolio, vs. ~16% for CHY. The Tesla 2024 bond is its top holding, at 4%, vs. 3% for CHY. Royal Caribbean, Wells Fargo, and BioMarin are in CCD's top 10, but not in CHY's. 90% of CCD's holdings are U.S-based.

(CCD site)

CCD holds a heavier allocation in Tech, at 27.9%, vs. 22% for CHY, as of 6/30/20. Its allocation also is heavier in Convertibles, at 85%, vs. 65% for CHY. However, CCD only holds 10% in Corporate Bonds, vs. 27% for CHY.

(CCD site)

As of 6/30/20, CCD's biggest weighting was in unrated securities, at ~65%, vs. ~52% for CHY.

The two funds' weightings in the BBB/BB/B tranches also differ, with CCD at 32.5%, and CHY at 44.3%:

Distributions:

At $21.77, CCD yields 9.21%. It pays a fixed/managed monthly distribution of $.167, and should go ex-dividend next on ~8/9/20:

CCD's distribution coverage was only .66X in its most recent fiscal year, which ended on 10/31/19. This resulted in ~35% return of capital in calendar year 2019.

2020 Taxes:

However, CCD's management estimates 0% return of capital so far in 2020:

(CCD site)

Performance:

As of the 7/15/20 close, CCD had outperformed CHY, and another Calamos Convertible fund, CHI, over the past quarter, month, year, and year to date. It also outperformed a competing convertible fund, ACV, over the past year, quarter, and year to date, while outperforming the S&P 500 over all of these periods, except the past year. However, these figures are on a price basis only, so when you figure in CCD's much higher yield vs. the S&P's, its total one-year return should be higher.

CCD'S management offered some observations on the Q1 2020 convertible market turmoil on their 3/31/20 commentary: "All economic sectors comprising the convertible market posted negative returns during the first quarter. Those posting the strongest relative results included telecommunications (-6.6%), healthcare (-7.8%) and transportation (-10.9%). Conversely, sectors experiencing the greatest drubbing included energy (-49.9%), materials (-30.4%) and consumer staples (-20.2%). While speculative rated convertibles (-12.5%) held up slightly better than investment-grade issues (-13.5%), the difference was due to the performance of the convertible issuers’ underlying stocks more so than credit quality, given that credit spreads widened so dramatically." (CCD site)

This graph, from 6/30/20, illustrates how much further CCD's price return has trailed its NAV return over the past year, vs. its three- and five-year returns, and return since inception.

(CCD site)

Pricing:

At $21.77, CCD's price discount to NAV/Share was -7.60%, a much deeper discount than its average historical range of -1.19% to -4.04% over the past one-, three-, and five-year periods.

The general strategy with CEFs is to try to buy them a steeper discount or lower premium than historical averages. The challenge is that the NAV/share is based upon yesterday's closing data.

Termination Date:

Although the termination date is now fixed for 3/26/2030, management can extend it for one more year: "If the Fund's Board of Trustees believes that under then current market conditions it is in the best interests of the Fund to do so, the Fund may extend the Termination Date for one year, which is anticipated to be March 26th, 2031, without a shareholder vote, upon the affirmative vote of three-quarters of the Trustees then in office." (CCD site)

NOTE: Although the fund's 6/30/20 fact sheet states that the "Term-limit structure optimizes market price relationship to NAV," it's important to not think of CCD's termination date as a bond "maturity date," upon which you'd automatically get your original principal back, since the fund could be holding various maturities, which will have varying amounts of price risk, depending upon the state of the market at that time. That being said, your chances of a good return should be better if you're able to buy the fund at a deeper discount than its historical average discounts.

"Beginning one year before the Termination Date (the "wind-down period"), the Fund may begin liquidating all or a portion of the Fund's portfolio. During the wind-down period the Fund may deviate from its investment strategy. As a result, during the wind-down period the Fund's distributions may decrease, and such distributions may include a return of capital." (CCD site)

Outlook:

Management offered this assessment on its 3/31/20 commentary, which they also used in the CHY commentary: "Looking to the near-term future, we expect convertibles to benefit from a “trifecta,” as credit spreads narrow, equity prices normalize and the structural valuation of convertibles richen. The convertible market has a relatively heavy concentration in the growth areas of the market that we favor—particularly in the technology and health care sectors. At the same time, the convertible market does not have significant exposure to the most challenged areas of the market (for example, brick-and-mortar retail, energy, airlines, hotels and rental cars). (CCD site)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.

