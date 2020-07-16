Thesis Summary

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) tracks the performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Due to its nature, I believe now could be a good time to buy the fund. I expect it to thrive better in higher interest and inflation environment. Overall, it is a well-balanced portfolio with significant investment in technology but also traditional value companies which I believe could thrive in the next few years.

ETF Overview

The XLY tracks the performance of the consumer discretionary select index. This means it invests in companies that produce "non-essential" goods. This includes leisure activities, retail and high-end products. This is different from consumer staples which are necessities. Below we can see the XLY holdings:

Source: Ycharts

As we can see, the fund is filled with household names such as The Home Depot (HD) McDonald's Corp (MCD) and Nike (NKE). What's interesting to see though, is that the top holding is made up of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), which represents a fourth of the fund. Although we often think of Amazon as a tech company, I believe it also fits the definition of consumer discretionary too. Now, let's look at the performance of the fund:

Source: Ycharts

Above we can see how the fund has performed vis-a-vis its peers and also the general market. Interestingly, the XLY the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) have all outperformed the broader market. This can be attributed to the fact that these funds hold quality companies in a sector that has been thriving. Furthermore, they all have exposure to tech, most notably Amazon and even Tesla Inc (TSLA) which the Fidelity fund holds. This is also the reason why the FDIS has outperformed the XLY in the last few months.

What I like about the XLY

There's a lot of things to like about the XLY. For starters, not many funds can boast to have outperformed the broader market. Even managed funds often fail to do so. The beauty of the XLY is that it holds diversified top-quality stocks. The top holding, AMZN is a stock everyone should include to some extent in their portfolio, in my opinion. What I like about the rest of the holdings, is that they are overall more traditional value companies, which I expect will outperform growth shortly.

It is evident to investors that growth stocks have grossly outperformed value stocks. But this won't necessarily be the case in the future. Markets move in cycles and value will have its time once again. Historically, value stocks have outperformed growth when coming out of a recession, and this could be the case again after the economies recover from the coronavirus hit and we return to normal. Lots of the stocks in the XLY have been hit hard by the latest correction and haven't completely recovered. It has been pointed out by some analysts that the XLY has only performed well due to its exposure to Amazon, but this isn't a reason to sell, it's a reason to buy. I believe we will likely see the rest of the stocks slowly catch-up to the broader market.

Another reason I like the XLY and value stocks is that I believe we may finally see an uptick in inflation and perhaps even higher rates. With the unprecedented stimulus, both monetary and fiscal, I think that it is possible inflation will pick up, which will be "good" for many of the stocks in the XLY. Furthermore, higher rates favor value stocks over growth stocks. As the discount rate increases, the value of present cashflows becomes higher compared to future cash flows.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that the XLY is not only a good ETF to hold during a recovery period. During the 2008-2009 recession, the XLY also outperformed the broader market by a slight margin. Many of the stocks in the XLY, such as MCD could be said to also be recession-proof.

Risks

There are of course inherent risks when investing in the XLY. First and foremost, there is a possibility that rather than an inflationary recovery we will continue to see deflation and more prolonged depression. In this scenario, we would see the XLY underperform versus other sectors, but as mentioned above, even in recessions the fund outperforms the broader market.

This deflation could be accompanied or even caused by the second wave of coronavirus. While I believe that the threat of the coronavirus is overstated, there is always a chance that shops and restaurants will be forced to close down again. It is undeniable that cases in the United States are increasing, but at the same time, we must consider that deaths are at their lowest and so far hospitals have more than sufficient capacity to deal with it.

Takeaway

The XLY offers covers all basis by investing heavily in Amazon and high-quality consumer-driven companies. I believe we will see the XLY outperform the broader market as we see the economy recover from the coronavirus shock. Even if it doesn't the XLY does have a degree of defensiveness in it and can withstand a more prolonged recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.