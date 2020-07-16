While the pandemic has created temporary headwinds and tailwinds, longer term we think the company is very well positioned and the shares are cheap.

The result is a substantial jump in profits that isn't likely to end today.

The company is already experiencing considerable margin expansion and the recent divestiture and acquisition are likely to add to that, further moving to higher margin products.

We like Synaptics (SYNA) for the following reasons:

Increasing design wins in mobile fueled by shift away from DDIC towards touch.

Company is ditching lower margin products and concentrates on higher margin products, as well as cost cutting.

This is resulting in significant margin improvements, which have already led to very strong earnings growth, despite stagnating revenue.

At first sight, it might seem that the company isn't going anywhere or even backwards. From the earnings deck:

But the guided decline in revenue in Q4 is the result of divesting from its LCD TDDI business, which is sold for $120M plus $19.4M for inventory, which of course has an impact on their mobile segment.

COVID-19 impact and growth opportunities

There are offsetting trends here, the company's PC business (touch pads, fingerprint readers and the like) is experiencing a mini-boom as a result of the working from home explosion which has led to a run on PCs, but management doesn't expect this to last, it's not a longer-term trend.

In the graph you can see below, under 'guidance', you'll notice the PC business rising from 20% of revenue in Q3 last year to a guided 34% in Q4 this (fiscal) year, but that's inflated by the sale of their LCD TDDI business. Nevertheless, the 24% of revenue in Q3 was a 4% increase over last year.

Additionally, this PC business boom was offset by supply chain problems in Q3 as a result of the Chinese lockdown (which is now over) and softness in the IoT business.

The IoT business is where the company sells stuff like speakers and video and also in automotive which is also part of the company's IoT segment. Here the company is experiencing weakness in consumer spending as people lost jobs and/or face increased uncertainties, which has led to belt tightening, as well as a slump in car sales.

Despite selling the TDDI business, IoT's share in company revenue is only expected to increase 100bp, from 22% to 23% in Q4. This weakness looks to be more enduring, it will last at least until the economy recovers from the recession.

There is some help on the way in the form of the company's upcoming VS600 Smart Edge AI family of SoCs combining CPU, NPU and GPU on a single platform for set-top boxes and streaming products.

But while the company is already gaining design wins with these, no revenue will be generated until the end of the year so this isn't an instant fix. There are a few other new products that could provide additional lift like their new video interface product, but the same holds for these.

Mobile

Mobile is holding and should improve over time given the number of design wins for the company's OLED business, most notably the company's flexible OLED touch controllers where the company is introducing several new state of the art single-chip solutions. (Q3CC):

This includes delivering the fastest touch report rates in the industry as well as integrating Face Detect and Side Touch features to enable infinity displays and support for active pens.

From the June 2020 IR presentation:

Even the older DDIC solutions are finding expanded opportunities on lower-end phones with LCD screens, for instance one from their largest handset customer.

This is important as it's still the segment even after the sale of the TDDI business, constituting 45% of the company's revenue. Given the guidance for Q4, the mobile business still seems to be growing again.

Q3 Results

For a handy overview, from the earnings deck:

Despite revenues coming in 2% below last year, the company is much more profitable and much of that seems a trend that is sustainable.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

At midpoint, the revenue guidance is flat sequentially, slightly better than normal seasonality and there is a further improvement in gross margins guided. IoT business will be down about 12% sequentially, offset by growth in the PC and mobile segments.

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins, the non-GAAP ones were better as Q1 gross margin was 10bp higher than the top end of guidance and non-GAAP operating cost came below the low end of the guidance range.

Non-GAAP gross margins are guided at 45%-47% for Q4, that is up quite a bit from the 44.1% in Q3. Non-GAAP operating costs are guided at $83M-$86M, which is further down from the $86.7M in Q3 which was already $2.5M lower than in Q2 2020 on restructuring and cost cutting.

These margin improvements already led to an 80% increase in non-GAAP net earnings despite a slight decline in revenue, but margins are set to improve further in Q2 as a result of divesting their TDDI business. Most of all (Q3CC):

We are certainly not done. We continue to work this area. We are fairly aggressive on trying to pursue cost reductions where we can, but also really focusing on the high value products that are in the portfolio and making sure that those are enable to shine the light. So as we focus on margin mix and cost going forward, I think that should continue to improve.

The margin expansion has quite an impact on earnings. From the earnings deck:

Non-GAAP EPS is guided at $0.85-$1.25 for Q4, at midpoint that's nearly 3x the $0.38 it was last year.

What is the company doing to increase margins besides shifting from lower to higher margin products? Well, from the June 2020 IR presentation:

On the operational side, it's mostly through consolidation efforts. From the June 2020 IR presentation:

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company generates substantial amounts of cash that are back to historical levels, $48M of operational cash in Q3.

The company also enjoys a solid balance sheet with $472M in cash at the end of Q1 and $525M in debt, an increase of $47M from the end of Q2 and this despite buying back 257K shares for $13.2M.

This balance sheet has further increased after the close of Q3 due to the $139M proceeds of the TDDI business sale and a $100M drawdown of their revolver which, quite frankly, is mystifying us a bit.

The company now sits on $711M in cash (plus the amount of free cash flow which it is generating in Q4) and it seems geared to some kind of acquisition.

Acquiring certain Broadcom assets

And indeed, after the quarter closed management announced the company has acquired (PR):

certain assets and manufacturing rights associated with the wireless IoT business of Broadcom (AVGO) for approximately $250 million in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreements, Synaptics will acquire certain rights to Broadcom's existing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/GNSS products and business in the IoT market as well as future roadmap devices designed in advanced process nodes.

This will not only shore up their IoT business, which was sagging under the weight of the pandemic, it will also be immediately accretive (both for non-GAAP gross margins as well as earnings) and add roughly $65M in annualized revenue.

That seems like a good deal. The network part of IoT has a very good growth perspective and will keep on growing despite the pandemic, and the company plays into its central theme of moving to higher margin products.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect a (non-GAAP) EPS of $5.82 this year (which has already ended, at the end of June) and $5.10 next year.

Given the escalating pandemic, there are considerable uncertainties remaining but we feel the estimate for next year (which has already started) is a little glum, given the continued margin improvements.

Even on an EPS of $5.10, the shares are really quite cheap at 13x earnings. This isn't your average hardware player surviving on wafer thin margins, the company is (so far successfully) embarking on margin expansion and generates substantial amounts of cash.

Conclusion

While uncertainties have increased and the company's IoT business is suffering from some pandemic headwinds, we think the shares are cheap for a company of these characteristics.

The company has dramatically increased profitability through margin expansion, the end of which hasn't been reached yet, and the parts of Broadcom the company is acquiring are likely to reinvigorate its IoT business as well as further expand margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SYNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.