I make the argument for why Micron should trade much closer to the $90 billion market cap - more than 50% upside potential.

Micron still trades too cheaply, as investors are wrongfully assuming that Micron's prospects are going to reverse again soon.

Demand for memory and storage is going to rapidly increase over the coming year.

Investment Thesis

Micron (MU) is much less cyclical than many investors realize. It's a stock that used to be cyclical, so it is poorly understood today.

It certainly still has some elements of cyclicality, but these are much less pronounced than they have been even up until the previous cycle.

The stock trades for less than 13x very conservative estimates, but probably even less than that. Micron has at least 50% upside potential to a $90 billion market cap.

Note: Micron reported fiscal Q3 2020, with guidance next quarter for fiscal Q4 2020 for the quarter ending August 2020.

On The Right Side Of The Cycle

Micron sells memory, and even though in the previous memory cycle of 2016 Micron was not profitable, today Micron is very different. These are two different companies, and a lot of credit should be given to CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. He sold SanDisk, a company he co-founded, to Western Digital (WDC) at precisely the correct time in 2016. Since coming to Micron in 2017, he has made Micron leaner, more profitable, and higher quality.

Note: ***Q4 2020 guidance is a 14-week quarter, which is longer than a normal quarter by a week.

Investors were shocked in 2019 as to how brutal Micron's revenues fell. Consequently, investors are very anxious thinking that the next down cycle is just around the corner. But it's not, or better said, even it was, it's not as severe as it was in 2016 -- the previous substantial downturn.

Looking ahead to the near term, Sanjay points to a steady and increasing demand for memory and storage in new gaming consoles, data centers, and a healthy smartphone market.

Micron's Margins Continue To Improve

Back in fiscal 2019, Micron's gross margins were incredibly high. Throughout fiscal 2020, they've been a shadow of its previous year. But the trend right now is for meaningfully expanding margins, starting from 27% to as high as 34% in Q4 2020, at the midpoint of its Q4 guidance.

As we progress into fiscal 2021, there's likely to be a rebound in the smartphone market, 5G technology will start hitting its stride, and the demand for data center is memory is not coming back down.

The pricing of memory could be a strong and very valid bearish argument, but the amount of memory our 'new world' is going to consume is only going in one direction, and that's up.

Of course, we should balance our enthusiasm by noting that memory is a commodity. And that Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) both sell exactly the same commodity when it comes to DRAM (the more advanced memory type), and that for NAND there's a myriad of other players. Further, bear in mind that Micron is predominantly a DRAM seller, with approximately 66% of its revenues coming from DRAM sales.

Consequently, pricing ('ASP') can still go out of hand. But the amount of memory required and data and content consumption is exploding. Every single device you have in your house today, total it up, and multiply it by three and that's how many devices I expect we will have in our possession within the next five years. Note, I didn't even factor in autos.

5G Will Drive Smartphone Market In Fiscal 2021

Shelter-in-place caused many supply chain disruptions in many companies. But looking ahead to the next fiscal year, Micron declares that smartphone unit sales should see meaningful growth. This is the impression I get from other tech companies too. And of course, the demand for higher memory and storage solutions will soar as 5G dovetails with this movement.

5G smartphones will see a doubling in memory requirements, with entry-range prices being very affordable for consumers.

Financial Position - Very Strong

Back in March, Micron drew down $2.5 billion on its revolver. At the time, I felt concerned about this move, because it spoke of uncertainty Micron had that it needed to resort to debt markets. That it needed to bolster its balance sheet.

But within a month, Micron deemed its near-term prospects strong enough that it was able to return this sum and as of May, this sum has not been drawn down. This is reinforcing my view that Micron is now in a cash-generating position, and that it no longer needs to draw down debt. A very strong position to be in.

Frustratingly, its visibility is not so strong that it can be more aggressive with its buybacks, as it prefers to bolster its balance sheet instead. Nonetheless, right now it finished Q3 2020 with $2.6 billion of net cash. A very strong position for a company that generates more than $2 billion in cash flows per quarter.

Valuation - A Strong Bargain Opportunity

Micron notes that its fiscal 2021 capex levels will be lower than its pre-COVID-19 plans, further accentuating investors' anxiousness when it comes to Micron. However, my contention is that that narrative is already priced in many times over.

Any analyst that follows Micron has already discussed these lower levels of capex funding so many times over. By my very conservative estimates, if we annualize next quarter's earnings and assume nil growth for the rest of the year, which is so conservative to the point of being erroneous, Micron's next four quarters' EPS would come out to $4.20.

Again, this assumes absolutely no growth ahead, which is unrealistic. But even then Micron trades at a P/E of just 12.3x. That's absurd, given that we can see that Micron's end markets are rapidly expanding.

Assuming that over the next year, as Micron starts lapping fiscal 2020 results, it is able to grow at a 20% CAGR, then it should minimally be priced on a P/E of 18. Again, if investors become accustomed to the next Micron growing at 20%, in the present market, there aren't many companies (or any at all) growing at 20% and being priced at sub 20 P/E. Thus, Micron should see its share price come much closer to $80 per share ($90 billion market cap).

Investment Risks

Arguably, the biggest investment risk is a macro risk. And even though this is a nebulous statement, don't underestimate its harmful effect.

I'm seriously concerned that the market is a little too joyful in the fact that globally, many countries are still in lockdown, with others (small ones) going back into lockdown for a second time. Things are grim, and the full effect of our damaged economy is not priced into any stocks.

Micron sells a lot of memory to Huawei. Any restrictions on sales is another headwind to Micron and leaves Micron meaningfully disadvantaged.

Micron notes that there is a level of inventory build-up for companies selling into the smartphone market. But that the demand for memory in data centers continues to rapidly grow. Micron will attempt to pivot more of its memory towards data centers to mitigate the temporary inventory build-up in the smartphone market.

The Bottom Line

Micron is a very emotional stock. Investors have heard of it, and believe they understand its dynamics. But to many, investors are too emotional to falsely appraise its underlying dynamics.

Micron is nowhere near in the same market as it was in the previous downturn. Two very different markets. The pace of technological innovation right now is never going back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Readers can see this sentiment echoed all throughout the tech sector, from Microsoft (MSFT), Workday (WDAY), Adobe (ADBE), and many more.

What's more, even if I'm vaguely wrong, and I'm too bullish and things for some reason don't turn out to be as strong as I deem them to be, investors are hardly being asked to pay a premium for a story in Micron.

Worst-case scenario, fiscal 2021 retraces down slightly, and its earnings come back to about $3.50 EPS compared with $4.20. In this manner, I make the case for even then, investors are just paying less than 15x EPS for a highly cash generative company. When I look elsewhere in tech, I fail to see many companies with strong prospects trading for 15 times earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.