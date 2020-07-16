WiMi Hologram Cloud may be a bit speculative. But, we need some risk to make some money.

If investors carefully research the company’s business model and the market, investments in AR technology will increase. Consequently, I would expect the company’s valuation to grow.

Interestingly, the company not only offers massive revenue growth, but also positive income margin. In 2019, the income margin was equal to 32%, which is large.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. could become a massive company in the next 25 years if it grows at 90.2% y/y or something close.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) appears to be targeting a market that grows at a CAGR of more than 90% from now to 2025. The company is also growing at double digit and reports double digit income growth. The gross profit margin is larger than that of other competitors. Hence, I would expect the company's sales to be a bit larger than that of other players. The company may seem to be a bit speculative because the technology appears new and revolutionary. However, I do believe that many investors will be interested in holding shares for the next few years.

Impressive Technology And A Large Target Market

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides AR-based holographic services including AR advertising and AR entertainment. In 2019, 83.8% and 16.2% of the company's sales were generated by advertising and entertainment respectively.

I will show later that the company obtains double digit sales growth and double digit income growth. The secret sauce of the company's business model appears to be content production, software engineering, cloud, and big data. The company owns 132 patents, and more than 4600 AR holographic contents:

Source: Investor's Presentation

I studied the company's technology carefully. WiMi Hologram not only offers facial recognition, which may help identify customers. The company can also capture images, which customers can see, for instance, by car. The company's AR advertising technology can offer different advertisements with the information obtained from the image.

Source: Investor's Presentation

In my opinion, the most exciting is the market size and the industry growth. Experts believe that we may see a market size of $65 billion in 2025, and China's market will grow at a CAGR of 90.2%. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. could become a massive company in the next 25 years if it grows at 90.2% y/y or something close.

Source: Investor's Presentation

I also checked other marketing consultants. Some of them believe that the augmented reality market in China will grow at a CAGR of approximately 40.4% from 2019 to 2025.

China augmented reality market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 40.4% during the forecast period. The rising awareness among the end-users and the increasing adoption of AR technology for different applications such as entertainment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, infrastructure in public and private sectors are among the major factors that contribute towards the growth of the AR market in China. Source: omrglobal

In any case, many analysts agree that the amount of spending is expected to reach more than $65 billion by 2023. In my opinion, the market opportunity of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. will definitely drive the attention of investors.

Source: Chinadaily

I took a look at some key driver indicators to understand whether the company's business is growing as fast as the market. In 2019, the number of customers increased by 26%. The number of paid impressions increased by 46% in the same time period. I don't believe that the business is growing at a CAGR of 90.2%. However, the company does report significant business growth.

Source: Investor's Presentation

In my opinion, WiMi Hologram's management team includes individuals with a significant amount of expertise. The founder brings 15 years of expertise in software and mobile internet, and the COO holds 10 years of expertise in the marketing world. In my view, they own know-how accumulated while working in other companies, which will help WiMi Hologram Cloud:

Source: Investor's Presentation

COVID-19

The company noted in a presentation to investors that the COVID-19 crisis has not significantly affected the business model. WiMi Hologram did not report that any customer terminated its contract. I do appreciate the news:

Source: Investor's Presentation

With that, I will remain a bit skeptical because WiMi Hologram Cloud makes a significant amount of money from the advertising industry. Clearly, advertising spending decreased because of the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, if the crisis goes on, I would expect the company to report less sales growth.

Source: Weforum

WiMi Hologram Cloud was actually very smart. In the annual report, the company stated that an outbreak of COVID-19 would drive business results down. I do agree with this case scenario, and invite investors to be cautious.

We expect that our revenues would grow at a slower rate in the first quarter of 2020, as our business, financial condition, and results of operations may be adversely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. Source: Annual Report

Massive Revenue Growth And Massive Income Margin

The company's sales growth is impressive. In 2018 and 2019, sales growth was larger than 17% and 41% respectively. Interestingly, the company not only offers massive revenue growth, but also positive income margin. In 2019, the income margin was equal to 32%, which is large. The increase in the amount of shares is also not worrying. The share count increased from 100 million in 2017 to 108 million in 2019. WiMi Hologram is at an early stage of development, and most analysts would be expecting a larger level of equity dilution.

Source: Annual Report

Interestingly, the company's all business units report massive gross margins. In my opinion, if you are a growth investor and you are not looking right now at augmented reality companies, you are making a mistake. Notice that AR entertainment has a gross margin of 77.9%-91%, and AR advertising has a gross margin of 50.3%-55.1%.

Source: Annual Report

Balance Sheet And Equity Structure

In December 2019, the company's balance sheet looked solid. WiMi Hologram Cloud reported $10 million in cash, total assets of 60 million, asset/liability ratio of 171x, and current assets worth $19 million. Thus, I am not worried that the company is not meeting its financial obligations.

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

The company's equity structure is not complicated, but investors need to know about it. The company has two types of shares and convertible preferred stock. Some investors don't like the companies with two different share classes. With that, let's mention that some of the largest Chinese companies trading in the US do have two types of shares. Consequently, invertors, who know the Chinese stock space, will not be surprised.

Source: Annual Report

Investment In Subsidiaries

There is a very relevant asset, which investors need to know. The company reported 41 million in investment in subsidiaries. Let's understand the company's subsidiaries. WiMi Hologram Cloud has fifteen subsidiaries and has made a significant amount of acquisitions. Traders will most likely appreciate that the company is active in the M&A markets. It means that the management appears to be prepared to grow inorganically and very rapidly. Financial market usually pushes up the share price of companies growing at a good rate.

I researched each subsidiary and saw that each of them engages in a different activity. Some subsidiaries offer Hologram advertising services, SDK payment channel services, mobile games development, AR advertising services, and MR software development. I don't think that any investor will claim that the company's activities are not diversified.

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Risks

WiMi Hologram Cloud operates a "speculative" business model. It was clearly stated in the annual report. Speculative businesses offer massive stock returns when they end up well. However, many times, they don't offer such significant financial gains. Investors need to understand well that the company's innovations may not be appreciated by customers. If sales growth declines, the company's valuation will most likely decline as well:

We have made and will continue to make significant investments in research, development, and marketing for existing products, services, and technologies, including holographic AR advertising solutions, mobile payment middleware, integrated holographic AR software and other AR-based holographic offerings, as well as new technology or new applications of existing technology. Investments in new technology are speculative. If customers do not perceive our latest offerings as providing significant new functionality or other value, they may reduce their purchases of our services or products, unfavorably affecting our revenue and profits. Source: 10-k

WiMi Hologram Cloud commenced operating in 2015, less than six years ago. In the past. The company's sales growth was very significant. However, past stock returns may not be repeated in the future:

Our business was launched in 2015 and we have a limited operating history. Although we have experienced significant growth since our business was launched, our historical growth rate may not be indicative of our future performance. We may not be able to achieve similar results or grow at the same rate as we had in the past. Source: 10-k

Minority shareholders will most likely suffer from equity dilution. The company will need additional funds to operate and develop its AR technology. Consequently, minority shareholders will most likely suffer from equity dilution, which usually leads to share price declines:

If we raise additional funds through future issuances of equity or convertible debt securities, our existing shareholders could suffer significant dilution, and any new equity securities we issue could have rights, preferences and privileges superior to those of holders of our ordinary shares. Source: 10-k

The company operates with third-party advertising agencies and other entities, which makes WiMi Hologram, as per my opinion, a bit vulnerable. If these partners decide to raise their prices or pay less for the company's content, WiMi Hologram Cloud could report less gross profit margin. A decrease in the company's profitability will lead to a share price decline.

We offer holographic AR advertising solutions primarily through contracts entered into with advertisers or third-party advertising agencies and middleware services primarily through contracts entered into with app developers and content providers. Our ability to retain existing customers or attract new customers depends on many factors, some of which are out of our control Source: 10-k

Controlled Entity Like Other Chinese Companies

Many Chinese companies are controlled by the CEO or a few directors. As a result, most of these companies are controlled entities. WiMi Hologram Cloud is not an exception. The CEO controls more than 82% of the total voting power:

Source: 10-k

Don't get me wrong. Controlled entities are not perfect for minority investors. However, me and many other investors in Chinese companies will not care. If you are willing to invest in China and you want a non-controlled entity, you are not going to buy a lot of shares. Having said that, I need to mention that minority shareholders may not be able to protect their interests that well:

As a result of all of the above, our public shareholders may have more difficulty in protecting their interests in the face of actions taken by management, members of the board of directors or controlling shareholders than they would as public shareholders of a company incorporated in the United States. Source: 10-k

Valuation

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a share count of 108 million. If we assume a share price of $21-$27, the market capitalization equals $2.26-$2.9 billion. In 2019, sales were equal to $45 million, and revenue growth was equal to 41%. If we assume the same sales growth for the next two years, in 2021, WiMi Hologram Cloud will have sales of approximately $89 million. Therefore, WiMi Hologram Cloud currently trades at more than 25x 2021 sales. I don't think that it is a cheap valuation. However, the valuation could go even higher. Notice that we are in a new industry, where margins are large, and the amount of competitors is not significant. Other industries, like the cannabis or the internet industry, traded at 40x, 60x and even 70x sales when they started.

If we look at other AR stocks, they trade at 19x, 21x, 24x, and 9x. Hence, WiMi Hologram does not look that expensive at 25x 2021 sales. In my opinion, if investors like the industry and companies receive a lot of financing, the EV/Sales ratio could increase. In my experience, given the income margins obtained, investors will be interested in this sector.

Source: Ycharts

WiMi has a larger gross profit margin than that of other AR stocks. Thus, it makes a lot of sense that WiMi's EV/Sales is larger than that of other AR stocks.

Source: Ycharts

In fact, the company's sales growth is larger than that of other AR stocks. Other AR stocks report sales growth of 11%-38%. The company's sales growth is equal to 41%. As a result, I believe that the company could trade even at 28x-30x sales, and many analysts would agree.

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

WiMi Hologram Cloud reports more gross profit margin than competitors. It is also targeting a massive market in China, which grows at double digit year on year. In my view, if investors carefully research the company's business model and the market, investments in AR technology will increase. Consequently, I would expect the company's valuation to grow. There are many risks, and WiMi Hologram Cloud may be a bit speculative. But, we need some risk to make some money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WIMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.