OPEC Data Gets More Encouraging

One of the biggest uncertainties in the current energy market is OPEC and its non-OPEC members in the existing production cut agreement. Any one of the major parties to this agreement (Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, etc…) could have a material impact on the health of the global oil market. With pessimism surrounding the space high and fears of extended economic impacts caused by COVID-19 that might lead to lower real demand, it's clear that every piece of data provided by the group matters. In its latest monthly report, the group did share with market watchers and participants alike its own view of how the market stands and what it should look like for the near future. What data was provided by OPEC is encouraging on the whole, but it does still point to the possibility that the group's pessimism even is overstated.

OPEC output plummeted… again

During the month of June, OPEC's oil output managed to fall nicely. In all, the group's production fell 1.893 million barrels per day from 24.164 million barrels per day to 22.271 million barrels per day. This brings it down 8.224 million barrels per day compared to where it was in April. The single largest contributor to the decline, it should come as no surprise, was Saudi Arabia. After seeing output drop 3.163 million barrels per day in May relative to April, it fell a further 0.923 million barrels per day in June. The second-largest contributor to the group, probably surprisingly, was Iraq. Its output fell 0.449 million barrels per day, bringing its two-month decline to 0.789 million barrels per day. The 3.716 million barrels per day still fall short of the 3.592 million barrels per day the nation pledged to cut its output to, but the size of the move, in only one month, illustrates that it took seriously the threat from other OPEC members that it must abide by its side of the deal or risk a collapse in the market.

*Taken from OPEC

There were other big contributors to the decline during the month. Take, for instance, Venezuela. Venezuela is one of the few countries in OPEC exempt from output cuts, but its economy continues to spiral lower, leading in turn to the nation's inability to maintain production levels. As such, its output fell 0.199 million barrels per day in the month of June and stand, at present, at just 0.356 million barrels per day. The UAE's output fell 0.129 million barrels per day, and Kuwait's dropped 0.094 million barrels per day. Nigeria, another nation exempt from cuts, saw its output fall 0.088 million barrels per day, and Libya saw its output remain virtually flat at just 0.093 million barrels per day.

The picture's improving, but it's murky

Ignoring questions of compliance, let's make the assumption that all of OPEC's own estimates are accurate. This includes their high output figure for Russia, which is supposed to see its output slashed but for which OPEC estimates will never come close to fully complying with its side of the deal. If this is the case, OPEC believes that demand this year will average 90.72 million barrels per day across the globe. This translates to 23.80 million barrels per day being needed from the group for 2020. Though output is currently lower than that, it was far higher in the prior quarters.

*Taken from OPEC

As a result of this, OPEC believes that there were 7.62 million barrels per day of extra crude in the first quarter. This would work out to 693.42 million barrels of extra oil during the quarter. In the second quarter, this supposedly rose to 9.76 million barrels per day, or 888.16 million barrels of extra crude. Even if OPEC keeps the rest of this year like its June month, we would see an aggregate excess of production this year of 0.795 million barrels per day, amounting to about 291 million barrels on the whole. Next year, things should be looking up quite a bit, though, because the organization expects it to be a rebound year, with oil demand soaring back to 29.80 million barrels per day. This will give the group the ability to increase its production once again.

*Taken from OPEC

The 2020 figures may sound scary, but there's something not quite right about them. Second quarter inventory data has not been provided yet by OPEC, but first quarter has for OECD nations. The group saw its on land commercial storage come in at 2.988 billion barrels, only 80 million barrels higher than it was at the end of 2019. Oil-on-water for OECD nations grew 175 million barrels over this timeframe from 1.011 billion barrels to 1.186 billion. This brings the total growth figure out to 255 million barrels. In order for the group's estimates to be accurate, this means that non-OECD nations, which will account for only around 53% of total global demand this year, taking on 63% of excess inventories. Though this may not sound like a tough threshold, consider that with the exception of China, no non-OECD nation has significant oil storage capacity. Consider India, which has storage capacity of only 39 million barrels on top of 50 million barrels in temporary floating storage.

Takeaway

Right now, the data available illustrates that the market is doing better than it was previously. Now that the second quarter is over, we should begin to see some really sizable draws to inventory levels, but it doesn't stop there. It seems improbable that the poorest countries, many with little to no storage capacity, could absorb as much oil as OPEC's own figures suggest they would have had to absorb in the first quarter. This is likely even more true for the second quarter. If so, the picture could be far more bullish than it already looks, but this is something we will need to wait on more data in order to verify.

