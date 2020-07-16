The stock is undervalued relative to the overall market, which I view to be overvalued, but there could be more upside in banks trading at cheaper valuations.

If you are looking at buying the highest quality franchises, JPMorgan Chase & Company (JPM) is still the pinnacle in global banking. It possesses immense earnings power, financial strength, and a diversity of income streams. This allows it to thrive when others are struggling, and it has done a fabulous job enhancing its competitive advantages over the years under the able leadership of Jamie Dimon. I believe JPM is a relative bargain compared to the overall market, but I do believe there are better value opportunities in the deeply undervalued banking sector.

On July 14th, JPM reported a very resilient quarter given the significant headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown. Net income was $4.7B in the second quarter, coinciding with EPS of $1.38. Managed revenue was $33.8B, while expense was $16.9B. Average loans of $998B were up 4% YoY and up 4% QoQ. Average deposits of $1.9T were up a striking 25% YoY and 16% QoQ. The standardized CET1 capital ratio ended at 12.4%, while the advanced CET1 capital ratio was at 13.1%. The bank paid out $2.8B in dividends in the quarter or $.90 per share. Buybacks are still suspended at least through the third quarter. All of this was accomplished despite a massive $8.913B pretax firm-wide reserve build, which decreased EPS by $2.19, or $6.774B of net income. The company had a few smaller benefits from bridge loan book markups and funding valuation adjustments, totaling $.30 of EPS.

Net interest income of $14B was down $.6B QoQ and YoY. Non-interest revenue of $19.9B was up $5.4B QoQ and $4.9B YoY. The bank generated a ROE of 7% and a ROTCE of 9% in one of the most challenging quarters one can imagine. Credit costs of $10.5B were up $2.2B from the tough first quarter of 2020 and $9.3B YoY. The second quarter reserve build was roughly evenly split between consumer and wholesale, with $4.4B and $4.6B, respectively. Investors will be happy to see that the CET1 capital ratio increased to 12.4% from 11.5% in the first quarter, while the SLR increased to 6.8% from 6%. Tangible book value per share increased to $61.76, up from $60.71 in Q1.

The star of the quarter was the Corporate & Investment Bank, which generated $16.352B of revenue, up over $6B QoQ and YoY. Net income of $5.5B was up 85% YoY. Markets revenue was up $9.7B, up 79% YoY. This was led by strong Fixed Income Markets revenue of $7.3B, up 99% YoY. Equity Markets revenue of $2.4B was up 38% YoY. Securities Services revenues of $1.1B were up 5% YoY. Net income would have been even higher, but the division took a $2.0B reserve build across multiple sectors.

Source: JPM second quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

The Consumer & Community Banking business posted a small loss of $176MM in the quarter. Revenue of $12.2B was down 9% YoY, while expenses of $6.6B were down 3% YoY. Credit costs of $5.8B were up $4.7B YoY. The credit card build was $2.9B, with the rest spread between home lending, CBB, and auto. Average loans were down 7% YoY, while deposits were up 20% YoY. Client investment assets were up 9% YoY. Credit card sales were down 23% YoY, highlighting the impact of lockdown.

Commercial Banking generated a loss of $691MM. Revenue of $2.4B was up 5% YoY, driven by a lower net interest margin. Non-interest revenue included a gain on investment and markups on bridge loans. Gross IB revenue of $851MM was up 44% YoY, due to higher bond and equity underwriting activity. Credit costs of $2.4B were up $1.4B from the first quarter and $2.4B YoY.

Asset & Wealth Management performed reasonably well in the quarter, generating $658MM of net income, on $3.61B of revenue. Revenue was up 1% YoY, while net income was down 8% YoY. Expense of $2.5B was down 3% YoY. Credits costs were $223MM, up $129MM QoQ and $221MM YoY. AUM of $2.5T and client assets of $3.4T were up 15% and 12%, respectively, driven by net inflows. Average loans were up 12% YoY and Average Deposits were up 20%.

JPM is simply a banking behemoth with enormous earnings power. Since the beginning of 2018, the average pre-provision net revenue has been greater than $13B per quarter. That has allowed the company to increase capital, grow loans, and payout large sums to shareholders in dividends and stock buybacks. The dividend is over 3.5% or nearly 6 times what the 10-year Treasury yields.

JPM pointed out that under the Fed's CCAR scenario, 9 quarters of cumulative losses would be $25B. Despite dealing with an immensely difficult first half of 2020, the bank has posted reasonably strong profits, despite huge reserve builds. The CCAR is not a prediction or a forecast, but simply a stress test of a possible outcome. In the 9 quarters following the Lehman Brothers collapse, JPM earned $30B. CCAR is particularly draconian in that it assumes an instantaneous and extreme market move without any recovery. In previous stressful situations, the moves occur over a longer period, which can be risk managed to an extent, and where higher client activity has bolstered revenues to help offset the impact.

JPM has provided customer assistance for nearly 1.7MM accounts representing $79 billion of balances across both owned and serviced portfolios. Just over 50% in both card and home lending have made at least one payment. Only a small portion of customers have completed both the initial 90-day deferral period and reached the payment date, but most of the customers that did, resumed payments, with less than 20% of accounts requesting additional assistance. Everyone was scared to death in March and there was so much publicity on requesting deferrals. Clearly, the ability for consumers and companies to stay current on their obligations will rely on the economy, employment, and stimulus, but there are some optimistic scenarios that are not priced in.

JPM has $34 billion of reserves and $191 billion of CET1 capital, which puts it $16 billion above regulatory buffers. JPM should be well positioned to deal with future credit losses from COVID-19, most of which would play out 6 months to a year from now, where we would see provisions migrate to charge-offs. Assuming anything but the more dire scenarios imaginable, JPM is likely fully reserved and we should get a better picture once again of the earnings power of the franchise. I'd put normalized earnings power around $8-9 per share in the current interest rate environment, which to me makes the stock slightly undervalued, given the quality of the franchise. I'd be excited to buy on any dips, but in terms of valuation, I prefer the peers trading at more distressed levels such as Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.