However, the near-zero interest rate environment and the high-yielding bond component in its portfolio pose substantial risks going forward.

The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, which focuses largely on fixed-income investing, has been a steady performer for many years and its current dividend yield is an attractive 10.4%.

We are witnessing the death of abundance and the borning of austerity, for what may be a long, long time. – Legendary Bond Investor, Bill Gross, in 2012

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) has an investment strategy that focuses largely on fixed-income investments and as of July 14, 2020, 91.93% of its funds were parked in such instruments. The fund has been a steady performer over the years, but now it faces significant headwinds because of the COVID-19 disruption.

On June 24, 2020, I had published the bond market outlook in The Lead-Lag Report and tweeted about it as well. The context was the junk-bond index soaring relative to the broader bond index, which I had attributed to the Fed’s monetary stance. The situation now is such that if bond bears come charging, both the junk bond index and the broader bond index will feel the pain.

GOF faces many issues in 2020–21 and my rating as of now is neutral. Before I get to the reasons why, here are the fund’s internals:

GOF Internals

Image Source: The Guggenheim Website

One can see from this image that 91.93% of GOF’s funds are parked in fixed-income instruments. If we go deeper into their portfolio concentration, we find that 38.37% of the total funds are invested in bank loans, 19.18% in asset-backed securities, 18.70% in high-yield corporate bonds, 9.10% in investment-grade corporate bonds, and 8.96% in non-agency mortgage-backed securities. The balance is allocated to equities, municipal bonds, military bonds, etc.

The fund has consistently distributed a $0.1821 dividend every month in 2020, and its dividend yield works out to a hefty 10.40% as of July 14, 2020. GOF is a consistent performer and its 5-year yield on cost works out to a robust 9.03%.

Taking both dividend yield and price momentum into consideration, GOF has outperformed its peers, which include the DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP), the Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR), and the Dividend & Income Fund (DNI). Its price erosion is moderate as compared to its peers and the dividends have made up for the negligible price drops over the long run.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

GOF has been a solid dividend payer and that is why it's quoted at an 11.02% premium to its NAV of $15.70 as of July 14, 2020. The only spanner in the works is COVID-19, which has increased its risks.

GOF – Risk Factors

The fixed-income investment climate has gotten very stormy after COVID-19 landed. GOF faces the following risks:

1. Interest Rate Risk: The Fed’s slashing of the interest rates to near-zero has pushed down bond yields to historic lows and pulled up volatility to historic highs. In certain cases, the rates have dived into negative territory. Liquidity for the fund’s investments has reduced and its earnings will be adversely impacted going forward.

2. Reinvestment Risk: The Fed has said that it plans to hold the near-zero interest rates until 2022 because by that time, it expects the unemployment numbers to recover. That’s bad news for GOF and other funds of its kind because reinvestment opportunities will dry up. It will be forced to park its maturing investments in low-interest-yielding securities until 2022.

3. Prepayment Risk: GOF’s borrowers may take advantage of the current low-interest-rate environment and choose to prepay their debt. If this happens, and it likely will, GOF will be forced to invest in lower-interest-yielding securities in a risky environment.

4. Liquidity Problems: As mentioned above, 18.70% of GOF’s funds are invested in high-yield corporate bonds, which can quickly depreciate given that the bond bears are on the prowl. This space must be closely watched because it has the potential to cannibalize GOF’s NAV. The prices of high-yielding bonds are very sensitive to volatility and can lose value quickly. If that happens, or if such bonds become illiquid, GOF may have to sell its performing assets or borrow to meet its obligations. There can be more trouble if the contagion spills over to the broader bond market.

The market is poised in such a way that GOF may experience portfolio losses that can impact its dividend and NAV adversely.

Summing Up

If there was no COVID-19 around, I would have recommended GOF as a buy for dividend investors.

However, fixed-income funds are now caught in the virus disruption and face many risks to their portfolio value and dividend-paying capabilities. The situation is evolving in an atmosphere of uncertainty and it is hard to tell how long it will last.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.