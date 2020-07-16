BAC could be a good "middle-of-the-road" option for investors looking for a bit more of a bargain without giving up on some level of quality, market relevance and business diversification.

Bank of America has wrapped up earnings season for the diversified US-based banks. The bottom line: The quarter could have been worse.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was the last of the large, diversified US-based banks to report second quarter earnings. The whole sector can probably breathe a sigh of relief now as the results were ugly but apparently not as bad as analysts and investors had been fearing.

In line with most of its peers, Bank of America delivered an all-around beat. Yet, the stock hit a soft patch following the release of the company's results. In this article, I address the main reason why I believe this was the case.

Relative winners and losers

The broad banking industry themes in the second quarter seem to be pretty clear at this point:

Softness in consumer activity, unfavorable interest rate environment and deteriorated economic outlook for the next 18 months have led to top-line weakness in the consumer segment and further bottom-line drag due to sizable credit reserve builds; Need by corporations to raise capital amid a period of uncertainty and general market volatility have resulted in strong institutional client activity.

Therefore, it becomes a matter of comparing which players have been leading and which have been lagging the sector in execution - especially in investment banking and trading, since the consumer business has been roughly consistent for all banks across the board. I believe it's here that one can find the reason for Bank of America's -3.5% mid-morning loss in share price on earnings day.

The graph below depicts the performance of each major US-based player in banking, fixed income and equity markets. Bank of America stood out in IB, having pushed fees higher across advisory, debt and equity. The company did particularly well in M&A, not one of its traditional areas of strength. While some of the "bigger dogs" like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) saw a decline year-over-year, BofA's advisory fees increased by 6%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple sources

The problem came in equity and fixed income markets. As the graph above illustrates, Bank of America performed roughly on par with peer Citigroup (NYSE:C), but achieved much less than banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). This may explain why BofA beat top-line expectations by the narrowest margin in the sector this earnings season - aside from the perma-loser Wells Fargo (WFC) - even though it usually produces more in total revenues than any of its competitors.

On the consumer side, two data points caught my attention. First, net interest yield fell apart in 2Q20, primarily the result of the interest rate environment. At a total company level, this metric dropped nearly 60 bps YOY and 50 bps sequentially. Otherwise, deposit volumes increased across all products, from checking to money market, while credit card and other consumer loan balances held up fairly well despite a decrease in credit activity.

The second data point helps to paint a picture of the macroeconomic landscape. Notice the darker line below. Total payments, which include total cards, ACH, wires, peer-to-peer and others, have plateaued since the first week of May at roughly 20% below January and February levels. The recovery in consumer spending seems to have lasted a mere month at best, which speaks to the fragility of the economic rebound.

Source: earnings slide

Unenthusiastic bullishness

Although my thoughts here are still preliminary, I draw a couple of conclusions from the ongoing financial services earnings week:

Institutional-heavy banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley performed better this time which, in hindsight, should not have been much of a surprise. Yet, since these stocks have been leading the charge this week (the two blue lines below), it does not look like their outperformance had been properly priced in or expected by the market.

Within the Big 4 diversified banks, JPMorgan clearly stood out for good reasons, while Wells Fargo confirmed its underdog status. Citi and Bank of America fell somewhere in between, which is very much in line with my views of the banking sector over the past several months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Having said the above, I maintain my stance on BAC. While I clearly prefer JPM, I believe BAC could be a good "middle-of-the-road" option for investors looking for a bit more of a bargain without giving up on some level of quality, market relevance and business diversification.

True, the company's 2Q20 results were not spotless. Bank of America did not seem to have taken full advantage of industry-wide strength in the institutional side of the business compared to others. But relative short-term underperformance does not necessarily mean deeper fundamental issues. On share price weakness, BAC could be considered a decent buy for a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.