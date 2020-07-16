We Need A New Work Force And A New Education System

People are already talking about the training of the new work force and how to pay for it, but these people also need to talk about the new education system.

There needs to be major changes in the world of education as the world the young people are defining today is quite different from that they are being educated in.

The world is accelerating to a new environment, one brought on by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic: and to service this world a new workforce is needed.

There is so much talk about how the business world is changing and how it is going to make such a difference on the other side of this economic slowdown.

We see this is the strength of Big Tech, both in the market place and in the stock market.

We see this with the innovation that is taking place. And, this innovation is taking place in a plethora of new startups, even in the face of an economic downturn.

The general view of things is that the coronavirus pandemic that has shocked the economy and jolted it into a recession is accelerating the pace at which we are moving on to the next era dominated by information technology.

But, this “next era” is going to require a different workforce.

All this put together is a major reason why we should be very careful in interpreting currently released data. Markets are changing. Companies are changing. The makeup of the labor force is changing.

We need to look at what is happening in various sectors of the economy.

A New Look To The Labor Force

This is why one should take a look at the article Steve Lohr has written for the New York Times.

Mr. Lohr writes,

Economists, business leaders and labor experts have warned for years that a coming wave of automation and digital technology would upend the work force, destroying some jobs while altering how and where work is done for nearly everyone.” In the past four months, the coronavirus pandemic has transformed some of those predictions into reality. By May, half of Americans were working from home, tethered to their employers via laptops and Wi-Fi, up from 15 percent pre-pandemic, according to a recent study.”

The need?

Training for millions of workers.

The cost?

Billions of dollars

Mr. Lohr quotes David Autor, a labor economist at M. I. T.:

This is the moment when we should make a significant public investment, when we should have a Marshall Plan for ourselves.”

The talk has been relatively quiet up to this point in time. But, things are changing rapidly. To keep up with the wave, something really needs to be done before the dislocation becomes too great.

A New Look At Education

One also needs to checkout what is happening to education: more and more online education less and less “on campus” residence.

There are a lot of issues connected with the move to online education, with education occurring at home, with less opportunity for “social” issues to be dealt with of face-to-face learning and living away from home and other issues faced by children growing up.

But, this is a new age. The “young” have their electronic tools from a very early age now. Game playing, social networking, and even learning on one’s i-phone are not a strange world to many of youth, growing up. In fact, we kid about the fact that these young people are so accustomed to a world we grownups are not that familiar with.

And, this is the world of the future. But, education has been moving in this direction for over ten years now. I myself taught in a global MBA program where there were students from China, from the Middle East, from Europe, from South America, and from the United States.

The program was designed to get the students involved, not only with their professor but also with their fellow students. There were no lectures. The professor played the role of facilitator. Teamwork was essential for success. And, all the students and professors got together for two weeks every year to interact fact-to-face.

I really enjoyed the program, the students really got “into” the program and really enjoyed what they were doing, and I found that traveling after the program, I met students in China and elsewhere, and really got to know more about their country.

It seemed to me that this was a model for how the world was evolving.

And, this is the world I see Steve Lohr talking about in terms of the new work force.

Educators will be preparing their students, in grade school, high school, college, and in graduate programs, to fit into the new world of work. This is the way the business world is going to function; this is what education is going to have to prepare our young people for.

The problem? The problem is the teachers, not the students. We talked in the 1990s about the day when students were going to be more computer-savvy than their teachers when they entered college. Now, we have to deal with the problem that teachers need to up-to-date with their students and the way the world is communicating and working. And, this is going to be a very difficult transition.

The Future

So, it is good for people to be talking about the training the work force needs to fit into the world we are evolving into. It is good for them to be talking about what kinds of programs are needed and how they are going to be funded. This is no small task as we saw that people believe the cost of this training will be in the billions of dollars.

But, we also need to consider education in the same way. Training is needed to create the workforce that is going to be needed for the new world accelerating into our future. In this, we are not talking about the work force that was needed for before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Education must be designed for the future of the society. We are not going to require an education that was designed for another world, one that was paper based. We must evolve into the education system of the future. In many respects, many of the students are already beyond their teachers and professors in this regard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.