The company owns a great franchise, is rapidly reducing its variable costs, and, relatively speaking, has a strong balance sheet compared to airlines and cruise lines.

For optimistic investors (or traders) looking to bet on a vaccine or the world narrowly avoiding a second wave shutdown, TripAdvisor could be a better bet than other sectors.

I have been tracking upwards of forty companies directly and negatively impacted by coronavirus. TripAdvisor is on that list.

Since April 2020, I have been tracking about forty stocks that have been directly and negatively impacted by coronavirus. On that list are airlines, cruise ships, casinos, hotels, and restaurants. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is also a stock on that list. With Tuesday night's news that Moderna's (MRNA) phase 1 initial trial is going swimmingly, I figure it might be a good time to discuss TripAdvisor. If you are optimistic on a vaccine, and you are looking for a way to bet on life starting to return to normalcy, albeit eventually, you might want to consider shares of TripAdvisor. At the outset of the crisis, TRIP had the advantage of a strong balance sheet, access to credit, and a business model where many variable expenses could be quickly curtailed, thus mitigating some of the major cash burn during the pandemic whereas more capital-intensive industries, like airlines and cruise ships, will burn billions of dollars despite their best efforts.

The Company

Generally speaking, when I write up a new idea, I try to follow a basic framework.

What do they do?

Who's the competition?

How do they make money?

What are the drivers/catalysts?

How is sentiment?

And if (and only if) I am considering sizing something up (a 10% sized bet), then I try to build a model and (at the high level) reverse engineer Wall Street's consensus estimates.

Exhibit A: (What they do?)

Instead of reinventing the wheel or trying to paraphrase, enclosed below is how TripAdvisor describes its business.

Per the Company's 10-K:

Tripadvisor, Inc. is a leading online travel company and our mission is to help people around the world plan, book and experience the perfect trip. We operate a global travel platform that connects the world's largest audience of prospective travelers with travel partners through rich content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. Under our flagship brand, Tripadvisor, we launched www.Tripadvisor.com in the United States in 2000. Since then, we have launched localized versions of the Tripadvisor website in 48 markets and 28 languages worldwide. Tripadvisor features 859 million reviews and opinions on 8.6 million places to stay, places to eat and things to do - including 1.4 million hotels, inns, B&Bs and specialty lodging, 842,000 rental properties, 5.2 million restaurants and 1.2 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. Tripadvisor's rich content and engaged community attract the world's largest travel audience, based on monthly unique visitors, including 463 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2019 during the peak summer travel season. In addition to the flagship Tripadvisor brand, we own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites, including the following: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.restorando.com, and www.bookatable.co.uk), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

Two Segments

TRIP has the following two reportable segments: (1) Hotels, Media & Platform and (2) Experiences & Dining.

In this section, I am sharing the most relevant descriptions of these two segments as this is a lengthy piece of its annual report.

Hotels, Media & Platform

TripAdvisor-branded Hotels Revenue: Revenue is generated from click-based advertising on TripAdvisor-branded websites. The end customers are 'Online Travel Agencies', referred to as (OTAs) and direct owners of hotel room capacity. Click-based advertising is priced on a cost per click ('CPC') basis. So, number of clicks x the CPC rate equals your revenue. CPC rates are determined by competitive auction (or metasearch auction), where travel partners bid CPC. Alternatively, TRIP sells subscription-based advertising to hotels, B&B operators, and owners of specialty destinations.

TripAdvisor-branded Display and Platform Revenue. Per the 10-K,

We offer travel partners the ability to promote their brands in a contextually-relevant manner through a variety of display-based advertising placements on our websites. Our display-based advertising clients are predominantly direct suppliers of hotels, air travel and cruises, as well as destination marketing organizations. Other display advertising partners include OTAs and other travel-related businesses, as well as advertisers from non-travel categories. Display-based advertising is sold predominantly on a cost per thousand impressions, or CPM, basis.

Experiences & Dining

Experiences: TripAdvisor provides information and services that enable customers to research and book activities while on vacation (or traveling) through its site (Viator), and TripAdvisor's website and mobile app. Also, TRIP partners with affiliates that offer experiences. The company earns for commission for each booking.

Dining: TRIP provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants through its dedicated site - TheFork as well as (including www.thefork.com, www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.restorando.com and www.bookatable.co.uk).

Exhibit B: (Who's the Competition?)

We compete with other companies in attractive, rapidly evolving categories of the travel industry. In these areas, we compete for content, traffic, advertising dollars and, more generally, to attract and retain our users' attention, both in terms of reach and engagement. Since our products and those of our competitors are typically free, we compete based on our brand, the quality and nature of our product offerings and our online travel search and price comparison services (or metasearch), rather than on price. As such, we invest heavily in constantly improving our user experience and expanding content, listings and bookable inventory.

In Hotels, Media & Platform: TRIP competes with:

OTAs (Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE (NASDAQ: BKNG (NASDAQ: TCOM

Hotel metasearch providers (including Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL (NASDAQ: GOOG (NASDAQ: TRVG

Large online search, social media, and marketplace platforms and companies (including Google, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB (NASDAQ: MSFT (NASDAQ: BIDU (NYSE: BABA (NASDAQ: AMZN

Traditional offline travel agencies and global hotel chains seeking to promote direct bookings.

In the Experiences and Dining segment:

We also compete with offerings in our Experiences & Dining segment. Experiences competes with online travel agencies, such as Airbnb, Booking, GetYourGuide and Klook; traditional travel agencies; online travel service providers; and wholesalers, among others. Dining competes with other online restaurant reservation services, such as SeatMe (owned by Yelp) and OpenTable (a subsidiary of Booking).

Exhibit C: How do they make money?

Trajectory of Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

TRIP's revenues have been relatively flat over the past three full years, so its stock price has gotten dinged, as Wall Street loves growth. When TRIP's top line was growing, its stock hit an all-time high of $110 per share back in June 2014. As a value investor, I like to look for stocks at least 80% from their all-time highs.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, TRIP's top line has been stagnant from FY 2017 to FY 2019. Note how 'selling and marketing' expenses made up 43% of FY 2019 revenue.

The Breakout of Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment

As you can clearly see, the lion's share of TRIP's Adjusted EBITDA is from its Hotels, Media & Platform segment.

Source: TripAdvisor Q1 FY 2020 Earning Presentation (May 8, 2020)

Total Addressable Market

TRIP has a massive addressable market and lots of market share to capture if they can execute well in a fragmented and highly competitive sector.

This slide suggests that TRIP's revenue to overall worldwide travel spend is less than 1% in 2019.

This slide show TRIP's massive monthly unique visitor count and how the company needs to do a better job monetize some of that traffic.

TripAdvisor's Massive Reach

Historical Chart of Consumers' Unquenchable Thirst to Travel

Exhibit D (Sentiment) and Exhibit E: (What are the Drivers/Catalysts?)

Let's start with sentiment:

Despite massive cash burn rates for airlines, cruise lines, and to a somewhat less extent (Hotels and Casinos), from June 1, 2020, to June 8, 2020, the stocks of these sectors had a massive short covering and momentum induced rally. Ironically, however, these operating losses have resulted in many of these companies forced to issue expensive debt and in some cases, with bond coupon rates in the low double-digit debt. However, since the remarkable trading gains that ended on June 8th, these stocks are well off their highs as gravity and poor fundamentals seem to overshadow the allure of exciting trading vehicles.

Airlines

Source: Yahoo Finance Cruise Lines

Source: Yahoo Finance

Hotels

Source: Yahoo Finance

Casinos

Source: Yahoo Finance

TripAdvisor

During the fierce rally for airlines, hotels, casinos, and cruise lines, it proved fleeting in most cases, unless you were a disciplined trader. I would argue that TripAdvisor is trading like a lower beta stock and never really attracted the attention of traders despite its strong business correlation to travel.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Ironically, TRIP doesn't have nearly the cash burn rate issues as, say, an airline, cruise line, casino, or hotel because they don't operate as capital-intensive businesses that require high load factors, and its balance sheet is in excellent shape, at least compared to that peer group.

Moreover, unlike those capital-intensive businesses, TRIP can rapidly dial down many of its variable costs, like their advertising.

During 2019, our total advertising expense was approximately $423 million, primarily driven by investments in online search engines, and to a lesser extent, investments in offline marketing channels, which was primarily television advertising. We intend to continue to promote brand awareness through both online and offline advertising efforts.

On the May 8, 2020, Q1 FY 2020 Conference Call:

Check out some of the opening remarks:

Fixed cost, the cost excluding COGS and performance marketing expenses, fixed costs are coming down 25% in Q2 and almost 40% in Q3 versus the Q1 starting level that we had this year. In absolute terms, there is a reduction by $45 million of these fixed cost expenses for Q2 and 55 - $65 million for Q3, so a total of $110 million for 6 months relative to the levels that we are started at. And I note that the Q1 level I'm comparing these against was already lower than the average quarter in 2019 because we had already taken other cost measures. So year-over-year, our cost savings are even more significant. And of course, all variable cost, COGS performance marketing is coming straight down with revenue. As Steve said, we've been - we've seen revenue-related activity down more than 90% recently. And so in Q2, we expect COGS and performance marketing to come down by about $50 million from the Q1 level to a number under $10 million. This is additional to these fixed cost reductions that I was talking about. Of course, we will invest more in variable expenses in Q2 if revenue recovers faster than anticipated. Importantly, not only do these cost measures preserve cash, but also, they will position our P&L very well in a recovery into 2021. We will be leaner, more focused on the highest priorities in the business, and we expect much of the fixed cost savings to remain when revenue recovers. Now to our liquidity position. We're very pleased to announce this week that we agreed to an amendment to our credit facility with our bank syndicate. We had a large facility in place before COVID hit with already enough capacity to comfortably fund us through downside scenarios. The amendment we agreed this week additionally and importantly, it gives us a holiday on the main leverage covenant until Q3 of 2021, which helps us navigate a period with EBITDA under significant pressure.

Secondly, look at this analyst Q & A exchange:

Major Ownership Stake - Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings

As a result of these transactions, as of December 31, 2019, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRIP beneficially owned approximately 18.2 million shares of our common stock and 12.8 million shares of our Class B common stock, which constitute 14.6% of the outstanding shares of common stock and 100% of the outstanding shares of Class B common stock. Assuming the conversion of all of LTRIP's shares of Class B common stock into common stock, LTRIP would beneficially own 22.5% of the outstanding common stock. Because each share of Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes per share and each share of common stock is entitled to one vote per share, LTRIP may be deemed to beneficially own equity securities representing 57.9% of our voting power.

Valuation

TRIP has 121.4 million Class A shares and 12.8 million Class B shares. So, 134.2 x $20.57 = $2.76 billion market capitalization. And the company has $800 million of cash, as they drew $700 million on their revolver during Q1 FY 2020, so we are looking at an enterprise value of $2.63 billion.

In an attempt to bolster its balance sheet fuller, on July 7, 2020, TRIP announced launching a $500 million private placement debt deal with a targeted maturity date of 2025. Final details haven't been publicly announced.

In FY 2019, TRIP generated $438 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

So, we are talking about a multiple of 6.07X EV/ FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA.

No question TRIP won't make much Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2020, but we need to think about normalized EBITDA power as equity investors, especially given how strong TRIP's balance sheet is, relate to investors' favorite trading vehicles (airlines, casino, cruise lines, and hotels).

Takeaway

If you are optimistic that we can avoid a second wave or that a vaccine will be successful and be on the market sooner than expected, then I would suggest that TRIP is a good horse to ride. The company owns a great asset lite business, has a great balance sheet, and when travel returns, its earnings power will grow again. The addressable market for travel is massive, and TRIP has lots of growth opportunities via market share capture and better execution. Moreover, TRIP can manage its variable costs and has reduced fixed costs, whereas the capital-intensive businesses like airlines and cruise lines require high capacity utilization (load factors) to make money.

I would argue that TRIP is a quality business that is on sale. Moreover, this is a "lower" risk way to play the recovery in global travel, without having to worry about a bad balance sheet or waking up to nasty equity dilution.

For optimists, I would argue that TripAdvisor is safer (albeit lower beta bet) over a cruise liner, airline, or casino.

