Investment thesis

Innovative approach to condition management

Livongo uses a combination of connected devices, artificial intelligence and personalized coaching to provide proactive and ongoing management of chronic conditions for users. Its approach has created one of the most innovative healthcare platforms which provides continuous monitoring and positive correction of conditions for its users.

Livongo takes input from a variety of data sources including blood pressure cuffs, glucometers, food logs, commute times and other healthcare applications and pharmacy claims to ingest data. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine make inferences about a particular user's condition and then provides relevant "proactive prompts" to have platform users take corrective actions at appropriate times to effectively manage their condition.

Livongo has a team of staff consultants who can proactively reach out to members or take calls and questions whenever they arise. The company facilitates the transmission of a member's healthcare data to relevant medical practitioners for continued monitoring. Livongo's platform-based approach helps solve a critical gap that exists in the approach to healthcare management today.

While connected devices allow for condition monitoring, and healthcare applications provide behavior reinforcement, there has been a lack of a platform-based approach to tie together remote monitoring, with corrective action, that’s reinforced with the appropriate intervention and care by medical professionals and coaching where required. Livongo's approach removes the silos between data transfer, providing a holistic approach to viewing all aspects and inputs into a patient's condition.

Livongo provides this platform by way of a SaaS-based subscription, with self-managed payors and traditional healthcare insurers paying for access at a monthly fee per member, which averages approximately $75 per member per month to the payor organization, with the service provided free to users.

Solves a major pain for patients and payors alike

Part of my investment thesis is to find businesses solving large structural pain points with limited or poor alternatives.

The thesis behind Livongo plays well in this context. The treatment and management of chronic conditions is a major expense for self-managed payers and traditional healthcare insurers alike. Estimates are that approximately $3.7T is spent on the annual management of chronic conditions in the US. The current approaches to treatment are less than satisfactory. Patients typically visit their doctors periodically to get a status check on their condition i.e. blood glucose monitoring or blood pressure reading, with feedback and suggestions for management, but with little compliance or follow-up in between those visits.

A lack of follow-up creates frequent deterioration in the condition of a patient and uncertainty as to the best approaches for management, leading to conditions potentially exacerbating and requiring escalated intervention such as more frequent doctor visits or hospitalization in the worst case. This approach is unsatisfactory for the patient’s quality of life and also costly from a management perspective for the payor, with healthcare costs increasing due to proactive lack of management, which eventually leads to increasing medication and more critical interventions.

Livongo's platform has resulted in a data-driven approach which has provided demonstrated return on investment for payors, with cost savings of close to $1,900 per member per year for diabetes members. Studies have also demonstrated that the platform has been successful in lowering blood glucose levels, with Livongo being able to deliver more than a 10% reduction in A1 C levels within a year of usage. There is clear evidence that Livongo's platform users are incredibly happy with the experience, with Livongo having almost a 96% retention rate of users and a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on the Apple App Store.

Distribution channels provide switching costs

Livongo has been quite successful in positioning its platform with self-managed payors as well as traditional healthcare insurers. The company's customer list includes approximately 30% of the fortune 500 with names such as Target (TGT), Microsoft (MSFT) and PepsiCo (PEP). However, more impressive is the fact that Livongo has been able to capture several major healthcare insurance companies as go-to-market distribution partners including Anthem (ANTM), BCBS and HealthCare Service Corporation (HCSC) as well as large pharmaceutical benefit managers including CVS (CVS) and Express Scripts (ESRX).

These large channel partnerships are significant for Livongo, because not only do they provide the potential for the company to rapidly scale in a low-cost manner by leveraging an external salesforce, which should help improve long-term margins, but it also provides an element of stickiness with its solution in these channels. Creating partnerships with large healthcare insurers and pharmacy benefit managers is a very complicated and time-consuming process, requiring training on the Livongo platform, alignment of operational support and execution of rollout to members.

While these partnerships are difficult to initiate, once implemented, they become fairly sticky and difficult to unwind. Large insurers and PBMs will be reluctant to switch out Livongo for an alternative platform, given the hassle of re-training and re-operationalizing something new, as well as having members get used to new tools in methodology for condition management, something which may cause member confusion. For this reason, where there is proven return on investment, member health improvements and insurer cost savings, the likelihood that Livongo’s platform would be substituted and replaced with something else will be relatively slim.

Livongo's platform approach is also key here, because the fact that the business can address multiple conditions with one platform means less contracting, vendor management and sales training for healthcare plan operations teams and insurers who are managing the rollout and servicing of member conditions. It's difficult for point solutions, even best of breed, to get any traction as healthcare organizations will be predisposed to a single management platform.

Land and expand provides massive TAM

By taking an approach through using input from connected devices, user behavior and data science, Livongo has developed a platform which can now be successfully extended to solving multiple chronic healthcare conditions. This is seen in Livongo's successful expansion from diabetes management into hypertension, and weight management. There is no reason the platform could not be similarly extended to manage other chronic health conditions over time.

Livongo believes that the diabetes market is worth $12.3B within the private sector of self-insured employers. Additionally, hypertension management is a further $18.5B. In total, Livongo estimates that its addressable opportunity within diabetes and hypertension is just under $50B. Livongo’s current penetration of both of these segments is less than 1%.

The business currently has over 328,000 Livongo for diabetes members, with a dollar-based expansion rate of approximately 110%, indicating that it’s been successful in being able to have its products pushed to additional members within its client organization. Additionally, Livongo has been steadily expanding its adoption of its hypertension and weight management products, with roughly 5% of its clients having multiple products. This is an area of incredible long-term opportunity for the business to be able to cross-sell additional services to treat multiple conditions.

Risks

Remote monitoring and management of healthcare is a very new area, with continual innovation and development. Risks to Livongo include new platforms providing a higher degree of effectiveness in their approach to the management of chronic health conditions.

There are a range of other offerings in the market which are point solutions that target specific conditions in a very similar manner. Ginger.io for example, targets mental health with a behavioral-based approach, with reinforcement from healthcare professionals as needed without tying the two together in a way that’s actionable and can be utilized by healthcare professionals.

The biggest long-term potential risk for Livongo could be actual cures to some of these chronic conditions compared to an approach that is focused on dealing with management of these conditions. Advances in science and development of approaches such as immunotherapy and more personalized medicine may one day break through and provide more permanent solutions to these problems, however nothing on the horizon suggests to me that such a breakthrough is imminent.

Much of the platform thesis, which is critical to the 'land and expand' increase in TAM rests on successful integration of new capabilities within the platform to treat additional conditions. Livongo looks to be pursuing the addition of new capabilities through expansion by acquisition, having acquired myStrength and Retrofit for mental health and prediabetes respectively. These individual applications on their own don't have very favorable reviews. While I expect these experiences will be better integrated into the core Livongo user experience over time, retention of the teams and technology will be critical to ensuring the company can fulfill on the platform promise.

Financials and valuation

Livongo is currently investing for growth and generated approximately $190M in revenue 2019. As a software platform, Livongo has an attractive margin profile, with gross margins in the 70% range. Customer acquisition has also been aggressive, with the company ending Q1 with 1,252 clients which is up 44% quarter over quarter. What's also been encouraging to me is that Livongo's business is starting to exhibit some scale with improvement in operating and net margins.

The business had net margin improvement from -55% in 2017 to just over -20% in 2020. Analyst estimates are for the business to achieve profitability sometime in 2021, and it is currently in shareholders' interest for Livongo to aggressively invest to capture additional market share in what will ultimately be a very large opportunity. Livongo is very well cashed up, and has close to $350M in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet as at the end of Q1.

The big recent development here is that Livongo meaningfully upgraded revenue guidance last week, with new expectations for Q2 now in the $85-$87M range or up almost 110% year over year. This is well up on previous guidance of $73-$75M for the quarter.

Livongo currently trades at a price to sales ratio of ~27 forward sales (next 12 months) based on consensus. However, what becomes very interesting is that when this multiple is evaluated over the next 2-3 years, the company is trading at ~14x consensus 2022 revenue for a business expected to grow revenue at a growth rate of almost 50% in that year. Livongo has smashed consensus revenue estimates (and its own!) over the last few quarters, so that number may yet be conservative.

Concluding thoughts

In my opinion, Livongo trades at a level that’s just too cheap, given the strong business fundamentals and the likely acceleration of digital health trends. For these reasons, Livongo is a buy and should provide a very favorable growth profile for investors entering here, in spite of strong share price appreciation already.

