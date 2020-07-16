This small cap is developing a potential best in class drug candidate in a potentially lucrative market which it is now 'betting the company' on.

Last week, we provided a 'deep dive' on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). After the research, we passed on making any investment recommendation on the mid-cap biopharma. In part, this was because there was a potentially better candidate in the pipeline of a much smaller biopharma that could be superior if approved compared to Jazz's flagship product. Today, we take an in-depth look at that smaller name.

Company Overview:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) is a Dublin, Ireland-based specialty pharmaceutical company. In 2017, Flamel, Eclat, and FCS Pediatrics became Avadel Pharmaceuticals after completing a cross-border merger from France to Ireland. The company is focused on developing FT218, which is a once nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. In addition to its lead product candidate, the company had a hospital products business that generates revenue.

Earlier this month, the company sold that business for $42 million, $14.5 million up front with the rest to follow approximately a year from now. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of roughly $460 million and trades for around $7.50 a share.

Pipeline:

FT218:

Source: Company Presentation

FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate using a proprietary Micropump technology for extended-release oral suspension. The drug is designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. The drug has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the basis that once-nightly FT218 may be clinically superior to an FDA approved formulation of sodium oxybate for the same indication. The sodium oxybate market is estimated to be a $1.7 billion market. Jazz Pharmaceutical's Xyrem did over $1.6 billion in sales in 2019. FT218 has a serious competitive advantage over Xyrem in that it is administered once-nightly. Xyrem requires 2 doses at night; 2.25 g at bedtime and 2.25 g taken 2.5 to 4 hours later. This means not having to get up in the middle of the night and less side effects.

Source: Company Presentation

On April 27th, the firm released data from its highly anticipated Phase 3 trial, REST-ON. FT218 at 9 g demonstrated highly statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically meaningful improvement across all three co-primary endpoints compared to placebo. Additionally, the 7.5 g and 6 g dose levels also achieved highly statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically meaningful improvements across all three co-primary endpoints compared to placebo. Furthermore, the drug was well tolerated with only some commonly known sodium oxybate adverse reactions occurring at low rates.

Source: Company Presentation

Moving forward, Avadel has just initiated an open-label extension study REST-ON and a Switch study to evaluate patients switching from twice-nightly sodium oxybate to once-nightly FT218. The studies are not needed for regulatory approval, but it allows patients from the REST-ON trial to continue on their treatment schedule, and the studies will generate data that could be leveraged to take market share against the incumbent drug Xyrem. However, enrollment of the study is being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will be meeting with the FDA for a pre-NDA meeting to discuss the format and content of Avadel's NDA submission. In light of the recent Phase 3 success, the company believes that the data generated thus far will be enough for a complete regulatory package.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2020, Avadel Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of roughly $115 million. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $5.5 million, compared to $7.3 million in Q1 of 2019. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $7.9 million in the quarter compared to $10.4 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Product sales came in at $12.2 million compared to $16.4 million in Q1 of 2019. The decline was due to lower overall sales volume across the company's hospital products as the result of increased market competition. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $865,000 for Q1 of 2020, compared to a net loss of $13 million for Q1 of 2019. On April 29th, the firm priced an equity raise of 11.6 million American Depositary Shares at $10.75 a share. Gross proceeds were roughly $125 million. This comes after a $65 million private placement in February. Add in the $14.5 million in upfront payments for the sale of its existing business and another $27.5 million in cash that should hit the books just about this time next year to that tally now.

Obviously, the company no longer has recurring sales given they just sold off their product portfolio. In the company's latest conference call, management stated that they are in a great position financially to accomplish their near-term goals:

This injection of capital further extends our cash runway and provides Avadel with the resources we believe are needed to complete the NDA submission for the FDA, compile additional supporting scientific data to position FT218 in the market and invest in plans and capabilities to prepare for and fund a successful launch of FT218."

Three analyst firms, H.C. Wainwright ($15 price target), Piper Sandler ($18 price target), and LifeSci Capital ($23 price target) have reissued Buy ratings on Avadel since it announced the sale of its existing business earlier this month. On March 12th, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $14 price target. The analyst at Stifel Nicolaus sees a 70% chance that FT218 succeeds in Phase 3 and generates $400-500 million in peak revenue.

Verdict:

The company is very dependent on FT218 approval, so I don't believe Avadel is a 'core' holding as it does not have multiple 'shots on goal'. However, it is more than worthy of a decent sized 'watch item' holding given the company has addressed its funding needs and the potential of FT218 if/when approved. Avadel would be a great covered call candidate, but there just isn't quite enough option liquidity to recommend it as such. Albeit I have established a stake in Avadel via that strategy, I just had to place an order a few times before it was filled. Slow accumulation on down days in the market is also warranted for this promising biopharma concern.

Criminals know that if they stay under certain thresholds, nobody is going to come after them." - Frank Abagnale

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of these types of buy-write opportunities over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AVDL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.