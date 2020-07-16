The sixth of seven strategies I will revisit in this series is "momentum", which owns over forward periods stocks which have outperformed over short past horizons.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals and understand in what environments they might outperform.

In my ongoing series on "7 Ways to Beat the Market", I have suggested that Momentum - along with size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting, and quality - are simple and easy-to-implement factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that can boost performance. By tilting allocations away from the traditional capitalization weights that own more of the stocks that have increased in capitalization, average investors can boost portfolio returns.

Historical Performance

Below, I have provided a long-run comparison between the Momentum Index and the S&P 500 (SPY), highlighting the long-run outperformance of this factor tilt strategy. The underlying Momentum Index (BATS:MTUM) selects its constituents based on risk-adjusted price momentum over the past six to twelve months, which is then translated into a momentum score and weighted by the constituents' market capitalization. The underlying index has delivered a very strong long-run performance. Unlike other strategies referenced in this series, this performance advantage has been enhanced in 2020 and not reduced.

Source: Bloomberg

The table below lists the annual returns of the two indices for full years from 1975-2019.

The last seven negative years for the S&P 500 (in red - 2018, 2008, 2000-2002, 1990, 1980) were preceded by years where the momentum strategy strongly outperformed. Momentum rides the hot hand in the mid-to-late part of a business cycle. That makes the strategy prone to crashes when the economy rolls over.

Performance in 2020

Like we saw with the underperformance of the Low Volatility strategy in the first half of 2020, selecting constituents based on trailing performance when markets suddenly shift due to an exogenous shock can lead to uncertain performance dynamics. While Momentum has led in mid-to-late cycle periods in the past, it did not give up its returns in the first half of 2020. The strategy surprisingly outperformed, producing a positive 5.2% return in a down first half for equity markets.

Source: Bloomberg

By looking at the attribution of this first half performance, we can see that Momentum got a lot of sector calls right. Even though its constituents were picked based on price momentum during periods even before this particular virus was known to exist, it still was positioned fortuitously for this market environment. Underweights to Financials and no exposure to Energy combined to drive about half of the relative outperformance. A modest overweight to Tech and overweight and favorable security selection in Utilities also boosted performance. All in all, the strategy was correctly positioned in 7 of 11 market sectors and had favorable security selection in 9 of 11.

Source: Bloomberg

The Path Forward

Momentum has delivered most of its outperformance historically in the mid-to-late part of a business cycle. The strategy has tended to lag during the recovery phase as seen by the 9% underperformance during the market bounce in 2009 from the last large-scale downturn. The Momentum strategy is currently heavily geared to reflect the outperformers during the current stress period with a 31% weight to Health Care (XLV), a 31% weight to Tech (XLK), and a 13% weight to Consumer Discretionary (XLY), which includes 5% in Amazon (AMZN). In a public health crisis that has shifted commerce online and fostered remote work access, it would make sense that healthcare, tech, e-commerce would lead. The question for Momentum will be whether they lead moving forward. I would expect that these strategies might give up some of their relative gains as the recovery broadens.

Summary

Those who were long Momentum in the first half of 2020, produced solid returns in a weak market environment for stocks. Given the sharp reversal in market conditions, Momentum could have been a candidate to underperform but was already loaded on growth factors and underweight value factors that boosted performance through the first half. Momentum's strategy has doubled down on the sectors that drove the first half performance with two-thirds of its capital now allocated to Tech, Healthcare, and Amazon. If the market recovery broadens and these sectors lose their leadership, then Momentum could underperform as it has in past recovery phases.

