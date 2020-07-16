Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and Ingersoll Rand have had their stock trend on a V-Shaped recovery pattern from March to July 2020.

The global market for devices used in smart house buildings is expected to grow from $24.8 billion in 2020 to $108.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

Demand for specialty vehicle technologies was least in the four segments with the industrial technology market taking the largest share.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc. (NYSE:IR) increased its revenue by $800 million (about 29%) after its acquisition by Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., a transaction that took place on February 29, 2020. Announcement of this acquisition raised the stock price to a record high at $38.65 before it hit an all-time low at $19.22 in March 2020. Although the company's Q1 2020 results indicate a stable liquidity at $1.6 billion, the industrial-energy solutions provider will not be releasing guidance anytime soon.

Economic shocks caused by Covid-19 has had an adverse impact on Ingersoll Rand especially since the company is big in assembly of automotive components. The motor vehicle industry has been derailed by travel bans, shutdown of factories/vehicle plants and limited spending power of consumers. However, IR's share price has gained close to $10 in the four-month period after March 2020 to July 2020. About 36% of the company's revenue was lost in the Asia Pacific, 15% in EMEIA and 7% in America.

Investment Thesis

As it seeks to recover from a net income loss of 178% in Q2 2020, Ingersoll Rand will rely on the sale of new innovative technology to be adopted during this Covid-19 pandemic and the reduction of discretionary expenditures. Also, stabilized order rates of power tools and improved business performance in Asia Pacific, EMEIA and America will improve the stock price by Q1 2021.

Innovative Technology Range

As an industrial giant, Ingersoll Rand's compressor and vacuum products have proven valuable during this Covid-19 pandemic. Mechanical ventilators help Covid-19 patients in gaseous exchange as well as in easing of respiratory muscles. Ingersoll Rand developed special side channel blowers to be used in ventilators.

Source: Garden Denver

A resourceful ventilator should have an energy-efficient side channel blower that acts as a lightweight vacuum pump to control air flow during operation. In order to provide a full-range of technological solutions, Ingersoll Rand is also processing hospital (air-mattress) beds, mechanical dialysis equipment, aspirators, ventilators (as a whole) and patient monitors. The company is catering for both medical staff and patients.

Transaction of these industrial technologies was up 24% in Q1 2020 with reported revenues at $504 million. Organic growth of adjusted orders stood at 1.1%. Excluding forex transactions, adjusted orders increased by 2% with strong demand for medical pumps into Q2 2020. We expect more demand from the water/air treatment market as well as chemical manufacturers. Despite improvement in market dynamics, there was reduced revenues due to deferral of shipments as a result of economic lock-downs.

Smart House Building

From 2020 to 2029, the global market for devices used in smart house buildings is expected to grow from $24.8 billion to $108.3 billion at a CAGR of 17.8%. As more people spend time at home, they will desire to invest in products (medical/ industrial) that increase value.

It is doubtless that Ingersoll Rand will continue launching products that are used in process-critical operations such as industrial-air tools and vacuum storage of food products. Covid-19 will serve to increase attention to the importance of treating water in industrial as well as domestic applications. Increased need for personal protection is expected to facilitate the growth of the global smart house market.

Low Discretionary Expenditures

Like most companies in the industrial market, Ingersoll Rand will employ various cost-cutting measures to help increase cash flow into 2021. These initiatives include but are not limited to:

Low compensation rates mainly for the company's executives Deferral of merits attached as company benefits Decreased work schedules and employee furloughs Reduced discretionary expenditures through 2021

More than $50 million will be saved from these actions.

The company will also benefit from government initiatives that will seek to develop engineering technology strategies.

A recent article by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace highlighted the need to strengthen industrial/scientific partnership between the US and Japan. Towards 2021, the federal government will employ the use of tax breaks. These measures will be necessary incentives to the private industrial sector. Further, companies will use the tax breaks to progress research and development. The government can also increase its investment in basic science research.

Demand Generation

Ingersoll Rand will work to increase demand through favorable pricing and targeting customer-centric platforms to optimize sales. The new market segmentation for the company from Q2 2020 will be the following categories.

Industrial Technologies and Services

Precision and Science Technologies

Specialty Vehicle Technologies

High Pressure Solutions

The aggregated revenue for Q1 2020 of these segments in relation to the four geographical locations operated by the company are shown in the graphical table below.

Source: 10-Q

Demand for specialty vehicle technologies was least in the four segments with the industrial technology market taking the largest share. Closure of sporting activities adversely affected Ingersoll Rand's specialty vehicle market. The company manufactures the Club Car® golf as well as the low-speed vehicles. With the resumption of economic activities into 2021, we expect strong demand from operators of golf courses, resorts and hospitality locations.

With various governments working to ease economic restrictions, Ingersoll Rand will expect to increase public attention to its products through marketing especially in Asia Pacific. Due to the challenge posed by modern unconventional drilling and hydraulic fracturing activity, the company will work to tap on new tunneling technology in its industrial technology and services segment. Countries big in tunnels such as China, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Norway, and Germany are not shy of making huge investments to automate transport. In Hong Kong, the Airport Authority awarded Gammon Construction, a HK$7.2 billion (US$940 million) contract to build tunnels. The company was required to also construct an automatic people mover (APM) machine as well as baggage handling system.

A constant improvement of industrial production coupled with higher utilization of industrial capacity will increase demand for industrial technologies and services on a global front. Additionally, the increasing global rig count (due to economic recovery expected in 2020/2021) as well as high energy prices will increase demand for IR's upstream energy products.

Source: Energy Economist

The annual rig count as at May 2020 fell by 46.1% due to OPEC's decision to cut oil production in order to increase energy prices in 2020. We expect normalization of this trend in 2021 when the rig count will increase to cater for the rising demand.

Demand for IR's precision technologies will be influenced by the growth in healthcare expenditures. We expect various governments including America to expand their healthcare systems especially those that deal with the aging population. These are at the highest risk of contracting and dying from Covid-19.

Source: The Atlantic

Analysts are of the opinion that a second wave of the coronavirus is in the offing due to the rising number of deaths in America. However, there is optimism that a cure will be realized before the end of 2020.

Financial Considerations/Peer Review

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has also covered the same trend as IR due to similar market shifts in the manufacture of power transmission components.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Both companies seem to have a V-Shaped recovery from March 2020 to July 2020. Both stocks fell below $20 before rising above $30 in July 2020.

Source: Stockcharts.com

These companies will focus on key projects and maintain their expenditure on R&D through 2020/2021. AIMC (with a market cap of $2 billion) missed its EPS by $0.38. The company's dividend rate stood at 0.47%. On its part, IR hit its EPS at $0.40 but has not issued dividends to its stockholders in more than one year although it has a stronger market cap at $12.39 billion. We expect AIMC to have a high growth ratio since the power transformer market will grow from $27.7 billion to $50.8 billion in 2027 (at a CAGR of 7.9%).

Bottom Line

Ingersoll Rand will work to recover lost income through demand generation in Asia Pacific, America and the EMEIA regions. The company's financial performance will stabilize in 2021 with improved economic growth patterns around the globe and higher energy prices. Positive changes in the GDP rates will also help to bolster global sales. Towards Q2 2020, we expect the company to announce heavy investments in manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Additionally, IR will strengthen its engineering and innovative prowess especially of new product applications. These applications will help end-users in the healthcare and industrial markets across various geographical locations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.