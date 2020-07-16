I expect PNC management will be patient putting the capital from the BlackRock stake to use; PNC has several appealing targets, but no need to rush the process.

This is a tough time to model PNC (PNC), as the company’s decision to sell its large position in BlackRock (BLK) reduces near-term earnings and only adds to the burden of excess liquidity in a low-rate environment. I continue to believe that PNC management will prove themselves good stewards of capital, and will likely look to use that excess capital to acquire one or more banking franchises to accelerate the company’s development into a national commercial-focused banking giant.

PNC shares have underperformed since my last update, and I can see how ongoing uncertainty regarding the use of that excess capital may weigh on the shares for some time – no doubt there will be some investors pushing the company to forget about empire-building and just return the capital in the form of a big buyback and/or special dividend. While there’s above-average modeling uncertainty here (given the significant impact that a large acquisition could have on future financials), I believe PNC remains undervalued and underappreciated as a high-quality bank in a challenging operating environment.

Mixed Operating Results In A Challenging Quarter

PNC managed to squeak by with a beat on the net interest income line, one of the few banks so far to do so, and the size of the NIM miss was relatively smaller than what many banks have reported so far. Fee income (adjusted for the BlackRock sale) was also better than expected, while opex was a little lower, driving a PPOP beat. That beat was wiped away by a much larger provisioning expense, though, and PNC reported a quarterly operating loss as a result.

Revenue declined 4% yoy and 2% qoq on an adjusted operating basis, with net interest income up slightly on both an annual and sequential basis. While PNC saw a sharp hit to NIM (down 39bp yoy and 32bp qoq), it was inline to a little better than what most banks have shown so far. Like other banks, PNC also saw its balance sheet swell, with average earning assets up 16% yoy and 13% qoq.

Adjusted non-interest income fell 10% yoy and 4% qoq, with corporate services income down 4% and 3% and consumer services income down a much sharper 16% yoy and 12% qoq – a result that has largely been consistent with the trend of commercial banking holding up better than consumer banking (particularly services/business tied to consumer spending).

Operating expenses declined slightly, and PNC saw PPOP decline about 5% yoy and around 1% qoq on an adjusted basis. That was good for a small beat versus the sell-side (around 4%, or $0.10/share), but the much larger provisioning expense this quarter pushed the company into a quarterly operating loss. With the sale of the BlackRock stake complete, PNC’s tangible book value per share jumped 16% yoy and 10% qoq.

Shoring Up The Reserves

I thought PNC would have more work to do on reserves, and that has proven to be the case, with PNC taking a much larger provisioning charge than expected (about $1.25B above sell-side estimates) in the second quarter. PNC added a little more than $2 billion to reserves (versus an adjusted core PPOP this quarter of about $1.5B), bringing its reserve ratio up to 2.3%, or a little over 50% of the bank’s own 2020 CCAR severely-adverse loss estimate. I could see PNC building reserves further from here, but I think like other banks including Citi (C) and U.S. Bancorp (USB), PNC has chosen to take a bigger swing earlier in the process. That certainly impacts quarterly reported earnings, but the longer-term impact to core profitability is less significant, particularly if the recession proves to be less severe than feared.

Credit quality remains pretty good. PNC saw a smaller rate of increase in non-performing loans than many of its peers (up 9% yoy and 14% qoq), though there was a sequential uptick in the non-performing asset ratio (up 10bp qoq to 0.76%). The net charge-off ratio was stable sequentially and at 0.35% is still quite low on a comparative basis.

Doing The Right Deal, Versus Doing A Deal Right Now

Wall Street is not famed for its patience, and perhaps some investors were disappointed that there was really no incremental information on PNC management’s plans to deploy surplus capital into M&A. I continue to believe that there were valid reasons to sell the BlackRock stake when they did (avoiding potentially higher future tax rates and avoiding single-counterparty credit limit issues), and it wasn’t done with the expectation of an immediate deal.

Having had some time to consider what PNC could do, and run the numbers on potential deals, I still see a wide set of options for PNC. Acquiring Regions (RF) would give the company exposure to the faster-growing Southeast U.S., but I also see meaningful potential value in acquiring the U.S. businesses of BBVA (BBVA), Santander (SAN) or BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY). I also don’t rule out Citizens (CFG), Fifth Third (FITB), or Key (KEY), though I believe those deals are more appealing on an earnings accretion basis than on a long-term strategic basis, and I think PNC is more interested in a deal motivated by long-term competitive positioning that shorter-term financial engineering.

The Outlook

How to model PNC’s earnings today is a big issue. Do you try to calculate an “average” impact from the bank acquiring one of its top 10 or 20 potential targets? Do you assume the bank just sits on the capital indefinitely? Do you assume a big return of capital to shareholders? Whatever you assume, you end up facing a trade-off between precision and accuracy – I think the odds of PNC just holding the cash are minimal, but I also don’t see capital returns as the best use of capital. Oh, and in addition to all that, you have to make assumptions about the length and severity of the recession, the impact on loan demand, rates, loan losses, and so on.

For now, I am remodeling PNC with an assumption of capital returns, as it is a sort of “middle ground” between potentially higher-return M&A and lower-return “sit on cash” scenarios. Again, this is probably NOT what is going to happen, but I think it’s a decent way to approach the challenge. Under this scenario, my long-term core earnings growth rate for PNC would fall to around 2%, but the fair value would still be in the neighborhood of $130. Under a “value-creating” M&A scenario, I believe long-term growth would accelerate closer to 4%, with a potential fair value of $150 or higher.

Given the earnings and return pressures from the BlackRock stake sale, ROTCE-driven P/TBV is also less useful for valuation now. Yes, you can try to estimate a “look-through” ROTCE figure that assumes efficient redeployment of that surplus capital, but at a certain point that just becomes an exercise in setting the fair value you want and working backwards to justify it. That said, using my estimate for 2021’s ROTCE (with no M&A and elevated capital returns) would give me a fair value close to today’s price, suggesting some upside with an accretive M&A announcement.

The Bottom Line

The uncertainties of the pandemic-driven recession and PNC’s surplus capital position create valuation challenges, but I think this is a case where you have to consider both qualitative and quantitative factors. On the qualitative side, PNC management have shown that they have a disciplined growth focus and conservative underwriting principles, not to mention a certain opportunistic strategic flexibility, and I believe that is an important positive. While I may not be able to say precisely what PNC ought to be trading for today, I do feel comfortable saying “more than today’s price”.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.