S4 Capital has done well in the time since my Strong Buy recommendation last month, up 30% to date.

It is only a few weeks since I published my piece on S4 Capital, A Rising Star In Online Media: S4 Capital. When it was published the shares were trading at around 255p. At today's price of 333p, they are already up 30% since my Strong Buy recommendation here on Seeking Alpha. However, as the company continues its growth at pace during the pandemic, there is further upside in the shares.

A Big Vote of Confidence: New Share Placement Involving all Directors

Raising capital through a share placement during a time like this can suggest nervousness about the balance sheet of an established company. For a company very much in growth mode, it is a way of increasing the war chest for acquisitions whether or not yet identified.

S4 has announced that it recently completed a placement of around £116 million of new shares, equivalent to about 7.5% of the company's previous issued ordinary share capital. The price was around 315p per share.

A couple of features of this raise merit mention.

First was the subscription base. All of the directors agreed to subscribe for new shares, to the tune of about £22.2 million in aggregate. Executive chairman Sir Martin Sorrell took eight and a half million pounds worth of shares, adding to his already substantial holding, but other directors were mostly in for a lot of shares too.

Source: company announcement

Additionally, the size of the raise was planned to be £100 million but was increased to £116 million "In light of the strong demand received both from existing investors and potential new holders".

Secondly, the purported reason for the raise was to fund acquisitions, specifically "to provide flexibility and firepower to accelerate merger strategy." The playbook Sir Martin is following in building up S4 is rapid expansion via acquisitions. It has made 13 acquisitions already, having only been in existence a couple of years, most recently the acquisition of Digodat this month. Clearly the leadership team is minded to make more when suitable targets become available and The Thunderer reports that it is already performing due diligence on three acquisition targets. It is worth noting also that Sir Martin seems to have learnt from some of the difficulties around the "earnout" deal structures he championed while at WPP: S4 deals are typically half cash, half S4 shares and involve all of the target company's equity. This avoids what the company (in my view right) characterizes as "complex, fragmenting earnout structures".

This was positioned as an acquisition pot, but the company also announced new revolving credit facilities of EUR43.5 million (equivalent to c.£39 million) to add to its existing facility of EUR85 million including term loan (equivalent to c.£76 million) for a total revolver line of EUR78.5 million (equivalent to c.£70 million). It announced in May that it had at that point fully drawn down its revolvers of £32 million, "as a matter of prudence". This is the one concern I have about the announcements, which is that while the company has raised more money (diluting existing shareholders) its expansion mode is cash hungry. While it noted in its trading update that it has not had substantial challenges yet with late receivables, that is surely a concern in the present economic environment. While I am confident the company's cash flow is adequate, this share suits growth hunters more than financially conservative investors looking for a conservatively structured balance sheet.

The Business Continues to Build a Head of Steam

Alongside announcing the capital raise, the company also brought the market up to date with trading.

It basically thinks the worst is behind it in terms of COVID-19, identifying April as the "trough month". One of the things which is attractive about the company's all-digital model is its resilience even during an event during lockdown, so it makes sense that having had initial uncertainty about things from clients and staff, the company would quickly have been able to adapt even during lockdown.

Despite that, tear-to-date like-for-like gross profit is up over 12% - it even grew in April, although only in the low single digits - and year-to date pro-forma gross profit up almost 14%. That is a promising sign in terms of vindicating the company's business model. Meanwhile, there is also likely to be continued topline growth too. For example, the statement notes that

"The Company has converted significant opportunities at several new clients in 2020 including Paypal, Havaianas, Reckitt Benckiser, Toyota, Gympass, Whirlpool, a global Pharmaceutical brand (replaced an advertising holding company on the roster), a global Consumer Electronics brand and an Asia-based Automotive brand."

In line with previous statements, it also states that the company continues to have a "fighting chance" of achieving its original three year plan of doubling revenue and EBITDA between 2020 and 2022. More immediately it also affirmed its expectation of achieving "sector leading, double digit like-for-like revenue and gross profit growth" in the current year.

So the company is firing on all cylinders and its strategy continues to deliver results. It will be interesting to look back at the end of the year and chart its progress when there are more comparative numbers available, but for now looking forward the limited numbers and the noises all seem positive.

Conclusion: The Energy is Working

One of the things which strikes me when reading these, and indeed other, announcements from S4 is that there is a real buzz in them. They have a tone of optimism, of action and of urgency. The entire board backing that feeling at this point with their own money, even amidst wider economic uncertainty, is a powerful signal that S4 believes it is going somewhere. There are some watchouts, especially cash burn which will be clearer later in the year. But I remain optimistic and suggest it's a good choice to put money where the company's board just did - S4 remains a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCPPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.