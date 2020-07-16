Second Quarter Reports; Goldman Sachs, Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley

Banks results going forward are going to be dominated by defaults and bankruptcies and these outcomes are going to tell us how the industry is surviving and moving ahead.

Common with the reports from three other large banks, the results were dominated by either large trading profits or large allocations to loan loss provisions.

Three more large banks reported second quarter earnings this week and their results are very similar to the earlier banks for the same quarter, with three producing profits.

This quarter I am lumping reporting bans together rather than analyzing them individually. The reason for this is that I am trying to determine how the economic recession and the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is impacting these major banks in order to understand what is going on in the economy, as a whole.

At this stage in the recession, it is unlikely that the performance of individual banks will be that much different, warranting close explicit analysis. Individual bank performance will be dominated by a few major changes that impacted all the banks. And, it is this overall change that I am most interested in at this time.

Earlier this week, I reviewed the second quarter results of three other major banks: JPMorgan Chase & Citigroup, Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Today, I am taking a look at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Dominating Results

There are two things that are dominating the bank earnings results in this second quarter: provisions for loan losses and the results of bank trading activity.

Bank of America was hurt most by the provision for loan losses. BAC provided $5.12 billion for loan losses in the second quarter. Note that JPMorgan set aside $10.47 billion; Citi set aside $7.9 billion, and Wells Fargo set aside $9.57 billion.

Further note that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley do not have as large a portfolio in lending, either commercial or consumer and so their provisions in the second quarter are much less that those set aside by the large commercial banks.

The second quarter loan provision by Goldman Sachs was $1.6 billion and that of Morgan Stanley was much less.

In terms of trading, all three banks did well in the second quarter.

Goldman Sachs made $4.24 billion in revenues for fixed-income trading. One year ago they only took in $1.7 billion. Morgan Stanley generated $5.6 billion, the highest total in a decade.

These two factors dominated the results of the quarter as Goldman produced $2.4 billion in profits, the same amount it reported one year ago. Bank of America turned out $3.5 billion in profits, down from $7.35 from one year ago. And, Morgan Stanley produced profits of $3.2 billion, up from $2.2 billion.

As I noted in my post earlier this week, trading profits liked the ones generated in the second quarter should not be expected in the future. The second quarter just happened to be a very, very good quarter.

The Future

I believe that Jamie Dimon, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., captured the future as well as anyone. Mr. Dimon stated,

“We don’t know what the future is going to hold. This is not a normal recession.”

The quarter’s results were a good start to the recession for these banks because, with the exception of Wells Fargo, all of the banks produced a profit. And, for one, this allowed all the banks, with the exception of Wells Fargo, to keep paying their dividends at previous levels.

Wells Fargo cut its dividend from $0.51 to $0.10.

And, the banks did this with, at least at the commercial banks, very substantial allocations to loan loss reserves.

What the banks will do in the future is an unknown. This is one of the reasons Mr. Dimon highlighted the fact that this is not a normal recession. The defaults and bankruptcies have just begun. And, the ones that have occurred were already known to be having trouble even before this downturn began.

Defaults and bankruptcies are expected to continue to rise, they tend to be a lagging indicator, and may continue on for a relatively long time, depending upon the depth and length of the recession.

One noted economist, Edward Altman, professor emeritus at NYU’s Stern School of Business, and an expert on bankruptcy statistics, states

More than 30 American companies with liabilities exceeding $1 billion have already filed for Chapter 11 since the start of January, and that number is likely to top 60 by year-end after businesses piled on debt during the pandemic.”

Furthermore, “Fitch Ratings estimates worldwide corporate bond defaults this year could exceed levels reached during the global recession in 2009.”

And, as I stated earlier, we are just at the very start of this debt collapse.

Banking In 2020

During deep recessions, ones filled with a lot of uncertainty, the game becomes one of being extremely cautious, and, if anything being overly cautious so as to err on the side of being too cautious. We see that behavior taking place in the Federal Reserve as it had supplied the financial markets with sufficient liquidity to minimize the downside risk.

That is what the banking industry faces at this time and that is why I am looking at the large banks for indications of their ability to survive any shocks that might be coming in the near-term future.

As stated in my earlier post,

“Going forward, the most important things are not going to be profits, or cash flow or return on equity. Going forward, we need to look at actual loan chargeoffs, provisions to loan loss reserves and bank capital. Hopefully, the Fed has provided sufficient liquidity so that banks can make adjustments they need during this time period.” “And, as far as trading results are concerned, the banks cannot count on these. I know that they have helped JPMorgan and Citi this past quarter, but these are random events and help out only occasionally. The banks are in the position where they have to be prepared to absorb whatever downside they might face. So, these are the things I will be watching for. For the next year or so, banks must survive… they will not be ‘machines’ that generate returns on equity that indicate some kind of sustainable ‘competitive advantage.’”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.