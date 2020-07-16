Source

Patrick Industries (PATK) has made a name for itself in the manufactured home, marine, and RV industries. The company operates nationwide through locations in 21 states and in China and the Netherlands. Patrick's major manufactured products include many of the basic items used inside and outside of recreational vehicles, manufactured homes, and boats. This makes the company under normal circumstances extremely economically sensitive. However, interestingly enough, the recession we have entered and are possibly quickly exiting is a bit different than one we have ever seen. While there has been a decline in some industries of significant magnitude, there has been an increase in others. With more consumers not vacationing away this year due to fears of the virus and travel restrictions, more are opting to buy campers and boats. However, a resurgence in COVID-19 could cause shutdowns once again that lead to several issues. Many supply chains are still strained with raw materials being hard to get across the board for many manufacturers. While industry conditions may fluctuate from time to time, the company has established a solid platform to support future growth including expanded capacity, equipment and facility investments, and financial flexibility. As the company continues to expand its presence inside the products it manufactures, it should continue to provide capital appreciation for investors in the coming years. However, at this time, given short-term uncertainties, I prefer to hold off on rating shares a buy.

Company Review

The company commands market leading positions in all of its operating categories.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is generally a plus as the company stands on stronger ground to withstand price haggling from customers. Creating a necessary line of products with limited competition leaves little room to have to worry.

The company does expect the second quarter to be impacted by recent events related to the virus but does expect a quick recovery.

Source: Investor Presentation

While this makes sense under normal circumstances, it is hard to predict a recovery. Especially as we have seen a resurgence in cases in the United States, the negative effects this could have on the company could become significant and longer lasting. I believe the company will have benefited from strong demand for RVs and boats, but also believe that if the economy were to remain weak for a longer period of time than expected, we could start to see a more normalized recession type situation. In a normal recession, consumer spending on unnecessary items is usually stifled and causes a decline in revenues for companies like Patrick Industries.

As the company continues with acquisitions, it could recognize a larger chance to cross-sell products as it becomes able to offer synergies to its customers. Also being able to match finishes, offer themes, design bundled packages, and more, offers the opportunity to up-sell customers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Of course, we have to be concerned with debt as the company continues its acquisition path for growth.

Source: 10Q

As we can see, the debt load has stayed stable around $672 million from $670 million in the quarter earlier. The company almost has however decreased cash on hand and has around $94 million on the balance sheet. This debt is a bit higher than we would like to see, especially for an economically-sensitive company. Additionally, it may be able to use a downturn to continue to acquire attractive businesses at a good price. The product it produces generally will sell to consumers who take long-term loans in order to finance their purchase. So the current low interest rate environment could make it easier or more affordable to purchase the RV, boat or manufactured home they want.

Industry Fundamentals

Taking a brief look at the history of RV purchases, we can see how much a recession truly hurts the industry.

Source: RVIA

As we can see, from 2007 to 2009 sales were cut to almost a third. If this happened today, Patrick would have a hard time meeting its debt obligations.

Source: 10Q

Presuming a cut in earnings of 50%, which is better than what we saw in the Great Recession, the debt/EBITDA ratio could significantly increase. Since 55% of revenue is from the RV industry, this is something important to watch. However, the company has steadily continued to reduce its exposure to this industry. In the last year, it has become 10% less of the company's revenue from the sector.

The manufactured housing unit is interesting as there is not enough new homes to currently satisfy demand.

Source: Investor Presentation

We could see this segment continue to benefit from the continued strong demand from buyers looking for new homes. Manufactured housing also benefits from being cheaper than stick built homes. This could be more attractive for new home buyers as the shortage in supply and increase in demand just further causes upward pricing pressure.

Valuation

The company has seen a rise in share price after bottoming at a low price of around $17 in March.

Source: Morningstar

The current valuation compared to its 5 year trading history shows us there is not much discount to be had. The stock is trading in line on most metrics. Typically, I prefer to invest or acquire new shares when they trade at a minimum of a 10% discount to their average valuation.

Conclusion

While Patrick is definitely a growth machine and not a well-known one to the investor community, it comes with risks. Keeping an eye on the next quarterly report for any slowdown will be elemental in ensuring strong performance of the shares going forward. Should there be a slowdown, shares will probably take a large hit due to the fears of the slowdown. The company is highly sensitive to economic fluctuations and at this point in the cycle, investors may be better off waiting to start a position in the company. The stock has recovered since hitting new lows and is back to trading near highs. At this price, the upside rewards seem limited compared to downside risk. Until more is known about the future of the economy or the pace of the economic rebound, I think the risks make the shares a hold at most. We cannot presume any longer this will be a V-shaped recovery as more and more states are re-closing businesses and the end of the economic stimulus is near. This could cause real trouble in consumer spending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.