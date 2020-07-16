Introduction

Readers can enjoy my complete introduction of BioDelivery Science (BDSI) from January available here. I provide an in-depth review of the current trends in pain management and I cover recent recommendations for the use of buprenorphine in chronic pain patients.

In this update, I will explain why I am more bullish than ever on BDSI and have continued to add to my small position throughout the first half of 2020. In brief, I expect buprenorphine-based pain management to continue to gain market share in a declining long-acting opioid (LAO) market. Increasing new to brand rx's (NBRx) and total rx's (TRx) was the result of excellent provider education, improving formulary coverage as well as the all-important recommendation from the HHS for the use of buprenorphine products.

The HHS task force recommends making buprenorphine products available for pain in specific patient groups and also recommends including buprenorphine in third-party payor and hospital formularies. In addition, the HHS recommends the primary use of buprenorphine products for pain instead of waiting to use buprenorphine until after the patient has failed traditional full-agonist opioids such as fentanyl. The importance of these recommendations has helped BDSI grow its provider base in a time where providers are trying to avoid prescribing opioids.

These recommendations and positive growth metrics were not enough to continue to drive share prices up higher from the time of my last article.

Company performance and Belbuca

As we see below, BDSI has continued to be successful in growing Belbuca prescription volume. TRx is simply the total number of prescriptions filled in that period.

Below, we see strong trends in NBRx, which stands for new to brand prescriptions filled. These are patients who are new to Belbuca. The graph means that, in Q1-2020, 7.3% of new to brand patients were put on Belbuca, while they only had a 3.6% share of the total LOA market. As time goes on, we will see TRx and NBRx market shares converge. The percentage of TRx market share growth is impressive at 0.6% on an absolute basis and 20% growth on a relative basis compared to my last article in early January.

President Scott Plesha did note in the most recent earnings call that despite seeing a slowdown in the second half of Q1, the company was still seeing an increase in TRx market share. However, it's unclear if this is resultant of an increase in TRx or a very drastic decrease in total opioid prescriptions written.

Belbuca now makes up 87% of net sales for BDSI. It is important to note that the cost of gaining preferred status on payor formularies is normally very costly. Net sales are calculated after any rebates, credits, or chargebacks that may be owed to a payor are processed. The results for the company's sales breakdown are shown below:

Strong growth in Belbuca and its compliment Symproic (which I will touch on later) helped lead to net product sales of $37m in Q1, which represents a 94% increase vs. Q1 '19. Despite a $10m rise in SG&A, income from operations came in at just under $6m for Q1 which is an increase of $7.2m from Q1 2019. This translated into a net income of just under $5m compared to a loss of $3.8m in Q1 of 2019. Simply put, company performance has been strong and should continue to grow as more and more prescribers choose buprenorphine-based products such as Belbuca for pain management (Source 10-Q page 2).

Growing a product's prescriber base is a good indicator that the sales team is having success. As we can see below, continued prescriber outreach should lead to high NBRx, which along with strong customer retention will lead to increases in TRx. BDSI has consistently added around 1,100 new prescribers per quarter for the last 5 quarters. At a minimum indicates that prescribers are willing to try their patients on Belbuca.

Symproic exceeding expectations

We have seen continued growth in Symproic, which is BDSI's peripherally acting mu-receptor antagonist (PAMORA). Symproic blocks opioid receptors in the gut to help prevent upset stomach and constipation (OIC) that we commonly see when a patient takes opioids. Symproic received FDA approval in 2017 specifically for the treatment of OIC in patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

In Q1, Symproic made up 11.3% of the PAMORA TRx market share. In addition, Symproic made up 13.3% of NBRx in that same space. This resulted in Q1 net sales of almost $4.2m which is a very nice increase vs. $2.7m in the quarter prior. I was surprised by these numbers as it appears BDSI had a difficult time negotiating preferred formulary status with medicare plans for 2020 (as shown below). However, strong increases in preferred formulary status for commercial insurance plans helped drive an increase in total preferred coverage.

Symproic has the following advantages over higher grossing alternatives in the PAMORA space such as Movantik (AZN):

1. No need to discontinue laxative at the initiation of therapy with Symproic.

2. Only one strength tablet is needed (200mcg) with Symproic.

3. Symproic can be taken at any time of day, with or without food. Movantik needs to be taken 1 hour before the first meal of the day or 2 hours after the last meal of the day.

AstraZeneca is in the process of divesting its Movantik rights to focus on core therapies. Movantik generated sales of $96m in the US alone in 2019, so the growth prospects for Symproic seem promising.

President Scott Plesha noted in the company's most recent earnings call that despite COVID-19 concerns, Symproic saw an NBRx market share of 13.8% in the month of March vs. 13.3% for the entire quarter. This is a positive indicator for TRx share and, subsequently, revenues for Q2. It is important to remember that Symproic carries no DEA schedule and can have 1 year of refills on the initial prescription. I think this makes Symproic likely to net the company between $15 million and $20 million in sales for FY2020, a number that is on par with their pre-COVID-19 guidance.

Current financial position

BDSI is now a cash flow positive company. COVID-19 certainly threatens the company's ability to fund itself, but the treatment of chronic pain and OIC tends to be a medical necessity. I would be much more concerned about income if the company was selling a product that could be viewed as elective. Per the quarterly statement of cash flows, the company finished with a net increase in cash and cash equivalents of $6.7m, leaving them with a cash and cash equivalent position of $70.3m. Accounts receivable rose by $6.4m since Q4 2019, which was offset by a rising accounts payable of a similar amount. The company did increase inventory by slightly over $4m in Q1 '20. Former CEO Herm Cukier reassured investors that there would be no supply side shock on the company's most recent earnings call:

On the supply side, we have continued to increase our supply of finished goods to approximately four to six months of inventory on hand for all seven doses of BELBUCA. This represents a significant increase since the start of the pandemic. We have also secured sufficient materials to continue production into 2021."

The mysterious firing of CEO Herm Cukier

The removal of Herm Cukier "without cause" (as described by the company) seemed an odd one at first, but it's likely the board was not satisfied with the share price in a time where valuations are bloating in the NASDAQ. The company will pay a hefty price to remove Mr. Cukier as he is due 2 years of pay (totaling just over $1m) as severance and all of his shares of BDSI become fully vested. Board member Jeff Bailey takes over as interim CEO. Mr. Bailey most recently was the CEO of IlluminOss Medical, which was acquired the month prior to his appointment. Hopefully, the Q2 conference call will shed some light on this move.

Most likely COVID-19 scenario

These are the most uncertain times that most people have ever experienced. BDSI gave 2020 guidance (pre-COVID) for $150-160m in sales for Belbuca and $165-175m for the year as a whole. I have been bullish on drug makers during this period, as I do not expect medically necessary prescription volume to vary much on a 90-day adjusted basis. TRx volume provided by the company is not adjusted based on the quantity received by the patient. In theory, revenues could rise despite a reduction in TRx if the quantity per Rx rises. President Scott Plesha noted this in the company's most recent earnings call:

So we haven't really seen a two versus 1. I think most plans will only allow so many scripts filled at one time. So what we have seen is a slight increase, I mean, very, very minimal in the average script size, we'll say. So the number of films or tablets per prescription has gone up. And I think that's consistent with what the whole market is seeing"

My conservative estimate is that total revenues to stay flat to slightly down through Q2, with a slight increase in Rx size to offset a potential small drop in TRx. With that being said, I think the bottom end of the company's 2020 guidance should be a good goal. Former CEO Herm Cukier did elude to the fact that there would be some takes and gives in net margins. BDSI pulled their sales force after the first week of the pandemic and used some of the team to assist in prior authorizations. This could be a particularly effective initiative at a time when offices are running short staffed or operating using video conferencing. As a whole, we could see margins flat to slightly down due to the expanded co-pay assistance programs the company put in place to help patient retention in the instance of job loss.

I don't expect inventory to grow from Q1 to Q2. So, assuming the company posts close to flat EPS of $0.03-0.05, I expect BDSI could add as much as $8m to its cash position. This would be quite significant for a company with a market cap floating in the $425m range and enterprise value of $475m. An EV of $475m presents a fantastic buyout opportunity for a larger company, but obviously, I do not expect the share price to stay this depressed forever.

I did wait to submit this article until Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) posted their Q3 earnings report. The reason for this was because Walgreen's current prescription volume vs. its pre-COVID-19 prescription volume may give us some insight into Q2 TRx for Belbuca and Symproic. Despite a difficult quarter for WBA, the Walgreens side of the company still managed to post an increase in adjusted Rx volume by 0.4% in Q3. This is a deceleration from the 4.9% Rx growth posted in Q2, but positive nonetheless. So, it does not appear outlandish that we see Belbuca and Symproic TRx flat for Q2.

Conclusion and recommendation

When I initially wrote about BDSI at the beginning of January, I gave the stock a buy rating, stating that shares were falling from all-time highs, but the company's growth should continue. I said in my conclusions that:

I think there is still plenty of upside in BDSI. My conservative calculation led to a 2021 market cap of $1b. I do plan to open with a very small position and I will continue to add if the share price continues to fall."

For a combination of reasons, the share price has continued to fall. However, the biotechnology sector as a whole has rebounded nicely since March as displayed by the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB).

This could have been the reason for Herm Cukier's departure. Investor sentiment in the sector looks good and it won't be long before BDSI's growing cash flow gains recognition from investors. I stated in January that I would continue to buy shares if the price continued to fall. BDSI now makes up ~2% of my total portfolio at an average share price of $4.22. I rate the stock a strong buy at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All data provided in this article is from the initial submission date. (07/10/20)