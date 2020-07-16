Investors who want to invest in Tesla now must clearly ask themselves what the reason is for them to invest.

Even the biggest bull must acknowledge that the sharp price explosion of Tesla might be related to probably the most violent short squeeze ever.

Tesla is currently one of the most hyped companies at all. And I mean that without any judgment.

Introduction

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is currently one of the most hyped companies at all. And I mean that without any judgment. However, if we stick to the facts and indications that the available information provides, the disillusionment for new investors is great. Those who invest now either need a very long investment horizon or they have hedged their risks.

Short squeeze

First of all, investors (even the biggest bulls) must acknowledge that the sharp price explosion of Tesla shares is, among other things, marked by probably the most violent short squeeze in recent or even entire stock market history. Just a reminder: At the end of 2019, short-sellers still held almost 25 percent of all Tesla shares. The bet against Tesla amounted to nearly USD 20 billion.

Data by YCharts

And then something happened which at first glance looks illogical. Usually, one would say that the higher the share price, the higher the short share goes. Indeed, the development of the business must cover the share price development. The more the share price rises, the better the business must go or the outlook must be. When the price decouples from the fundamental basis, the short-seller attacks. So much for the presumed logic. However, a problem for short-sellers arises when the price goes up and up and up, and they have to buy stocks to cover their obligations, which creates an enormous demand on the market. Within a few months, the short interests of Tesla shares of 25 percent have been reduced by more than two-thirds. With this reduced share of short investments, the short squeeze might end soon with the result that the demand for Tesla shares on the market will also disappear.

Private investors

Another point is the hype that has just been made about the Tesla stock. Rising prices attract greedy investors who are afraid of missing profits (fear of missing out). If you look around in stock forums or Facebook groups, you often see questions and statements like the following:

Another post I saw was:

"All these people talking about don't spend all your savings on the stock mart... I say f*** that. With the EV book? Go big or go homeless."

Before the malice comes over me now, I know that an individual statement has no evidence. I also know how difficult it is for private investors to move stock prices this way. However, it is plausible that the short squeeze on the one hand attracts private investors on the other. There are also signs that the current rally of many tech stocks and hype stocks is at least more supported by millennials and other private investors than one might think. Furthermore, it is also clear that purchases and sales by institutional investors were balanced.

Source: Largest Quarterly Institutional Transactions

Considering the leverage of herd movement and social media leverage

What is noticeable is that a strong euphoria carries the whole sentiment around Tesla. Investors who doubt this should simply take a look at some stock market forums or Facebook groups (see above). There Tesla is treated like a company that will double to USD 3,000 within a short time. Some comments on Seeking Alpha suggest the same. Again, of course, it should be taken into account that no hasty conclusions should be drawn from such individual statements. Nevertheless, investors should at least consider that the leverage effects of social media can also influence stock prices. And right now, the euphoria in social media about Tesla goes like this:

The current sentiment consists of the following argumentation: stocks are rising because the company is doing well, and the company is doing well because stocks are rising!

Naivety combined with greed and the fear of missing something can, in my opinion, lead to substantial social movements. It would not be the first bubble to emerge from this very mixture.

New investors must know their investment thesis

In my view, investors who want to invest in Tesla now must ask themselves what the reason is for them to invest. Is it the fact that the price rises and rises or do they value companies and the share price fundamentally? And no, a company is not a good investment just because it grows successfully. A good investment is a good investment when you get such a company at a reasonable price. Investors who do not want to look at companies like Tinder proposals or stock trend charts should look at, for example, the following criteria:

"The only reason for putting cash into any kind of investment now is because you expect to take cash out; not by selling it to somebody else because that's just a game of who beats who."

The quote comes from Warren Buffett, and in current times, it is once again of enormous relevance to me. So what can you expect from Tesla right now? One way is to look at the profits and see how many years it takes for a company to return the initial investment with the profits. I admit that this view is difficult for growth companies because they put every profit into new growth or are still in a scaling phase and have yet to become profitable. Cash flow and its development is an essential criterion for such companies.

As you can see below, Tesla was quite undervalued for several years in terms of historical cash flow. But, in the meantime, it cannot be denied that a substantial overvaluation has also occurred here. Even if we assume enormously rising cash flow streams, the company will not reach the fair value until the end of next year. So you get a business where you have to wait over a year to get what you paid for. From a business point of view, this means you don't get a return on your investment for more than a year.

Fair value calculation

Things could get worse

New investors, in particular, must also bear in mind that share prices also know the other direction. Today's profits can be sold again in the shortest possible time. In my opinion, there are currently hardly any upside catalysts that are not already priced in the course. I do not rule out that COVID-19 will lead to another lockdown in many states, which could lead not only to plant closures (e.g., the Gigafactory in Nevada) but also to a temporary complete economic collapse, which even bailouts can no longer avert. Such measures could adversely affect the purchasing power of many people. Tesla grew up in times of a prosperous economy. Cars are cyclical, however, and the odds are not so bad that a prolonged cyclical downturn will occur.

Tesla is already lowering its prices for the Y model by USD 3,000 in some cases, which naturally has the advantage that the company can deliver more cars and thus compensate for a possible decline in demand. But such measures have a detrimental effect on the margin. The gross margin at Tesla has been falling for years.

Data by YCharts

You might say now that it doesn't matter because with every car delivered, Tesla would grow bigger. But may I ask you what you expect from an investment? Are you happy that your company sells more and more products, but with every product the gross margin decreases? Furthermore, Tesla is still a car manufacturer and investors should not pretend that the company is immune from an economic recession.

Source: Revenue by segment, SEC Filing

And no, Tesla is also not a software company with an unassailable lead. A German court has rightly said that Tesla's statements are simply wrong that it offers self-driving cars. As I said before:

At the moment, Level 3 is state of the art. The first car with full Level 3 support is the Audi A8 from Volkswagen. It offers to take the wheel independently in case of traffic jams or heavy traffic on the motorway. However, the maximum speed is up to 60 km/h. What Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF) and others like Tesla are currently working on at full speed is Level 4 - at which the vehicle takes over most of the driving, but the driver must always remain fit to drive so that he can intervene if necessary. This point is always at the center of attention when it comes to serious accidents with autopilots.

And even if, the software is tied to the cars. If the overall demand collapses, then that doesn't help Tesla.

Maybe Tesla will never fall again and I am simply wrong

I like unbiased perspectives and should add that I simply overslept the rise of Tesla. Perhaps I put too much emphasis on profitability and comparison with established manufacturers and underestimated their technical backlog. Now that Tesla is turning the corner towards profitability (even if the gross margin is falling), this could show how right Elon Musk is with his strategy. The continuing expansion of gigafactories worldwide and the strategy of developing Tesla into an electro-ecosystem naturally support an investment thesis that gets a stable basis through the good operative business.

And yes, last but not least, other key figures such as earnings and cash flow have also pointed in the right direction.

Source: Things are pointing in the right direction

Conclusion

What investors should take away from the article: Tesla is a great company that's growing and becoming increasingly profitable. The company has also punished all the bears. But Tesla does not suspend the laws of nature:

Gravity also applies to the stock markets. Things that rise high can (but they don't have to!) also fall.

Anyone who invests in shares because share prices are rising has not understood investing (even if success currently proves them right, no question).

If you look at Tesla with complete impartiality and free of all hype, you will conclude that the company is overvalued (This does not mean that the company will not be able to meet this valuation at some point in the future).

All this does not rule out an investment. But investors should know exactly what they are investing in and why they are doing it.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.