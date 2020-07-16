Incredible price action on the opening day of trading seems far too strong as sky-high valuations do not create a compelling risk-reward at these levels.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) has seen a very successful public offering as shares tripled on the first day of trading, and despite the potential bright future, that momentum has been far too strong to be justified by the current numbers and results, which can reasonably be expected in the near to medium term.

This makes me very cautious as momentum on SaaS business models, in combination with disruptive business models, might have just gotten a bit too much love from investors in recent weeks.

Transforming Banking Services

nCino has a mission or goal to transform banking services through combination of innovation, speed, and reputation. The idea is to have a single platform for onboarding of customers, loan origination, and all the steps which follow are and related to such a process. Basically, the company is trying to replace outdated banking software tools with a single platform solution to meet stringent requirements of customers and regulators, both of which stepped up their needs in recent years.

Being spun off from a bank itself in 2011, the company introduced its first commercial product in 2014, and ever since, the growth story started, with expansion abroad in 2017, now resulting in a presence abroad in 10 countries. This is not a typical SAAS player, as nCino starts out with smaller 3-5 year contracts, typically focusing on just a small part of a bank. The goal is to export great results from the unit into the entire bank, allowing the company to grow from existing customers.

Some 290 banks use the core nCino solution, of which 161 with more than $100k in annual revenues and 21 exceeding the million mark. The company furthermore has some portfolio analytical tools, used by many more clients, yet this is a much smaller line of business. Of course, all the important buzz words for investors these days can be found in the filing. The platform allows for more effective operations, risk management, and regulatory compliance, thanks to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

IPO Process & Valuation

Initially, the company and underwriters aimed to sell 7.6 million shares in a rather narrow price range between $28 and $29 per share. Strong demand resulted in shares being offered at $31 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of around $235 million. Of course, this was all before shares tripled on their opening day, ending the first day of trading at $91 and change.

Note that there are 89 million shares outstanding following the offering, as I peg net cash balances around $300 million following the offering, given that the company held $99 million in cash ahead of the offering. This translates into an equity valuation of $2.7 billion at the offer price, and thus, $2.4 billion operating asset value at this level. These valuations jumped to $8.1 billion, or $7.8 billion net of cash, on their first day of trading!

The company reports its revenues under two categories, a rapidly growing subscription service revenue base (which is growing quickly) and slower growing and essentially non-profit revenue base called professional service revenues. For the latter segment, gross margins are close to zero, intended as break-even service towards clients. Diving deeper into the filing, this is more or less confirmed, as these revenues relate to implementation, configuration, training, and reimbursable costs.

The company has seen rapid growth. 2017 sales (for the year ending in January 2018) came in at $58.1 million on which the company lost $18.8 million. Sales rose 57% in 2018 to $91.5 million, and while operating losses rose to $23.2 million, losses were coming down on a relative basis. Sales were up another 51% last year to $138.2 million, with operating losses coming in at $28.2 million. While losses were up in real terms again, they continue to come down on a relative basis.

For the quarter ending in April, the company grew sales 50%, which is quite an achievement, given the situation surrounding COVID-19. Further encouraging, operating losses increased just a little, up from $3.5 million to $4.2 million. Needless to say, with first quarter sales approaching $45 million, and even if I generously annualise this number towards $200 million, expectations are sky-high around 40 times sales!

What Now?

Quite frankly, paying a 40 times sales multiple, even if the business is growing 50% a year sounds not like a good idea. On top of that come the losses, yet these are modest in relation to cash balances and are rapidly coming down on a relative basis, so no main concern here. Of interest is that the company is basically majority owned by three investors, combined holding roughly two-thirds of the shares with Insight Partners holding nearly half and Salesforce (CRM) actually owning 12%. That partnership/relationship to integrate nCino into the CRM offering of Salesforce is now basically worth a billion to Salesforce, quite a clever move.

Losses are not the main risk, given the size of the losses and current cash balances, nor is customer concentration, as the biggest risk is the valuations attached to the growth story and how things will develop. While many have been able to grow and leverage Salesforce for their growth, valuations are not as high.

Veeva (VEEV) uses Salesforce for the wider pharmaceutical industry. The company grew sales by 38% in the most recent quarter, and with a $37 billion market cap, it trades around 26 times sales seen this year. This valuation is about a third less, yet the growth rates are not much lower, and 26% operating margins (even based on GAAP accounting) are quite impressive. Guidewire (GWRE), active in insurance is more comparable in terms of size, yet is marking a transformation in its business model towards a subscription-based model which complicates the comparison.

All that said, after shares tripling on their opening day, which followed strong preliminary price action already, safe to say that all the appeal is gone unless the company grows out as a player dominating the field. While there is still much work and opportunities to replace outdated own banking software, I wonder if the new fintech companies will adopt the services of nCino to the same extent as well.

Needless to say, this is an interesting company and story to watch unfold, yet at these valuations, the risk-reward is not very good, unless one truly believes this company will dominate this field in the decades to come.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.