China's Recovery Proceeds - Back To Year On Year Growth

That China is now back to year on year growth in GDP is therefore a very welcome sign.

It's also entirely true that China is several months ahead of us in whatever coronavirus means to an economy. It's the only example we've got in fact.

It's entirely true that what happens in China can be, will be, different from what happens to us.

What really matters

Well, of course, there are all sorts of things that really matter - is Mom's apple pie still good? But in terms of our economic worries at present the important thing is how long is whatever economic slowdown we're going to have going to last?

That we miss a few months of production is annoying but not a major change to what the future holds. As investors we've two different sets of worries here. Those who go bust as a result of not being able to deal with the interruption to trade. If we're fair about it that would be most of the economy if it weren't for the various programs and government hand outs. Once we're past that particular problem then we want to know how long the slump is going to be.

The net present value of an investment is that current value of all future cash flows from it. Thus that little interruption doesn't make much difference - provided survival of course! - to that value. But slower growth over the years would make a significant difference to that present value.

A long slump could well lead to permanent damage to the productive capacity of the economy. A short one almost certainly won't. So, we're interested in how long the slump is going to be, how steep the recovery is. For it's that which will confirm current stock market valuations or not.

The China example

We're really rather at sea here over what is going to happen. Sure, I make assumptions about it, I've said before that I think the US will do better than much of Europe. On the grounds that the US simply is a more flexible economy than much of Europe. But then that in itself is an example of my, hmm, prejudices about economics rather than a sure fire thing. But we've never closed down an economy before, we don't know how it's going to react to reopening.

We're not even sure how much of the damage to the economy has been caused by the lockdown and how much by people simply changing their behaviour in the face of the coronavirus. We really, really, just don't know. We're all predicting off whatever slender evidence base we can find.

So, we need to find evidence where we can. China was the first place to get the virus, the first place into lockdown and the first place out of it. It's not a perfect mirror of what our experience is going to be but it's the best empirical, as opposed to theoretical, evidence that we've got.

China GDP

Chinese GDP is now up year on year. Not quite above the lockdown starting point because GDP was growing quickly but it is above where it was a year ago:

According to the preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) of China was 45,661.4 billion yuan in the first half of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 1.6 percent at comparable prices. The GDP for the first quarter declined by 6.8 percent year on year and that for the second quarter grew by 3.2 percent. The value added of the primary industry was 2,605.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year growth of 0.9 percent; that of the secondary industry was 17,275.9 billion yuan, down by 1.9 percent; and that of the tertiary industry was 25,780.2 billion yuan, down by 1.6 percent. The GDP in the second quarter grew by 11.5 percent quarter on quarter.

That's slightly confusing of course but GDP is down on the half year, up in the second quarter substantially and the net position is to be up compared to a year ago.

China’s second-quarter GDP growth exceeded expectations, hitting 3.2% y/y

Or:

(China GDP from Moody's Analytics)

This isn't what 's going to happen to us of course - we're not growing at 6 and 7% in normal times. But we might think that the curve will happen to us even if not the same absolute positions.

That is, a short, deep and swiftly recovered from recession. We can hope at least.

China trade

We've also recently seen the Chinese trade position. Foreign demand is still low - clearly, lots of the rest of the world is only just now emerging from lockdown - but domestic demand is stronger:

China’s exports rose 0.5% y/y in June, up from the 3.3% fall in May, suggesting that global demand is gradually stabilizing,...(...)... Imports rose 2.7% y/y, up from the 16.7% fall in the prior month, as domestic spending warms up.

Internally to China things look good, it's us in the rest of the world still slowing things down.

Industrial production

As we'd expect, with GDP rising, industrial production is up:

China’s industrial production ramped up by 4.8% y/y in June

Note again that that's year on year, that's not just some recovery from the bottom.

(China industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

You're quite right, that's not entirely back to full throttle ahead. But it is pretty close. For China at least this has been a few months interruption, not a move to a permanently different and lower growth path.

Note that Jan and Feb aren't in there. It's never clever to include those two months for year on year comparisons in China as the New Year - the major 2 week break for the entire country - wanders around between those two months.

Retail sales

On the other side retail sales are also up:

Retail sales in China continue to catch up with production but are still behind last year’s levels, falling by 1.8% y/y in June after dropping by 2.8% in May.

That's up off the bottom rather than up year on year that is.

My view

We can all think of reasons why the American economy isn't going to bounce back like the Chinese one. Ruthlessness in locking down might be one reason, we can all think of others. However, we do have to take note of the one and only example of an economy several months ahead of us in this process. That's China. And by and large, with some details not quite there yet, the economy seems to be bouncing back to roughly where it was 6 months back. It's ahead on the production side on a year on year basis.

It's thus reasonable for us to assume that this is what will happen to us. It's not certain, by no means, but our one empirical example seems to be leading us to that conclusion.

The investor view

Our problem here is that the markets currently are priced as if this swift recovery is what will happen. Well, that's not a problem if it does, of course. If it doesn't turn up like that then we can expect a significant slump in the indices.

All the numbers we're getting out of the American economy say that such a swift recovery is possible. With our Chinese example it has in fact happened. So, that swift recovery and thus current market prices being fair enough is the best current bet.

That's as far as macroeconomic analysis can take us here. Current price levels seem reasonably justified. Thus we're back to having to use individual company and situation analysis, there's no obvious whole market movement either way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.