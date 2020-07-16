The company's RFID business is on fire, and their exposure to the hardest hit sectors in the pandemic is limited.

We like little companies like Identiv (INVE), companies that excel in their niche with state of the art solutions. We think the shares are still a buy because some parts (like their RFID business) are on fire and they have little exposure to the hardest hit sectors in the pandemic.

Management still expects a profit this year and also expects to exit the year generating positive free cash flow. There is room for a gradual increase in software and recurring revenue, and operational leverage.

Growth

Growth stalled in Q1 both sequentially and y/y due to the pandemic headwinds. As growth stalled more in the premises segment where margins are considerably higher due to the substantial software component, overall gross margin and EBITDA disappointed.

What are the main drivers of growth? From the June 2020 IR presentation:

We see a number of growth drivers:

Rapid growth in RFID adoption (heightened by market consolidation).

Gradual shift towards software solutions in both segments (premises and identity).

Increased importance of access solutions.

The gradual shift towards software and especially the recurring part of this is very gradual, recurring revenues were 9% of revenues of revenues in the last 12 months (up 100bp from the previous period) and 11% in Q1.

Identity

Revenues of the company's identity segment (comprising 55% of revenues) declined by 3% y/y and 4% sequentially to $9.9M on softness in smart card readers and access card products. This was offset by rampant demand for their RFID products.

RFID

The company's RFID business is on fire growing 66% y/y in Q1. Management believes that this growth is sustainable as they provide the best high-frequency solution in the market and also believes that the product (and in particular NFC) is on the brink of mass adoption. The latter comes through innovative uses like:

A disposable temperature sensing RFID device that can be worn as a wristband or sticks to the skin, for venues like theme parks (half a billion visitors per year).

RFID tags that enable physical toys and sports equipment a virtual presence.

These are just some of the things the company is working on with clients, and this is a future wave that is yet to come. At present, demand for the company's RFID solutions is already exploding higher due to the adoption of second generation products, the departure of a competitor and their competitive position.

Their backlog in RFID is already over 120% of their RFID plan in backlog for delivery in Q2 and over 2/3 of their base plan for the entire H2 and that is even excluding the development work they are doing for one large customer whose volumes are expected to ramp in H2.

Apparently this project is of such magnitude that they embarked on a special short-term financing deal for this project consisting of an interest-free $4M subordinated promissory note due and payable in Q1 of 2021, and 275,000 warrants with a 3 year time to expiration and $3.50 exercise price. The prospects seem to be pretty good (Q1CC):

Given the specifics of this project, we secured specific working capital financing on a very short-term basis, which we expect to be fully covered by cash flow from the project by the end of the year. The production will continue into 2021, of course, but after the initial fast ramp-up, it becomes cash positive and self-funding. Now this customer is expanding into other products, so we expect it to be another broad long-term partnership as are many of our customers.

Smart cards and Thursby

The company's smart card business profited from the work from home explosion and generated over $1M in additional demand in Q1 which the company wasn't even able to ship so 2/3 of their plans for this business are already in backlog.

Another area which received a boost from the pandemic is their acquired Thursby secure mobility app, not only from US military demand, but the direct online sales to individual service people has tripled to 400 a week.

Premises

No surprise that after a promising start demand (for stuff like video, Phone entry, and the like) has started to wane in certain categories due to the lockdown.

The premises segment constitutes 45% of company revenue and demand declined by 12% y/y and 4% sequentially to $8.2M. However, some 85% of the companies business here is from government (including education), which limits the risks to a considerable degree (Q1CC):

This means they're getting paid by the government and many government contracts require that if the government pays, the prime contractors have to pay their providers. So we've seen cash and revenues continue to flow.

Management even expects a strong federal government year-end purchasing cycle which could create additional demand. And there are other upsides (Q1CC):

Also in Premises, we see new opportunities. Physical access control and video systems are natural platforms to add health and safety to their primary roles of security.

The company is innovative here, for instance it developed a contract tracing app for their access control system, which helps identify places to disinfect and employees who should quarantaine when someone gets infected within a premise. For now, it's a free download for existing clients to help them go back to work.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Management believes that it has visibility to $86M-$90M of revenues in Q2 already and was more confident on H2. This is above the $83.75M of last year and equals their previous guidance, so management is expecting growth to return. It also believes it will return to non-GAAP positive free cash flow exiting Q4.

An interesting slide from the company's June 2020 IR presentation introduces investors to their long-term operating model, which not only provides that, it provides the latest guidance also for EBITDA and net income:

While gross margin is already in the long-term model territory, there is still work to be done to get OpEx there. This should come mainly from operational leverage, revenues growing faster than operational cost. That isn't really happening yet.

Margins

From the earnings deck:

Overall margins suffered a bit as demand shifted from higher margin (57%) premises business to lower margin (32%) Identity business. Software products like Thursby mitigated this as a large deployment of Thursby was recognized in Q1 at 70%+ gross margin.

Management is going to adjust their operating expenses, but details weren't yet available at the time of the Q1CC.

Cash

The decline in Q1 is mainly the result of a $3.2M increase in working capital (half of which caused by an increase in receivables). The company had $8.7M of cash and equivalents on the book at the end of Q1, but they also raised some cash:

The above mentioned $4M project finance deal (after Q1 closed).

$3.6M net borrowings from their East West Bank revolver.

Access to the PPP program and similar programs in Canada, India and Singapore.

There has been considerable dilution the last five years:

This isn't all that surprising given that the company uses M&A as a growth strategy with for instance:

Thusby (November 2018)

Viscount Systems (January 2019)

And in both cases the company paid part in shares (426K shares for Thusby and 419K shares for Viscount).

Valuation

Analysts expect EPS to come in at -$0.18, rising to a profit of $0.15 next year, but these figures are subject to greater than usual uncertainties, needless to say.

And management disagrees with that $0.18 EPS loss for this year, in its latest guidance, from the June 2020 IR presentation, it guides EPS at a positive $0.06-$0.12, which is quite a difference from the analyst take.

It's possible analysts haven't updated their models (or if they had, it might not have filtered through to financial websites who publish these estimates).

Conclusion

We like the stock for a number of reasons:

It has best in breed products.

The company is likely to benefit from a surge in RFID usage, some of which is already underway.

Gradual shift towards software solutions which enjoy higher margins, better scalability and recurring revenues.

The shares aren't terribly expensive.

There are also risks, which mainly come from the possibility of another lockdown of a substantial part of the US and continuing bad economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.