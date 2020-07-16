Sandstorm Gold shares may be overvalued and due for a pullback, as I explain below.

Sandstorm Gold shares have had an incredible run, and the stock price recently hit US$10 per share for the first time in years.

Sandstorm Gold: It's Looking Overvalued

Subscribers,

This is an update on Sandstorm Gold (SAND), which was actually one of the first gold stocks I ever invested in back in 2010, buying both shares and its warrants.

Sandstorm Gold's share price has had an incredible run this year, along with gold prices, but it's starting to look like the stock is due for a pullback.

While I still like this company and believe in its long-term prospects - it has the business model, the assets and the management team to succeed in this industry - I think Sandstorm's current valuation has reached levels that may not justify its current stock price.

Sandstorm will continue to produce strong cash flow with its low-cost royalty business model and with gold prices north of $1,800/oz, but I believe there are better buys at the moment, and there are a few risks that may not be reflected in its valuation.

Therefore, I've decided to sell my position and re-invest the proceeds elsewhere. Below, I've broken down recent developments at Sandstorm Gold, and I provide an update on its stock price, valuation, and at what price I'd consider buying back in.

Sandstorm Gold's Q2 Update

Sandstorm recently reported its Q2 2020 sales numbers, as it does before every quarterly earnings.

Sandstorm says it produced 10,900 attributable gold ounces and realized revenue of $18.7 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2020. Its cost of sales, excluding depletion expense, was $2.8 million, resulting in operating margins of $1,460/oz.

The company's sales came in near a 5-year low because of COVID-19 impacts on several of its assets, while revenues were nearly 12% lower than the previous quarter despite higher average realized gold prices of $1,715/oz.

While COVID-19 definitely impacted Sandstorm's quarter, the company says all of its mining partners have resumed operations, so expect a bounce-back Q3.

Sandstorm Gold's valuation, and peers to consider

Sandstorm is estimating $140 million in post-tax cash flow by 2023, assuming a $1,600/oz gold price (slide 5 of corporate presentation). We can bump that figure up to $160 million since gold prices are trading north of $1,800/oz.

Sandstorm Gold currently carries an enterprise value of $1.90 billion and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 37.9X, according to multiple sources, including Thomson Reuters and Morningstar. If we use its 2023 cash flow estimates ($140 million), the company is trading at a 2023 EV/CF of 13.5X.

A little better value can be found by turning to a few of its peers, such as Maverix Metals (MMX) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

Maverix's enterprise value is approximately $600 million, or less than 1/3 of Sandstorm's, and I've estimated that by 2023 the junior streamer should be producing 40,000-45,000 gold equivalent ounces per year, and this should produce $50-$60 million in annual cash flow at $1,700/oz gold. So based on my estimates it trades at approximately 10X-12X its 2023 EV/CF.

With its market cap well under $1 billion, I think the company has a good shot at growing into the "next Sandstorm" and achieving a higher valuation. There will certainly be more deals completed between now and 2023 as Maverix has established partnerships with Pan American Silver (PAAS), Gold Fields (GFI), Newmont (NEM) and Kinross (KGC).

(Osisko says its shares are trading at lower P/NAV multiples than peers. Credit: OR presentation)

Osisko Gold Royalties is a great value pick in the royalty sector and it is arguably a better buy than any other company.

Currently, Osisko is the only one of the three companies mentioned that is paying a dividend (1.39% yield). The company is producing approximately $90-$100 million in annual cash flow at current gold prices, and by 2023, I've estimated this should rise to $130-$140 million.

This estimate does not include any production from its 4.4 million ounce, 100%-owned Cariboo gold mine in Canada, in which it is seeking financing to develop. Finding a financing partner or selling this asset and retaining a royalty or gold stream is perhaps the biggest catalyst for Osisko's stock price.

Therefore, with an enterprise value of $1.75 billion, and $140 million estimated CF in 2023 (potentially higher than $160+ million with Cariboo), Osisko shares are trading 12.5X EV/CF, lower than Sandstorm, with huge upside through production at Cariboo.

Sandstorm's future gold production estimates lowered?

One thing I've noticed while viewing Sandstorm's corporate presentations is that its estimated future gold production keeps changing over time, and not in a good way.

Back in the December 2019 corporate presentation (view my coverage here, which shows the figures), Sandstorm estimated 89,000 ounces of production for 2022, and 140,000 ounces by 2023. Then in the Feb. 2020 presentation, the company estimates 85,000 ounces by 2020 (4,000 ounces lower), and still 140,000 ounces by 2023 (view coverage here).

However, in the most recent presentation dated July 2020, Sandstorm is now estimating 72,000 ounces of gold by 2020 (13,000 ounces lower compared to the previous estimate), and 135,000 ounces by 2023 (5,000 lower).

(Sandstorm's most recent gold production estimates. Credit: SSL corporate presentation)

This likely has to do with the expected timing of production at Hod Maden, and perhaps lower than expected production from a few of its other assets, but I will be reaching out to Sandstorm to confirm the reason.

Other risks to consider

The majority of Sandstorm's future growth is set to come from a single asset in the Hod Maden mine in Turkey.

Sandstorm has been seeing some incredible exploration results from this asset, most recently reporting 85.3 meters of 84.3 g/t gold and 6.8% copper. This mine is going to produce 266,000 ounces of gold equivalent per year starting in 2023, of which Sandstorm is entitled to 30%. This should become one of the lowest-cost gold mines in the world, producing gold at all-in sustaining costs at <$400/oz, with a payback period of just 1.3 years.

While I think this is an incredible asset, the fact that Sandstorm is reliant on this one asset for the majority of its future growth is a risk for investors to consider. The permitting process is not yet complete, nor has construction started yet (Q4 2020). Investors should keep a close eye on any developments from this asset.

Sandstorm Gold: My Thoughts

I would be interested in buying back into Sandstorm if we see the stock price dip below $8.00-$8.50 in the short term, but I will provide ongoing analysis of the company and let you know if my thoughts change. There's always the possibility of a major acquisition, M&A, asset sales, or other developments that could change my thinking. For now, I'm focused on other names in the gold sector.

What do you think of Sandstorm Gold? Let me know in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OR, MMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.